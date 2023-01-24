Dover hit harder than most by storm: Power outages and schools remain closed

DOVER — Monday's storm, which dropped a mix of rain and heavy snow on Dover, caused widespread power outages and damage from downed trees and limbs. First responders and crews from the city, Eversource and contractors have been working around the clock to remove storm debris blocking roadways and the public rights of way, and to restore power.

Due to the significant amount of storm debris, including downed trees, limbs and brush, cleanup from the storm is expected to continue for some time. Due to the volume of damage, city crews cannot respond to all storm debris calls immediately, and some cleanup will not likely occur until the spring.

Property owners and residents cleaning up their property can bring storm debris to the Recycling Center on Mast Road, at no charge. The Recycling Center is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Trees and debris that fall on the city's rights of way remain the property of the property owner.

For questions about the disposal of storm debris, contact Community Services at 603-516-6450.

If the debris or trees have brought down utility lines, as a reminder, do not touch downed lines, and treat all lines as live. Call Dover Emergency Dispatch at 603-742-4646 to report downed lines within the city. Dial 911 for all emergencies.

Power restoration update

According to Eversource, 2,726 customers in Dover, about 15% of the city, remain without power as of 3:35 p.m. Eversource and contracted crews have made significant progress through the day to restore power.

To report a power outage to Eversource, call 1-800-662-7764.

If using a generator during a power outage, ensure they are outside, away from doors, windows, and vents. Never use generators inside buildings or partially enclosed areas, even with ventilation. Turn the generator off and let it cool down before refueling – never refuel a generator when it's hot. Numerous deaths occur annually from preventable generator accidents.

City Hall, Dover Public Library and the McConnell Center have heat and power, and residents may use these facilities to warm up during regular business hours. City Hall is open until 5:30 p.m. today; Dover Public Library and the McConnell Center are open until 8:30 p.m. tonight.

Road / lane closures

Most closed roads are now open as crews continue to clear limbs, trees and other obstructions.

As of 3:30 p.m., the following roads are closed:

Mount Vernon, between Hough and Milk streetsWatson Road, at #171 – expected to be open by 5 p.m. todayBack Road, at #258

For pedestrians: The Community Trail between Washington Street and the Dover Transportation Center is closed due to a fallen tree on the pedestrian bridge;

The following roads are restricted to one lane in specific areas – please use caution:

Spruce Lane, at #37South Watson LaneTolend Road near the Barrington town lineGlenhill Road near #121Rochester Neck Road at #24Middle Road #471

The traffic signals at the Central Avenue / Locust Street / Exit 7 Spaulding Turnpike interchange do not have power. Motorists use caution.

Updated closures, cancellations

Due to the storm, the following closures and cancellations are in effect:

The Indoor Pool is closed for the day due to a power outage;Dover Adult Learning is closed for the day;The Senior Center was closed today;Reminder: Curbside trash and recycling pickup did not occur Monday. Curbside trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day all week.

For a complete list of closures and cancellations, visit www.dover.nh.gov.

Willand Warming Center activated

The Warming Center at 30 Willand Drive in Somersworth, serving Strafford County, remains open until 9 a.m. this morning. It will activate again tonight, Jan. 24, at 5 p.m. and remain open until 9 a.m. tomorrow morning.

COAST bus has curtailed service and is not operating buses today. SOS will run a shuttle to the Warming Center from Dover at the SOS office on Broadway and the Transportation Center on Chestnut Street at 5 and 6 p.m. In Rochester, the shuttle will pickup at the COAST bus stop on South Main Street near the Rochester Public Library at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.

People who need help getting to the Warming Center can also call 603-742-2709 between 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. for assistance when the center is activated.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Dover hit harder than most by storm: Power outages and schools remain closed