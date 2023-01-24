ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Now accepting nominations for Volusia-Flagler 40 Under Forty awards

By Clayton Park, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 2 days ago

DAYTONA BEACH − The Daytona Beach News-Journal has been recognizing outstanding young professionals in Volusia and Flagler counties each year since 2006. In March it will once again host its annual 40 Under Forty awards event. Nominations are now being sought.

WHAT IS IT? The 40 Under Forty event is put on each year by The News-Journal and LocaliQ to honor young professionals who have made a positive impact both within their profession as well as in their community through volunteer efforts. Forty individuals will be selected from nominations submitted by the general public.

WHAT DO THE WINNERS GET? The honorees will be featured in an upcoming special section that will appear in The News-Journal and will receive a certificate suitable for framing at the awards luncheon. The event will include the presentation of eight special awards in the following categories: Young Professional of the Year; Young Local Government Professional; Young Private-Sector Professional; Young Nonprofit Professional; Young Small.Business Professional; Young Civic Leader; Most Charitable Young Professional; and Rising Star. The winners of the special awards will be chosen by a panel of past winners.

HOW DO I SUBMIT A NOMINATION? Fill out the form available online at https://localiqevents.com/40u40.

WHAT'S THE DEADLINE? 11:59 p.m. Feb. 5.

HOW CAN I GET MORE INFORMATION? Send an email to kstier@localiq.com

