ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Stock market today: Dow and Nasdaq notch gains on tech-led rally

Investing.com -- Stocks got a jolt from tech stocks after Tesla beat expectations and investors got a better than expected reading of fourth-quarter economic output. At 16:01 ET (21:01 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 205 points or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 was up 1.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite was up 1.7%.
investing.com

Intuitive Surgical earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates

Investing.com - Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported fourth quarter EPS of $1.23, $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.26. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.66B versus the consensus estimate of $1.68B. Intuitive Surgical's stock price closed at $257.98. It is up 6.74% in the last 3 months...
investing.com

Snap’s Stock Investors Risk More Pain on Advertising Woes

(Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) shares are trading near their cheapest valuation on record, but a myriad of headwinds has investors doubtful over the prospect of a sustainable recovery ahead. The Snapchat parent reports fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, and the results will serve as the season’s first major indication of...
coinjournal.net

Coinbase stock could tank 40% from here: Mizuho

Coinbase Global Inc will likely give up its entire year-to-date gain in the coming weeks and months, says Dan Dolev, a senior analyst at Mizuho. This week, Dolev reiterated his “underperform” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange and announced a $30 price objective that represents an alarming 40% downside from here.
investing.com

Tesla: Morgan Stanley on why the stock is up so much post Q4

© Reuters. Tesla (TSLA): Morgan Stanley on why the stock is up so much post Q4. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) appears to be finally regaining the trust of investors as its shares trade nearly 10% higher early on Thursday following the company's Q4 earnings release late last night. Here's a Morgan...
CoinTelegraph

SHIB price preps for 75% boom as Shiba Inu teases L2 blockchain launch

Shiba Inu is hoping to become more than just a Dogecoin (DOGE)-inspired memecoin as it comes closer to launching its layer-2 network called, Shibarium. Meanwhile, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token has emerged as one of the best performers so far in 2023. SHIB price jumps 60% in 2023. SHIB’s price...
investing.com

2 Cheap 11.2% Dividend Stocks and 1 Paying “Just” 9.5%

Today we’ll discuss a duo of cheap dividend stocks paying 11.2%. And, for good measure, we’ll throw in another bargain even though it “only” yields 9.5%. I jest because I love. Dividends, that is. And bear markets don’t usually last much longer than this. So, it is double-digit yield shopping we go.
investing.com

Triple Threat Ahead as February Opens with Fed Decision, GDP Data, Jobs Report

Just hours into February, investors will want to tune in for the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest rate decision and comments afterward from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. From there, potentially market-moving data only speed up. February 2 brings a troika of info tech earnings from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL),...
astaga.com

The 6 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy for a Solid Long-Term Crypto Investment Strategy in 2023

After a difficult 12 months, the mud is lastly beginning to settle within the crypto markets. The seismic occasions of 2022 have modified market dynamics and funding methods for the foreseeable future. As an alternative of looking for a fast return, many traders at the moment are trying to play the lengthy sport. So that are the 6 greatest cryptocurrencies to purchase for a stable long-term crypto Funding technique in 2023?
u.today

XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Benjamin Cowen Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Likely Unsustainable – Here’s Why

Popular crypto strategist Benjamin Cowen is questioning the sustainability of the current Bitcoin (BTC) rally based on historical precedence. Cowen tells his 782,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could replicate its early 2020 trajectory where the flagship crypto asset initially rallied before plunging significantly. Bitcoin reached a high of $10,500 before...
investing.com

Does Wayfair Need to Exist?

Last summer, I pounded the table on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) as short, arguing that it was headed for bankruptcy (I first recommended $BBBY as a short in July 2021 when it traded briefly over $30). I asserted that BBBY may end up eventually liquidating and that it did not need to exist. The bonds are now trading at 11 cents, which suggests the strong possibility that BBBY will be liquidated. Whether or not this is the case, the shares will be canceled in Chapter 11 or 7.
investing.com

Aptos Token Rise In Price But Reach Highly Negative Funding Rate

Aptos Token Rise In Price But Reach Highly Negative Funding Rate. Coinglass’ data proves APT U-based contracts hit very high negative funding rates on crypto exchanges including Binance, Bybit, and OKX. APT’s price rose 22% in 24 hours, trading at $15.81 currently. The surge in APT’s value is...
theblock.co

Investor Jeremy Grantham dismisses bitcoin's latest rally as crypto prices tread water

Bitcoin was trading at $22,900, up 0.1%. Ether dropped 0.2%, trading around $1620. Binance’s BNB gained 3.6% over the past 24 hours. Crypto stocks were slightly lower in early trading. Cryptocurrency prices meandered in early trading, with bitcoin unable to break past $23,000 on a consistent basis. Crypto stocks...

Comments / 0

Community Policy