CoinDesk

How a Crypto Quant Firm Shook Off the Bear Market – and FTX Exposure

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto quantitative trading firm Pythagoras Investment Management LLC made it through the turmoil of 2022 in a rare position. The firm’s funds were up 8% for the year even with exposure to the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. However, the market turbulence halved the company's assets under management to less than $40 million as wary investors stepped to the sidelines.
Motley Fool

Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape

Uniswap is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange that's transforming how people buy and sell crypto. Polygon is a Layer 2 blockchain network that has changed what it means to build on Ethereum. BitDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that's reinventing how people invest in crypto assets. You’re reading a free...
CoinDesk

South African Self-Regulatory Body Mandates Risk Warnings in Crypto Ads

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto ads in South Africa must warn potential buyers that their capital can be at risk, under new guidelines put out Monday by the country’s Advertising Regulatory Board, a self-regulatory initiative by the ad and public relations industry.
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
CoinTelegraph

U.S. home-loan banks lent billions of dollars to crypto banks: Report

The United States Federal Home Loan Banks System (FHLB) is lending billions of dollars to two of the largest cryptocurrency banks in an effort to mitigate the effects of a surge in withdrawals, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal on Jan. 21. The FHLB is a consortium...
coinjournal.net

The 6 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy for a Solid Long-Term Crypto Investment Strategy in 2023

After a challenging year, the dust is finally starting to settle in the crypto markets. The seismic events of 2022 have changed market dynamics and investment strategies for the foreseeable future. Instead of seeking a quick return, many investors are now looking to play the long game. So which are the 6 best cryptocurrencies to buy for a solid long-term crypto Investment strategy in 2023?
CoinDesk

Japan Embraces Web3 As Global Regulators Grow Wary of Crypto

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. “While many other countries are standing still and shrugging their shoulders in the face of the cold wind, Japan is positioned to play a unique role in the crypto industry.”. proposal by Japan’s...
fintechnexus.com

Is it the end of the crypto loan… or just the beginning?

The year ended with reports that mortgage demand had plummeted following increased rates and growing concern about the financial outlook. While more recent reports have shown a more positive picture, many are concerned that renewed interest continues to teeter on the edge of another fall. “This rapid rate increase affected...
thecoinrise.com

Saudi Arabia to Tap Fintech Firms for its CBDC Experiment

The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) is still mulling the idea of rolling out the first phase of its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), although details of its operationalization are yet to be disclosed. As per a published release, the phase of the project will focus on domestic wholesale CBDC...
CoinDesk

Founders of Gemini-Owned NFT Marketplace Nifty Exchange Are Leaving the Company

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The co-founders of Gemini-ownednon-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Nifty Gateway are stepping down and leaving the crypto exchange to eventually start another company. Duncan Cock Foster, who founded Nifty Gateway with his twin brother Griffin...
