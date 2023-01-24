Falcons East-West Shrine Bowl Coaching Staff Structure Revealed

Atlanta Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams is set to lead the "East" team in this year's East-West Shrine Bowl.

The Atlanta Falcons coaching staff is set for a week in Las Vegas, Nevada, to oversee operations for the "East" team in the annual East-West Shrine Bowl , featuring some of the top seniors across college football.

But there's a slight change from the staff's usual structure, as coach Arthur Smith will move into a supervisor role as a "developmental tool," per release, enabling others to "coach up a level" and gain further experience.

As a result, Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams will be the head coach of the East team, while tights end coach Justin Peelle and linebackers coach Frank Bush will take over duties as offensive and defensive coordinator, respectively. Steven King will take Williams' responsibilities and work with special teams.

The New England Patriots will coach the "West" side, with Bill Belichick also taking over an advisory role.

Atlanta's staff is without quarterbacks Charles London, who will serve as the offensive coordinator for the American team at the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl , which overlaps with the Shrine Bowl.

With defensive coordinator Dean Pees retired, offensive coordinator Dave Ragone would've made for a plausible candidate to lead the East squad - but instead, Williams received the nod, a well-deserved honor after a strong season.

Among the impressive feats accomplished by the Falcons special teams unit in 2022 include punt returner Avery Williams leading the NFL in yards per return with 16.2, Cordarrelle Patterson breaking a league record by logging his ninth career kick return touchdown and Atlanta tying a franchise record by blocking three kicks/punts.

Now Williams, who's earned a solid reputation league-wide, will get a chance to lead an entire team - which could certainly foreshadow a future opportunity.

