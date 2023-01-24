Chargers Make It Three In A Row

The Bath County Chargers (6-8, 2-4) at the start of last week had just three wins.

At the conclusion of their week of Friday evening, the Chargers doubled that win total.

The Chargers have now won three straight games, following their sixth win of the year after cruising to 71-50 home Pioneer District victory over the Eastern Montgomery Mustangs on Friday.

The Chargers were led by three players reaching double figures in scoring.

Jaden Ryder led all scorers with a game-high 25 points. Ryder finished the game with a double-double including 11 rebounds to go along with his 25 points.

Meanwhile, Andrew Turner was second in scoring with 17 points, while Landon Long added 12. Isaac Gwin had an overall solid performance with nine points, a game-high eight steals, three rebounds, and four steals.

The Mustangs were led by Cyrus Underwood's team-high 22 points.

The Chargers looked to keep their winning streak going yesterday as they hosted Craig County.

Team 1 2 3 4 Ttl

EMHS 14 11 7 18 50

BCHS 18 21 20 12 71

Chargers Box Score

Players Pts Reb Ast Stl

Gwin 9 3 8 4

Turner 17 1 4 3

Long 12 4 3 2

Stone 4 9 1 0

Walton 2 2 0 2

Ryder 25 11 4 4

Harmon 2 0 0 0

Total 71 30 20 15

