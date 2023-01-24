ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can You Take Out Life Insurance on Anyone?

You can't buy a life insurance policy for just anyone. Before an insurance company approves your request to take out life insurance on anyone other than yourself, you must obtain the consent of the proposed insured. You also have to … Continue reading → The post Can You Take Out Life Insurance on Anyone? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Ladder life insurance review 2023

Life insurance gives you a way to protect your loved ones should you pass away. It offers your beneficiaries a cash payout, which they can use to cover funeral expenses, medical bills, outstanding debts, and just general living expenses. It can also, in some cases, act as an investment vehicle and be borrowed against should you need cash down the line.But life insurance policies vary greatly, as do the companies that offer them. If you're looking to purchase a life insurance policy, make sure to shop around before choosing your provider. One possible option is Ladder. Use this Ladder life insurance review to...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Lower your mortgage payment by dumping your mortgage insurance

According to the National Association of Realtors 2021 Down payment Expectations & Hurdles to Homeownership report, the median down payment in 2021 was 13 percent for all buyers, seven percent for first-time buyers, and 17 percent for repeat buyers. The median is where half paid above that percentage and half paid less than that percentage. NAR also noted that “more than 70% of noncash, first-time home buyers — and 54% of all buyers — made down payments of less than 20% over at least the past five years”.
Indian Billionaire Adani Pulling 'Largest Con In Corporate History,' Says Short Seller: 'Companies Have 85% Downside' On Fundamentals

After being red-flagged for over-leveraged expansion, the Adani Group is again in controversy. What Happened: Hindenburg Research, a short seller and forensic financial research group, has accused Adani of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani Group did not immediately respond...
Liberty General Insurance transforms customer experience of over 100,000 customers in CY 2022 through AI enabled Vehicle Inspections – a scalable, low cost & customer centric solution

PRNewswire/ -- Liberty General Insurance. , one of the fastest growing general insurance companies in. , has announced reaching a milestone of servicing over 1,00,000 Customers using Artificial Intelligence (AI) for vehicle inspections over Jan- Dec 2022. . The Company automated its pre-policy vehicle inspection process for car insurance renewals...
Amerisave Mortgage Partners With Ladder to Provide Customers With Affordable, Flexible Life Insurance Coverage

Life insurance is the latest addition to AmeriSave’s growing product offering. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , one of the nation’s leading online home mortgage lenders, has launched a new partnership withLadder, the leader in digital life insurance, aimed at helping customers protect their homes and family with affordable and flexible life insurance coverage.
America's Health Insurance Plans: Record-Breaking 16.3 Million Enrollees Sign Up For Coverage In 2023 Through ACA Marketplaces

AHIP President and CEO released this statement following today's announcement that 16.3 million people have selected an. health plan during the 2023 Marketplace Open Enrollment Period (OEP). "Every American deserves affordable, comprehensive coverage - regardless of their income, health status, or preexisting conditions. Health insurance coverage is critical to protecting...
