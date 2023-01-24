Read full article on original website
Tourism Expands The Coffee Connection
Butler County Tourism is expanding their local coffee trail as more shops open in the area. The bureau announced their Coffee Connection has added five more coffee shops to the self-guided tour. That now brings the membership up to 16 locations. The newest five are: Maxine’s Coffee in Cranberry, Rooster’s...
Speaker Rozzi Going On State Listening Tour
Pennsylvania’s speaker of the house will be making a stop in Pittsburgh tomorrow as he embarks on a statewide listening tour. Rep. Mark Rozzi says Harrisburg is broken and that he wants to get input from the public on what needs to be done to break the partisan gridlock.
Maestro Kraemer Looks Back On Symphony Career
The longtime leader of Butler County Symphony is looking back fondly on his time as the conductor. We reported last week that Maestro Matthew Kraemer was taking a new position as the music director of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra. We recently spoke with Kraemer, who said he appreciated the collaborative...
Counselors Available At Slippery Rock Following Death Of Student In Crash
Counselors have been made available to students at Slippery Rock High School following the death of one of their students in an accident. Police have not released the identity of a 15-year-old boy who died in the one vehicle crash Sunday night. The accident happened at the intersection of Route...
35-year cold case solved, woman identified in deadly Turnpike crash
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced it closed a 35-year-old case by identifying the victim of a fatal crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. According to state police, Linda Jean McClure, 26, of Indiana, Pennsylvania, was a passenger in a tractor-trailer that crashed at mile marker 119.4 eastbound, in Stoneycreek Township, Somerset County, on […]
PennDOT Preparing For Wintry Weather; Restrictions In Place
PennDOT says they’re prepared for the wintry weather that’s in store for this morning. Crews say they spent the overnight pre-treating roads and keeping track of when the snow will fall. The local PennDOT office brought in an assistant maintenance manager to help with operations through the morning...
Portion Of Greenwood Dr. Closed After Rt. 422 Accident
A portion of Greenwood Drive in Butler Township is closed due to an accident. The crash happened just before noon at the intersection of Route 422 and Greenwood Drive. Dispatchers say Greenwood Drive is shut down in between Route 422 and Benbrook Road. Crews on scene say a small generator...
Pine Twp. Man Accused Of Attacking Woman With An Axe
A Pine Township man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a woman with an axe. The incident happened back on January 2nd at a home on Village Run Road near Wexford. Our news partners at WPXI report that 53-year-old Lee Michael Swat was seen on video carrying an axe down the stairs in the home. Police were later called to the home to treat a woman that had a gash on her leg.
No One Injured In I-79 Rollover Crash
Police are providing more information about a rollover crash on I-79 Monday morning. The one car crash happened just after 9 a.m. in the northbound lane of I-79 in Cranberry Township. Police say 20-year-old Julia Lewis of Pittsburgh lost control of her vehicle and went off the highway. Her car...
NWS Warns Of Possible Snow Squalls
The National Weather Service is warning about the possibility of snow squalls developing later today. Temperatures are expected to stay around the freezing mark, but there is the potential for snow bands or squalls to happen in the late afternoon. The National Weather Service predicts that Butler County could see...
I-79 Northbound Near Portersville Closed
A portion of I-79 is shut down due to a tractor trailer accident. PennDOT officials say the northbound lanes are closed in between the Portersville exit (Exit 96) and the Butler/New Castle exit to Route 422. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the northbound lane near milemarker 98 when...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued; Snowy Weather Expected
A winter weather advisory has been issued for Butler County for Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service is expecting the snow to arrive just after 3 a.m. and it could pack a powerful punch. Right now, meteorologists predict that the Route 422 corridor will serve as a separation line. Anywhere...
Butler bowlers top Kiski/Butler Rifle wins by one shot
–The Butler boys swept Kiski Area 7-0. Eric Devore led the Golden Tornado with a 711 series and high game of 269. Rocco Rice added a 692 and a high game of 253. Butler improved to 9-0 this season. –The Butler girls defeated Kiski Area 4-3 to improve to 7-2...
Butler and Knoch on-air tonight
The Knoch Knights travel to Kiski in a non-section match-up tonight. Tip-off is 7:30pm. Pre-game on WISR begins at 7:15pm. Butler will host Hampton tonight for a non-section match-up. Tip-off is 7:30pm. Pre-game on WBUT begins at 7:20pm. The post Butler and Knoch on-air tonight appeared first on ButlerRadio.com –...
SRU men fall at home for the first time in 14 games
The Slippery Rock University men’s basketball team lost for the first time in their last 14 games at Morrow Field House last night, when they dropped an 80-75 double overtime decision to Lock Haven. The loss drops The Rock to 6-6 in the PSAC, and 12-6 overall. Lock Haven improved to 12-5 overall and 8-4 in league play. SRU’s 13-game winning streak at home had dated back to last season.
Basketball scores from Tuesday/Butler falls to Hampton
–Hampton-83 Butler-70. Donovan Carney led the Golden Tornado with 25 points. Braylon Littlejohn added 20. –Kiski Area-69 Knoch-38. Teagen Finucan led the Knights with 15 points. –Freeport-76 East Allegheny-56. Gavin Croney led the Yellow Jackets with 18. –Mars-73 Montour-67. –Grove City-58 Greenville-50. –Hickory-62 Slippery Rock-50. Girls Basketball:. –Karns City-38 Keystone-33...
