Rory McIlroy confirms snub as video shows tee toss; Patrick Reed fires back

Rory McIlroy claimed Wednesday that he never saw Patrick Reed flick a tee in his direction in Dubai, but he also made clear that there will be no love lost between the two major champions. McIlroy was responding to a question about a reported incident Tuesday ahead of the Dubai...
Golf.com

JT’s wedding photos, Joe Burrow’s golf take, PGA Tour newborns | Rogers Report

Hello from snowy Boston, my friends, and welcome to another edition of the Rogers Report. It’s been too long since my last write-up so I’ve put together some golf housekeeping notes before we dive into the last week in golf. Here’s what you need (or what I think you need) to know: Matthew Wolff got engaged, the Gretzky-Johnson clan joined a softball league (imagine rolling up to a casual game after work, only to realize you’re facing off against…Wayne Gretzky and Dustin Johnson?), our Max Homa cover story dropped and Jon Rahm is unstoppable.
Golf Digest

2023 Farmers Insurance Open tee times, TV coverage, viewer's guide

It’s been all Jon Rahm lately, and the Spaniard will have a chance to win his fifth event in seven starts at Torrey Pines this week at the Farmers Insurance Open. Suffice it to say, this is a venue the 28-year-old Spaniard knows and loves, as evidenced by his last four Farmers results of T-5/2/T-7/T-3. Oh, and he won the 2021 U.S. Open title here, too.
Golf Digest

The Farmers Insurance Open finishes on Saturday again, and Justin Thomas jokingly makes the case for more short weeks

SAN DIEGO — While the scheduled Wednesday through Saturday playing of last year’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines was originally met with some disappointment and skepticism—and then it nearly went into Sunday when the playoff between winner Luke List and Will Zalatoris ran late—there wasn’t a lot of complaining on the players’ end.
Yardbarker

Report: Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy had minor altercation on driving range

Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed reportedly had an unpleasant exchange on the driving range ahead of the Dubai Desert Classic this week. According to a story that was published by Spanish media outlet Ten-Golf.com Tuesday (via The Independent), Reed tried to greet McIlroy on the driving range at the Emirates Golf Club, but the World No. 1 ignored him. Reed then stood for a few seconds and greeted McIlroy’s caddie, Harry Diamond. McIlroy continued to completely ignore Reed, which apparently did not sit well with the 2018 Masters champion.
GolfWRX

2023 Farmers Insurance Open: Betting Tips & Selections

Get your bets on earlier than usual this week as the Farmers Insurance Open runs Wednesday to Saturday, the advancement of a day avoiding a clash with the NFL Conference Championship games. We raise the bar a notch as the tour reaches Torrey Pines, a course used for this (and...
Golf.com

To sign or go it alone? Tour rookie weighs the pros and cons of equipment contracts

On a cloudless morning at PGA West’s Stadium Course, two PGA Tour pros rolled putts on the practice green and casually discussed a topic that has been shrouded in mystery for decades: Equipment contracts. “[Equipment contracts] don’t seem as necessary with the money we’re playing for,” one pro said...
The Independent

England’s Aaron Rai shares lead after first round of Farmers Insurance Open

Englishman Aaron Rai shot an eight-under 64 at the Farmers Insurance Open to tie for the first-round lead with Americans Sam Ryder and Brent Grant.The 27-year-old started at Torrey Pines by birdying the Number 10 on the North Course of the San Diego venue, before collecting seven more birdies on a productive day.World number three Jon Rahm, meanwhile, struggled to a one-over 73 on the South Course.The Spaniard, who is trying for his third win in as many starts, made a double bogey on the par-four seventh hole and was continually left frustrated on the more challenging course.None of the...
Golf.com

Video emerges of Patrick Reed-Rory McIlroy tee-throwing incident

It’s been a sleepy start to the golf year (January is usually like that), but Patrick Reed has given us one juicy talker that’s unearthed some new developments along the way. On Tuesday morning in the States, a report circulated that Reed threw a tee at Rory McIlroy...
GolfWRX

Bridgestone launches updated e6 golf ball

Bridgestone redesigned its e6 golf ball for 2023. On the market for 15 years, the e6 is the longest-running and and best-selling ball in Bridgestone’s lineup. It’s designed to offer value-minded players a soft, long distance golf ball. Lower swing speed players, in particular, will benefit from the...

