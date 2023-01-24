ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit High School Sports Awards: Meet the boys cross country runner of the year nominees

By USA TODAY NETWORK
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UbElt_0kPJG1SN00

The Detroit High School Sports Awards, presented by Detroit Area Honda Dealers, is proud to announce the nominees for Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year. The winner will be announced during the live show on June 20 at The Fillmore Detroit.

During the live show, these nominees will be honored, along with the athletes of the year in 27 other sport. Nominated athletes who RSVP here will receive a free ticket to the event thanks to sponsors. Additional tickets may soon be purchased on the show’s website .

The Detroit High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country. Last year’s show can still be viewed online at this link . This year, one school from the area will win a $1,000 donation to its school’s athletic department. More details on that are coming soon.

Here are all the athlete of the year nominees for boys cross country:

Connell Alford, Chelsea High School - JR

Sean Byrnes, Plymouth High School - SR

Michael Hegarty, Dearborn Divine Child High School - SR

Brendan Herger, Northville High School - JR

Trent McFarland, Utica High School - SR

Thomas Westphal, New Baltimore Anchor Bay High School - JR

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Detroit High School Sports Awards: Meet the boys cross country runner of the year nominees

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Former Belleville coach Jermain Crowell stands by actions that led to suspension

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - After being accused of violating the undue influence rule under the Michigan High School Athletic Association, former Belleville High School football coach Jermain Crowell stands by his actions and principles.The violation resulted in barring him from coaching any sport at any school in the state of Michigan for the next two academic years.The investigation allegedly started when a student at Detroit King High School said Crowell contacted him before his freshman year. Crowell also allegedly picked him up and dropped him off at practices and 7-on-7 competitions. "I want people to know you didn't hear me...
BELLEVILLE, MI
Cars 108

Longtime Detroit TV News Anchor Announces Retirement From WXYZ-TV

In the broadcasting business, 35 years is a very, very long time, and a legendary TV broadcaster who has been with WXYZ-TV since 1988 is calling it quits. Dave LewAllen joined Channel 7 all those years ago and Wednesday (1/25) - the 35th anniversary of his first day at the station - he announced his retirement. According to the station's website, LewAllen joined WXYZ as a sports reporter before shifting to the news division 15 years later.
DETROIT, MI
thewayneherald.com

Memory Lane: Jan. 25, 1973

From the January 25, 1973 edition of The Wayne Herald. A group of special education students in the Wayne-Carroll school system will have a bunch of new toys to use during the school days thanks to a local business. Sears Catalog Store donated the toys to the Kiwanis Club, which in turn gave them to school.
WAYNE, MI
whmi.com

Conely Takes Issue With BEA Office At Brighton High School

It's the elephant in the room. A matter that had been swept under the rug and lay dormant for a very long time is again being debated by the Brighton Board of Education. At issue is that the Brighton Education Association, which represents about 325 Brighton Area Schools teachers, conducts its meetings — as well as other union business — in a classroom at Brighton High School. Brighton Area Schools officials acknowledge that this has been the norm for roughly 40 years, even though its legality has been a subject of scrutiny. Significantly, it’s part of the collective bargaining agreement between the district and the teachers’ union.
BRIGHTON, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Wayne State University's $6M grant to help turn Detroit into epicenter for Black studies

As our region looks to diversify and have a thriving workforce, Wayne State University hopes to do its part by creating more well-rounded, educated young professionals.   How? The university, located in the heart of the Motor City with a population that is over 80% African American, will launch the Detroit Center for Black Studies and plans to hire 30 faculty in the humanities with funding from a $6 million grant it received in December from the...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan

ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganchronicle.com

New Chick-fil-A Restaurant in Livonia Opens With Community Building in Mind

The Chick-fil-A Livonia restaurant brings approximately 130 full- and part-time jobs to the community and honors 100 Local Heroes with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year. When local businesswoman Vikki Hardy Brown began her latest venture in opening up a Chick-fil-A location in Livonia, she did it to not only make a financial win professionally but to also bring an additional ingredient to the fast-food chain that customers will remember long after they’re done eating.
LIVONIA, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy