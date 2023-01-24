Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow and Nasdaq notch gains on tech-led rally
Investing.com -- Stocks got a jolt from tech stocks after Tesla beat expectations and investors got a better than expected reading of fourth-quarter economic output. At 16:01 ET (21:01 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 205 points or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 was up 1.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite was up 1.7%.
investing.com
Intuitive Surgical earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
Investing.com - Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported fourth quarter EPS of $1.23, $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.26. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.66B versus the consensus estimate of $1.68B. Intuitive Surgical's stock price closed at $257.98. It is up 6.74% in the last 3 months...
investing.com
Snap’s Stock Investors Risk More Pain on Advertising Woes
(Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) shares are trading near their cheapest valuation on record, but a myriad of headwinds has investors doubtful over the prospect of a sustainable recovery ahead. The Snapchat parent reports fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, and the results will serve as the season’s first major indication of...
coinjournal.net
Coinbase stock could tank 40% from here: Mizuho
Coinbase Global Inc will likely give up its entire year-to-date gain in the coming weeks and months, says Dan Dolev, a senior analyst at Mizuho. This week, Dolev reiterated his “underperform” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange and announced a $30 price objective that represents an alarming 40% downside from here.
investing.com
Tesla: Morgan Stanley on why the stock is up so much post Q4
© Reuters. Tesla (TSLA): Morgan Stanley on why the stock is up so much post Q4. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) appears to be finally regaining the trust of investors as its shares trade nearly 10% higher early on Thursday following the company's Q4 earnings release late last night. Here's a Morgan...
CoinTelegraph
SHIB price preps for 75% boom as Shiba Inu teases L2 blockchain launch
Shiba Inu is hoping to become more than just a Dogecoin (DOGE)-inspired memecoin as it comes closer to launching its layer-2 network called, Shibarium. Meanwhile, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token has emerged as one of the best performers so far in 2023. SHIB price jumps 60% in 2023. SHIB’s price...
investing.com
2 Cheap 11.2% Dividend Stocks and 1 Paying “Just” 9.5%
Today we’ll discuss a duo of cheap dividend stocks paying 11.2%. And, for good measure, we’ll throw in another bargain even though it “only” yields 9.5%. I jest because I love. Dividends, that is. And bear markets don’t usually last much longer than this. So, it is double-digit yield shopping we go.
investing.com
Triple Threat Ahead as February Opens with Fed Decision, GDP Data, Jobs Report
Just hours into February, investors will want to tune in for the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest rate decision and comments afterward from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. From there, potentially market-moving data only speed up. February 2 brings a troika of info tech earnings from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL),...
Crypto Analyst Michaël Van De Poppe Predicts Bitcoin To Reach This Level: 'Second Half Of The Year Won't Be Great'
Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe predicts that the second half of 2023 won't be kind to crypto markets. What Happened: The analyst tweeted that the markets remain in a recessionary period. He anticipates that the second half of the year won't be great “but in between there we'll be having some more relief.”
astaga.com
The 6 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy for a Solid Long-Term Crypto Investment Strategy in 2023
After a difficult 12 months, the mud is lastly beginning to settle within the crypto markets. The seismic occasions of 2022 have modified market dynamics and funding methods for the foreseeable future. As an alternative of looking for a fast return, many traders at the moment are trying to play the lengthy sport. So that are the 6 greatest cryptocurrencies to purchase for a stable long-term crypto Funding technique in 2023?
investing.com
Tesla plans $3.6 billion Nevada expansion to make Semi truck, battery cells
(Reuters) -Tesla Inc said on Tuesday it would invest more than $3.6 billion to expand its Nevada Gigafactory complex with two new factories, one to mass produce its long-delayed Semi electric truck and the other to make its new 4680 battery cell. The cell plant would be able to make...
u.today
XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Nailed 2023 Bitcoin Rally Says Real BTC Move Is Yet To Come – Here Are His Targets
The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this month says BTC still has more upside potential despite the king crypto’s nearly 38% year-to-date surge. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 456,500 Twitter followers that near the end of this month, BTC could see an influx of fresh capital from high timeframe (HTF) investors.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Benjamin Cowen Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Likely Unsustainable – Here’s Why
Popular crypto strategist Benjamin Cowen is questioning the sustainability of the current Bitcoin (BTC) rally based on historical precedence. Cowen tells his 782,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could replicate its early 2020 trajectory where the flagship crypto asset initially rallied before plunging significantly. Bitcoin reached a high of $10,500 before...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,312,307,240,798 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Eye-Popping Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto trader is suddenly moving more than 3 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) ahead of the blockchain project’s planned major upgrade. According to new data from the whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, a crypto whale abruptly shifted a staggering 3,312,307,240,798 SHIB, valued at $38,257,148 at time of writing, from one unknown wallet to another.
investing.com
Does Wayfair Need to Exist?
Last summer, I pounded the table on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) as short, arguing that it was headed for bankruptcy (I first recommended $BBBY as a short in July 2021 when it traded briefly over $30). I asserted that BBBY may end up eventually liquidating and that it did not need to exist. The bonds are now trading at 11 cents, which suggests the strong possibility that BBBY will be liquidated. Whether or not this is the case, the shares will be canceled in Chapter 11 or 7.
investing.com
Aptos Token Rise In Price But Reach Highly Negative Funding Rate
Aptos Token Rise In Price But Reach Highly Negative Funding Rate. Coinglass’ data proves APT U-based contracts hit very high negative funding rates on crypto exchanges including Binance, Bybit, and OKX. APT’s price rose 22% in 24 hours, trading at $15.81 currently. The surge in APT’s value is...
theblock.co
Investor Jeremy Grantham dismisses bitcoin's latest rally as crypto prices tread water
Bitcoin was trading at $22,900, up 0.1%. Ether dropped 0.2%, trading around $1620. Binance’s BNB gained 3.6% over the past 24 hours. Crypto stocks were slightly lower in early trading. Cryptocurrency prices meandered in early trading, with bitcoin unable to break past $23,000 on a consistent basis. Crypto stocks...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Benjamin Cowen Warns of Huge Ethereum (ETH) Crash Incoming – Here’s His Price Target
Popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen thinks Ethereum (ETH) is in for some tough days ahead despite its price surge this month. Cowen tells his 783,000 YouTube subscribers that he believes it is likely ETH will drop to the $600-800 range, a roughly 50-60% fall from current prices. Ethereum is trading...
Will Coinbase Be a Trillion-Dollar Company by 2040?
The cryptocurrency exchange could be a major multibagger -- or not.
Comments / 0