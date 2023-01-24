Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
Low wind chills in Iowa Thursday
DES MOINES, Iowa — More snow is back into the forecast heading into the next 48-72 hours. A few light snow showers are still possible at times this evening. Tomorrow is breezy, but mainly dry. A weak disturbance will cross Iowa late Thursday night into very early Friday morning.
Clipper System to Eye Iowa with Snow and Gusty Winds Tonight Through Friday; Stronger System Friday Night/Saturday.
A clipper system will pass through the forecast area tonight through Friday with a quick round of gusty winds and light snow accumulation. Then a more potent storm system will hit over this upcoming weekend, so read on for all the details...
KCCI.com
System to bring light snow and gusty winds overnight
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thursday morning is beginning on a chilly and blustery note across the state behind our potent mid week storm system. Temperatures are in the single digits with wind chills as low as 10 degrees below zero in spots. A dry, west-northwest flow will be in place today keeping temperatures below average for this time of year with highs in the lower 20s.
KOMU
Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday
Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
iheart.com
Cold Air Mass Returning to Iowa This Weekend
(Undated) -- The 6-10 day temperature outlook from the NOAA NWS Climate Prediction center calls for below normal temperatures for Iowa between January 29th and February 2nd. Forecasters say that will mean daytime high temperatures in the single digits for Iowa, and below zero overnight lows. Before this weekend, there's...
Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
Arctic Air Mass To Target Iowa End Month Into February
A strong arctic air mass will eye the forecast area by the end of the month after several snow chances hit the forecast area, so read on for details... Temperatures are very cold north of the states and with time, this will dive south into the forecast area. The start of the event will come this weekend and into the first half of February. The cold air mass maximizes the first week of February with readings that can potentially come close to December 2022 standards. That was the time we had near 50 below wind chill values in northwest Iowa and this will likely bring 20-40 below wind chill values but certainly think that it's possible to see readings lower then that as well. In terms of snow, we have several chances in the cards between now and the time the arctic blast hits. The first chance of snow will come Wednesday with the main axis of moisture from central to eastern Iowa, but a piece of energy will pivot southeast out of the northern plains which will give the rest of Iowa a risk for scattered snow showers Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.
kyoutv.com
A gray and cold start to the workweek
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It has been a gray and seasonally cold January afternoon across Eastern Iowa. Cloud cover will continue overnight with temperatures cooling into the teens. We’ll start the workweek with another cold and gray day across Eastern Iowa with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s on Monday.
Yes… Snow Fleas Are Real And In Iowa
Hopefully, this story doesn't make you feel too itchy, but I learned something new, and I don't want to be the only one who suffers from this knowledge. Fun Fact: Snow fleas are a thing, and if it snows where you live, there is a chance you just might run into them. Good news though... they aren't nearly as bad as real fleas.
mymoinfo.com
Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
cbs2iowa.com
Chances for snow, much colder temperatures to end January
January 2023 has been one of the warmest Januarys on record in eastern Iowa but the month is expected to end much differently than has been the theme thus far. Cloud cover at night has been a significant driver of unseasonably mild temperatures keeping lows from getting too cold and keeping the starting point for daily temperatures well above normal. Lows through late last week are running nearly 12 above normal in January.
Iowa & Illinois: This Is What Time Your Town Can Expect Snow Wednesday
We're getting a clearer picture of when snow might start and continue for parts of Iowa and Illinois on Tuesday night into Wednesday. While we're not quite in the godforsaken "hibernation zone" that the Farmer's Almanac had predicted for Iowa this winter, there's still some snow coming our way. I saw plenty of trucks putting pretreat on the roads this morning and even more snow plows getting together. Like a rallying of the troops.
kmaland.com
Dense fog advisory for majority of SW Iowa
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for the majority of southwest Iowa. Crawford-Carroll-Greene-Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas-Cass-Adair-Madison-Adams-Union-Clarke. * WHAT...Visibility one half mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...At least portions of western, central, and northern Iowa. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due...
kiwaradio.com
Forecaster: El Niño Warmth Could Impact Iowa By End Of Growing Season
Ames, Iowa — Wide sections of Iowa were hit with a whopper winter storm this week that dumped up to ten inches of snow in some parts of northwestern Iowa, thanks in part to the La Niña weather pattern that’s impacting the climate across the continent. Meteorologist...
West Virginia and Ohio schools could see delays on Wednesday due to incoming snow
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Our next weather system is expected to bring a mixed bag of weather variable and conditions to the Ohio Valley for the midpoint of the work week. The region will experience multiple rounds of precipitation from Wednesday morning into Thursday morning. SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS The Setup: A center of low […]
KGLO News
Legislators consider rules for a black bear hunting season
DES MOINES — Black bears would become a protected species under legislation working its way through the Iowa House. Representative Dave Jacoby of Coralville says the goal is to let state officials regulate hunting if the black bear population grows. “I think it’s important for Iowans if we do...
KMOV
Thousands of Ameren customers without power Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Thousands of Ameren customers are without power as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Ameren Outage Map, over 8,000 customers were without power just before 10 a.m. Over 2,800 of the outages were reported in the area of Farmington and over 2,000 were without power near Potosi. Hundreds of outages were also reported in St. Louis County.
iheart.com
Iowa's First Bird Flu Case Of 2023 Confirmed
(Des Moines, IA) -- Another case of bird flu has been confirmed in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture says it was found in a commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista County, in northwest Iowa. It's the first new case of 2023. Last fall there were about a dozen outbreaks at commercial turkey or egg laying facilities, and in backyard flocks in the state. There were nearly 20-bird flu confirmations in Iowa in the spring of 2022.
Comments / 0