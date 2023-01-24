ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, IA

4 things to do this weekend in Johnson County, including the annual beer festival BrrrFest

By Paris Barraza, Iowa City Press-Citizen
 2 days ago
Get a taste of Midwestern breweries this weekend with the return of Coralville’s annual winter beer festival.

BrrrFest returns Saturday with a special pre-party breakfast at Backpocket Brewing.

Or, spend the weekend in North Liberty with fireworks, fire-breathing performances and family-friendly events that embrace the chill.

Here are four things to do this weekend in Johnson County.

BrrrFest in Coralville

The 11th annual BrrrFest returns Saturday, showcasing craft beers from across the Midwest during an afternoon of tasting and mingling at the Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center, 300 E. Ninth St., Coralville.

A $50 general admission ticket gets attendees the chance to sample drinks from 60 brewers, complete with a commemorative BrrrFest 2023 glass. Proceeds benefit Coralville’s annual 4thFest, the citywide Fourth of July celebration.

Participating breweries include:

  • Benton County Brewing Co.
  • Big Grove Brewery
  • Fenceline Beer Lab
  • Iowa Brewing Co.
  • Peace Tree Brewing Co.
  • Quarter Barrel Arcade & Brewery
  • Twisted Vine Brewery
  • Wilson’s Orchard

As part of the fun, participating brewery Backpocket Brewing, 903 Quarry Road, Coralville, is hosting a pre-party in the morning.

A $37 ticket includes all-you-can-eat breakfast and a sample of the 2023 BrrrFest Dark Day: German Chocolate Cake stout and Black Hive: Triple IPA.

The menu includes French toast, smoked cheesy hashbrowns and a yogurt parfait bar.

Backpocket Brewing’s breakfast is from 9 to 11 a.m. Visit the Coralville brewery’s website to purchase tickets.

Doors open for BrrrFest general admission ticketholders at 1 p.m.

Visit Coralville’s website to purchase tickets for BrrrFest.

‘A Walk in the Woods’

The first show of the year at Riverside Theatre, 119 E. College St., Iowa City, premieres Thursday, with performances all weekend that continue through the second week of February.

“A Walk in the Woods” by Lee Blessing and directed by Ron Clark is a 1988 play that follows two superpower arms negotiators, an experienced Russian negotiator and his younger American counterpart, who meet informally in the woods to solve nuclear proliferation.

The play was a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize in Drama and was nominated for a Tony Award.

Showtimes are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Visit Riverside Theatre’s website to purchase tickets.

Beat the Bitter events in North Liberty

North Liberty’s wintertime festivities continue this weekend with a 5K Glow Run, fireworks and more.

Saturday evening, join the Glow Run at Liberty Centre Pond at 795 W. Cherry St., North Liberty, which has a captivating light display participants can enjoy ahead of its opening to the public in February.

Runners start the Glow run at 6 p.m., followed by joggers and walkers at 7 p.m.

Fire & Ice on Sunday features a series of free, family-friendly events including a fire breathing and juggling performance every 20 minutes from 4 to 8 p.m.

Visitors can also view nine ice sculptures that will be illuminated and decorative lights, take horse-drawn carriage rides, drink complimentary hot chocolate and buy food from Marco’s Grilled Cheese and Paco’s Tacos.

The evening culminates with a fireworks display at 8 p.m.

Visit Beat the Bitter’s website for more information about upcoming events.

Jon Lauck at Prairie Lights

Writer and educator Jon Lauck will discuss Iowa history and his latest book, “The Good Country: A History of the American Midwest, 1800-1900,” at Prairie Lights, 15 S. Dubuque St., Iowa City, on Sunday.

The reading is at 2 p.m. Visit Prairie Lights’ website for more information.

Paris Barraza covers entertainment, lifestyle and arts at the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Reach her at PBarraza@press-citizen.com or 319-519-9731. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.

