forkast.news

Binance says it erroneously mixed customer funds with collateral for Binance-issued tokens

Binance Holdings Ltd., the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, acknowledged it mistakenly stored customer funds in the same wallet holding collateral for its Binance-pegged tokens, known as B-Tokens, according to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday. Fast facts. Binance said it has begun the process of transferring the assets to their...
Motley Fool

Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape

Uniswap is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange that's transforming how people buy and sell crypto. Polygon is a Layer 2 blockchain network that has changed what it means to build on Ethereum. BitDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that's reinventing how people invest in crypto assets. You’re reading a free...
MySanAntonio

Even 'Sam Coins' have soared in crypto's swift $250 billion jump

The crypto rebound has gained so much speculative vigor that even tokens torpedoed last year by their dependence on discredited mogul Sam Bankman-Fried have rallied, with some more than doubling this month. The likes of FTT, Solana, Serum, Maps and Oxygen have surged despite doubts about their viability following Bankman-Fried's...
cryptoslate.com

Chainway launches Proof of Innocence protocol for Tornado Cash users

Web3 venture builder Chainway launched a new protocol called “Proof of Innocence” on Jan. 18, which allows Tornado Cash (TORN) users to benefit from extra anonymity while proving that their funds are not stolen. With this protocol, Tornado Cash users are able to prove that their funds didn’t...
cryptoslate.com

Swiss Bank Cité Gestion to tokenize company shares on Ethereum

Switzerland-based private bank Cité Gestion has reportedly teamed up with Taurus technology to tokenize and manage its company shares on the Ethereum blockchain. As per Coindesk’s report, Cité Gestion will leverage Ethereum’s smart contract functionalities to create, distribute and manage the servicing of its shares. Taurus...
u.today

XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoslate.com

Celsius gets approval to airdrop Flare tokens to eligible accounts

The U.S. bankruptcy court has authorized Celsius to distribute Flare token airdrops to eligible account holders. Flare Network is a Layer-1 protocol that connects decentralized data between chains. The protocol had committed to airdrop Flare native tokens (FLR) to wallets holding at least 1 XRP token as of Dec. 12, 2020.
cryptoslate.com

Coinbase fined $3.6M for operating without registration in the Netherlands

Leading crypto exchange Coinbase is facing a $3.6 million fine for allegedly operating in the Netherlands without legal registrations with De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB). The Dutch regulator said on Jan. 26 that Coinbase’s operation in the Netherlands was illegal until Sept. 22, 2022. The exchange had failed to register with the DNB under the Dutch anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing act.
Benzinga

Ethereum Altcoin Nearly Doubles On Potential Coinbase Listing

Threshold (CRYPTO: T) is up over 94%, hours after Coinbase COIN said it is adding it to its listing roadmap. What Happened: Threshold is a small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum ETH/USD. Coinbase announced its roadmap for the listing of T coin, a signal that Threshold may soon join the...
cryptoslate.com

Unredacted BlockFi financials show over $1.2B link to FTX, Alameda

BlockFi had over $1.2 billion in assets linked to bankrupt FTX and Alameda Research, according to financial documents mistakenly uploaded without redactions on Jan. 24. The documents, which were previously redacted, revealed that BlockFi had greater exposure to FTX than previously disclosed, according to a CNBC report. As of Jan....
cryptoslate.com

Grayscale, SEC will voice oral arguments over GBTC ETF conversion in March

Grayscale and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will soon have their oral arguments heard in court regarding the conversion of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into an exchange-traded fund, according to a court filing dated Jan. 23. The SEC made the decision to reject a proposal from Grayscale that would allow...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline

A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...

