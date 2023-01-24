ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson High School Drama Society presents 'Bring It On: The Musical' Jan. 27-29

By Special to the Daily News
HUDSON Young thespians at Hudson High School will present "Bring It On: The Musical" this weekend at the high school.

The show, inspired by the hit film "Bring It On," takes audiences on a high-flying journey that is filled with the complexities of friendship, jealousy, betrayal and forgiveness. It follows the story of Campbell, a top-notch cheerleader who is redistricted to a different high school for her senior year, where she aims to help the squad capture a national championship.

The film version features an original story by Tony Award winner Jeff Whitty, music and lyrics by Pulitzer- and Tony Award-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, music by Pulitzer- and Tony Award-winning composer Tom Kitt and lyrics by Broadway lyricist Amanda Green.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PsZig_0kPJFxA700

It was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Musical.

Hudson High actors will showcase their dance and vocal talents in this production. They will be led by Musical Director Sarah Worrest; Director Alyssa MacDonald; and Choreographer Steven Yerardi.

Shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. All will be in the Paul "Skip" Johnson Auditorium at Hudson High School, 69 Brigham St.

Tickets are $15 (adults)/$12 (students & seniors) at the door, and available with a discount of $2 off when purchased ahead of time at: https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/hudson-high-school/6357cd819e6afb1ddc71293e/ .

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Hudson High School Drama Society presents 'Bring It On: The Musical' Jan. 27-29

