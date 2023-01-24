Read full article on original website
Related
fintechnexus.com
Nubank takes on LatAm expansion with $150-million loan from IFC
Last year’s rise in interest rates led many fintechs to moderate growth prospects. A demand for profits emerged among investors. But that is not stopping Nubank from expanding as it seeks to establish itself in the largest markets in Latin America. The company announced a $150 million loan from...
fintechnexus.com
PagSeguro and will bank part of layoff wave in LatAm
The new wave of mass layoffs by tech companies has infected fintechs in LatAm. Brazilian companies PagSeguro and will bank — two of the most critical players in the sector in the South American country — announced significant cuts to their teams. In a statement, PagSeguro said it...
pgjonline.com
Argentina Inks $540 Million Deal with Development Bank for Gas Projects
(Reuters) — Argentina's government reached a $540 million deal with development bank CAF for the extension of natural gas pipelines and related infrastructure linked to the country's Vaca Muerta basin, Economy Minister Sergio Massa announced on Wednesday. The infrastructure plan, expected to be approved in March, aims to boost...
Universal Robots Reports Record Revenue Despite Global Uncertainty
ODENSE, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Universal Robots, the Danish collaborative robot (cobot) company, has reported Q4 revenue of USD 85 million, bringing 2022 annual revenue to USD 326 million, up 5% on 2021. On a constant currency basis, growth over the year was 12%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005775/en/ In 2022, Universal Robots launched the UR20 collaborative robot; a groundbreaking new cobot with 20kg payload, boasting an all-new joint design that increases all joint torques approximately 25% and joint speeds by as much as 65%. Despite its heavier payload and greater 1750mm reach, it’s the lightest robot on the market in its payload and reach class, weighing only 64 kg. (Photo: Business Wire)
Government Shutdown 2023: Will Your Social Security Payments Stop if the Debt Ceiling is Reached?
The U.S. is on track to reach the debt ceiling on Jan. 19 unless Congress takes action. In the past, Congress has avoided this by raising the debt limit, but House Republicans say they will not...
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio slams the US debt ceiling – and compares politicians who support raising it to binge-drinking alcoholics
The US government hit its $31.4 trillion debt limit last week, raising the prospect of a default in June.
Elon Musk says France's President Macron is doing the 'difficult, but right thing' by raising the country's retirement age
President Macron's plan to raise France's retirement age has been met with widespread protests. But Elon Musk says it's the right decision.
Steel recycler beats wind firm to become world's most sustainable company
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - As boardroom bosses and billionaires mingle in the snowy streets of Davos, corporate sustainability is a key topic of discussion. Yet which company is the world's most sustainable?
Recycling Today
Copper starts 2023 with a burst
Copper was trading for about $3.74 per pound on the COMEX exchange Jan. 4. Since then, it has trended upward to $4.20 per pound, with copper analysts pointing to supply and demand issues playing a role. In his Jan. 13 issue of “The Copper Journal,” John E. Gross writes the...
Indian Billionaire Adani Pulling 'Largest Con In Corporate History,' Says Short Seller: 'Companies Have 85% Downside' On Fundamentals
After being red-flagged for over-leveraged expansion, the Adani Group is again in controversy. What Happened: Hindenburg Research, a short seller and forensic financial research group, has accused Adani of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani Group did not immediately respond...
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio says the U.S. debt limit is a ‘farce’ it ‘works like a bunch of alcoholics who write laws to enforce drinking limits’
While the Congress scrambles to reach an agreement on the debt ceiling, billionaire investor Ray Dalio writes that "there is no debt limit."
nftgators.com
Accenture Ramps Up Metaverse Campaign with a Strategic Investment in Forma Vision
Accenture Ventures has announced a strategic investment in Forma Vision. Forma Vision provides 3D technology that enables the creation of holographic images of people, objects and environments. The partnership is part of Accenture’s mission of developing technologies that connect the physical and digital worlds. Accenture Ventures, the investment arm...
crowdfundinsider.com
UAE’s B2B Fintech Alaan Secures $4.5M via Pre-Series A Round
UAE-based Alaan, the spend management platform for Middle Eastern businesses, announced that it has raised $4.5 million pre-Series A funding, “backed by Presight Capital, Y Combinator, and angel investors.”. Together with the $2.5 million seed round last year, Alaan has “raised a total of $7 million in equity.”
aiexpress.io
eWAKA Raises CHF500K Loan – FinSMEs
EWAKA, a Nairobi, Kenya-based sustainable mobility startup, raised CHF500K mortgage. The State Secretariat for Financial Affairs (SECO) Begin-up Fund supplied the mortgage. The corporate intends to make use of the funds for the native manufacturing and promotion of its signature digital bike often called the Shujaa. Led by Celeste Vogel,...
Defense One
Advanced F-16 Version Makes First Flight, Lockheed Says
The newest version of the F-16 fighter jet flew for the first time Tuesday, aircraft maker Lockheed Martin said Tuesday. The jet, which has been built for Bahrain, made its maiden flight from a Lockheed factory in Greenville, South Carolina. CEO Jim Taiclet mentioned the flight during the company’s quarterly earnings call on Tuesday morning.
SJW Robotics Raises $2M as It Eyes Launch of Autonomous Robotic Restaurants This Spring
SJW Robotics, a maker of autonomous robotic restaurants, has raised a $2 million seed funding round, according to an announcement sent to The Spoon. The Canadian startup’s newest round includes investments from Alley Robotic Ventures and celebrity chef Tom Colicchio. Company CEO and cofounder Nipun Sharma told The Spoon...
marinelink.com
Hapag-Lloyd Buys Stake in India's J M Baxi Ports & Logistics
German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd announced it has signed a binding agreement today under which it will acquire 35% of J M Baxi Ports & Logistics Limited (JMBPL) from a Bain Capital Private Equity affiliate. Additionally, Hapag-Lloyd AG signed a binding agreement with JMBPL and its promoters, the Kotak family, to...
fintechfutures.com
US fintech PayEm bags $220m in funding
US-based spend and procurement management platform PayEm has secured approximately $220 million in equity and credit funding from Viola Credit, Mitsubishi Financial Group, Collaborative Fund, and others. PayEm says it will use the new money to fuel its growth, expand its credit card operation and support its customers’ payment needs...
salestechstar.com
Everstream Analytics Celebrates Record Business Growth, Product Innovation, and a Growing Client Community
For the second year in a row, Everstream doubles bookings year-over-year, welcomes new industry-leading clients, and continues investment in rapid product development to build resilient and sustainable global value chains. Everstream Analytics, the global supply chain insights and risk analytics company, shared business momentum milestones, including a record-breaking fourth quarter...
fashionunited.com
Express completes partnership deal with WHP Global
Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (EXPR) has announced the completion of a previously announced transaction with WHP Global, a leading global brand management firm. The company’s board of directors has also named Yehuda Shmidman as a Class II director. Express announces completion of agreed transaction with WHP Global. The...
Comments / 0