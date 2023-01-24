ODENSE, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Universal Robots, the Danish collaborative robot (cobot) company, has reported Q4 revenue of USD 85 million, bringing 2022 annual revenue to USD 326 million, up 5% on 2021. On a constant currency basis, growth over the year was 12%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005775/en/ In 2022, Universal Robots launched the UR20 collaborative robot; a groundbreaking new cobot with 20kg payload, boasting an all-new joint design that increases all joint torques approximately 25% and joint speeds by as much as 65%. Despite its heavier payload and greater 1750mm reach, it’s the lightest robot on the market in its payload and reach class, weighing only 64 kg. (Photo: Business Wire)

8 HOURS AGO