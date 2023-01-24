ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranberry Township, PA

butlerradio.com

One Person Injured In Cranberry Twp. Accident

At least one person was injured as a result of an accident Wednesday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for the crash on Route 19 southbound at the intersection with Short Street. Crews from Cranberry were among those arriving...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wbut.com

Portion Of Greenwood Dr. Closed After Rt. 422 Accident

A portion of Greenwood Drive in Butler Township is closed due to an accident. The crash happened just before noon at the intersection of Route 422 and Greenwood Drive. Dispatchers say Greenwood Drive is shut down in between Route 422 and Benbrook Road. Crews on scene say a small generator...
BUTLER, PA
wbut.com

Teen Identified In Fatal Slippery Rock Crash

The student who died in a vehicle crash over the weekend in Slippery Rock has been identified. 15-year-old Colton Drushel died from injuries sustained in the crash that happened Sunday evening at the intersection of Route 8 and Kiester Road. Drushel was a sophomore at Slippery Rock High School, with...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
butlerradio.com

One Taken To Hospital In Center Twp.

At least two people were injured in a Center Township crash Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 North and Northridge Lane. One vehicle was still on the road when first responders arrived and at least...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wbut.com

Pine Twp. Man Accused Of Attacking Woman With An Axe

A Pine Township man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a woman with an axe. The incident happened back on January 2nd at a home on Village Run Road near Wexford. Our news partners at WPXI report that 53-year-old Lee Michael Swat was seen on video carrying an axe down the stairs in the home. Police were later called to the home to treat a woman that had a gash on her leg.
WEXFORD, PA
WFMJ.com

Single car crash cuts power to a third of Sharon residents

A crash in Sharon knocked out power to a third of the city Wednesday afternoon. The one-car crash happened around 4:27 p.m. at the intersection of Dock Street and Orchard Street. Police say the only person in the vehicle was a 66-year-old from Sharon who was taken to the hospital...
SHARON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

State police respond to head-on collision

State police were called to a head-on collision this morning. The crash occurred around 8:50 a.m. along Hopwood Coolspring Road in North Union Township, Fayette County, according to a 911 dispatcher. The dispatcher initially told Channel 11 a PennDOT truck was involved and that there were injuries reported, but a...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Details revealed in report of Route 228 pedestrian-vehicle accident

Details surrounding the November pedestrian-vehicle crash on Route 228 near Mars Area Middle School were revealed in a report by Adams Township police obtained Tuesday by the Butler Eagle. Officials said Monday that Sue Haggerty, district judge for the Saxonburg area, was behind the wheel the night of Nov. 29...
SAXONBURG, PA
wtae.com

15-year-old killed in Butler County crash

A 15-year-old boy was killed over the weekend in a crash in Butler County. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on State Route 8 at Kiester Road in Slippery Rock. State police said the 17-year-old driver lost control while traveling on the snow-covered road and struck a tree. The...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wbut.com

I-79 Northbound Near Portersville Closed

A portion of I-79 is shut down due to a tractor trailer accident. PennDOT officials say the northbound lanes are closed in between the Portersville exit (Exit 96) and the Butler/New Castle exit to Route 422. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the northbound lane near milemarker 98 when...
PORTERSVILLE, PA
wtae.com

Car crashes into entrance of Castle Shannon restaurant

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — A car rammed through the front of a Castle Shannon restaurant Monday afternoon. The crash happened at Time Out Time Eat on Mt. Lebanon Boulevard. A video posted to the restaurant's Facebook page showed a white sedan that had taken out the front doors with additional damage to the foyer. Glass from the windows could be seen scattered across the ground.
CASTLE SHANNON, PA

