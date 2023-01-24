ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How forward Ismael Massoud's growth has contributed to Kansas State basketball's success

By Arne Green, Topeka Capital-Journal
 2 days ago
By his own admission, it took Ismael Massoud some time to adjust to new Kansas State coach Jerome Tang.

By the same token, Tang wasn't sure just what to make of Massoud, one of only two returning players from last year's Wildcat team. He just knew that he wanted more from his 6-foot-9 junior forward.

As a result, Massoud spent more of the nonconference portion of K-State's schedule on the bench than on the floor, trying to figure out just what his new coach was looking for.

"Everyone learns and develops at their own pace, so at the beginning of the year, I was trying to do what the coach was asking me to do and stuff like that, and I guess now it's starting to click, and so I'm starting to play a lot more because they've seen me doing a lot more of the stuff they want me to do," said Massoud, who since the start of Big 12 play has become an integral part of K-State's success. "So it has been clicking for me now."

For evidence, look no further than Massoud's numbers, and more importantly K-State's 17-2 record including a 6-1 start that has them alone atop the Big 12 standings heading into Tuesday's 8 p.m. game against Iowa State (14-4, 5-2 Big 12) at Hilton Coliseum in Ames. Massoud's season averages of 14.7 minutes and 5.3 points per game have grown to 18.5 minutes and 7.4 points in seven conference games.

Massoud's contributions in league play include knocking down a game-winning 3-pointer in overtime at Baylor, a game-saving steals at the end of overtime in last week's 83-82 overtime victory against Kansas, and a 12-point performance Saturday as the Wildcats rallied to beat Texas Tech at home, 68-58.

"What Ish is buying into is being a complete player, and understanding that all the little things matter," Tang said after the Texas Tech game. "Not just the ball going in the hole."

That was not the case before the season. Tang recalls an occasion during the team's "shark week," where the players were required to complete sprints in a certain time, and everybody dove on the floor in an attempt to beat the clock.

Everyone but Massoud, that is.

"I just called him out (and) I said, 'Dude, every one of your teammates just dove to try and make this time and you didn't,' so there's a time that wouldn't have been a part of him," Tang said after the KU game, where Massoud got his critical steal by diving for a loose ball. "To see that growth tonight, like caring about his brothers so much and loving his teammates to sacrifice his body like that, as a coach that's what really makes you heart swell."

But the transformation didn't take place overnight.

"I can't remember what the game was, but I didn't play him very much, both he and Tykei (Greene)," Tang said of a pre-conference conversation with two of his top reserves. "And I just asked them: 'Do you enjoy sitting on the bench? Are you happy about the 12 or 15 minutes that you're playing?'

"And (Massoud) told me his thoughts, and some of them were very valid, and we had a really good discussion, and I said, 'This is what I need from you,' and we started playing Big 12 games and we've seen Big 12 Ish. We like this Big 12 Ish."

Massoud likes Big 12 Ish as well.

"Any time you can play well and get a win, it's an amazing feeling," he said after knocking down 5 of 6 shots, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range in 22 minutes against Texas Tech. "So it definitely feels good to see my work and everything come into play."

Super-senior point guard Markquis Nowell, the other player back from the 2021-22 Wildcat team, has seen Massoud's growth up close.

"He's been playing big," Nowell said following the Texas Tech victory. "He's doing things on the defensive end that really translate into the offensive end. He's given a lot of energy.

"He's rebounding more. He's just doing anything possible to help ups win, and when you do stuff like that, good things happen for you. And today he showed that with just coming in and locking in on defense, and his shot was falling."

Even through his early struggles, Massoud had faith that things eventually would fall into place.

“I don't think my confidence ever really wavered in the sense that I had belief and I had faith in myself," he said. "I felt like God was always going to help me get through it and I always figure out in any situation I'm in."

Getting on the same page as Tang and the rest of the coaching staff, just took a while.

"Any time you have a new system, a new coaching staff, adjustments have to be made," Massoud said. "Coach explained it in preseason. He said, 'There's many ways to get to five. There's three-plus-two, four-plus-one.' So it's just a matter of learning and adjusting and just seeing what they wanted from me and trying to lock in onto that.

"Just realizing this team is winning and I just want to be a part of it and doing whatever it takes to be a part of it and help us continue winning."

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

