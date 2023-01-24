Read full article on original website
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentence
Renowned Sports Doctor Dies
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in Pennsylvania
August Wilson Society Announces 2023 Biennial Colloquium
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversy
butlerradio.com
One Person Injured In Cranberry Twp. Accident
At least one person was injured as a result of an accident Wednesday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for the crash on Route 19 southbound at the intersection with Short Street. Crews from Cranberry were among those arriving...
wbut.com
Portion Of Greenwood Dr. Closed After Rt. 422 Accident
A portion of Greenwood Drive in Butler Township is closed due to an accident. The crash happened just before noon at the intersection of Route 422 and Greenwood Drive. Dispatchers say Greenwood Drive is shut down in between Route 422 and Benbrook Road. Crews on scene say a small generator...
wbut.com
Teen Identified In Fatal Slippery Rock Crash
The student who died in a vehicle crash over the weekend in Slippery Rock has been identified. 15-year-old Colton Drushel died from injuries sustained in the crash that happened Sunday evening at the intersection of Route 8 and Kiester Road. Drushel was a sophomore at Slippery Rock High School, with...
butlerradio.com
One Taken To Hospital In Center Twp.
At least two people were injured in a Center Township crash Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 North and Northridge Lane. One vehicle was still on the road when first responders arrived and at least...
wbut.com
Pine Twp. Man Accused Of Attacking Woman With An Axe
A Pine Township man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a woman with an axe. The incident happened back on January 2nd at a home on Village Run Road near Wexford. Our news partners at WPXI report that 53-year-old Lee Michael Swat was seen on video carrying an axe down the stairs in the home. Police were later called to the home to treat a woman that had a gash on her leg.
WFMJ.com
Single car crash cuts power to a third of Sharon residents
Crash knocks out power in Sharon
One person was hurt in a car crash in Sharon that knocked out power to the surrounding area.
State police respond to head-on collision
State police were called to a head-on collision this morning. The crash occurred around 8:50 a.m. along Hopwood Coolspring Road in North Union Township, Fayette County, according to a 911 dispatcher. The dispatcher initially told Channel 11 a PennDOT truck was involved and that there were injuries reported, but a...
cranberryeagle.com
Details revealed in report of Route 228 pedestrian-vehicle accident
Details surrounding the November pedestrian-vehicle crash on Route 228 near Mars Area Middle School were revealed in a report by Adams Township police obtained Tuesday by the Butler Eagle. Officials said Monday that Sue Haggerty, district judge for the Saxonburg area, was behind the wheel the night of Nov. 29...
wtae.com
15-year-old killed in Butler County crash
A 15-year-old boy was killed over the weekend in a crash in Butler County. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on State Route 8 at Kiester Road in Slippery Rock. State police said the 17-year-old driver lost control while traveling on the snow-covered road and struck a tree. The...
wtae.com
Police: Woman fell asleep while driving, crashing into telephone pole in Westmoreland County
AVONMORE, Pa. — State police said a 56-year-old woman fell asleep while driving, crashing into a telephone pole in Avonmore Borough, Westmoreland County. The crash happened a little before 1 a.m. Saturday on 2nd Street. Police said the woman suffered a suspected minor injury and was taken to the...
wbut.com
I-79 Northbound Near Portersville Closed
A portion of I-79 is shut down due to a tractor trailer accident. PennDOT officials say the northbound lanes are closed in between the Portersville exit (Exit 96) and the Butler/New Castle exit to Route 422. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the northbound lane near milemarker 98 when...
cranberryeagle.com
UPDATE: Interstate 79 Northbound in Butler County reopen after tractor trailer jack-knifed
Car goes into pond in Trumbull County
The driver made it onto the roof before it submerged.
Winter storm causes accidents through the Valley
Drivers could see cold temperatures and rain that could cause black ice and slushy conditions.
wtae.com
Car crashes into entrance of Castle Shannon restaurant
CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — A car rammed through the front of a Castle Shannon restaurant Monday afternoon. The crash happened at Time Out Time Eat on Mt. Lebanon Boulevard. A video posted to the restaurant's Facebook page showed a white sedan that had taken out the front doors with additional damage to the foyer. Glass from the windows could be seen scattered across the ground.
wbut.com
Counselors Available At Slippery Rock Following Death Of Student In Crash
Counselors have been made available to students at Slippery Rock High School following the death of one of their students in an accident. Police have not released the identity of a 15-year-old boy who died in the one vehicle crash Sunday night. The accident happened at the intersection of Route...
WFMJ.com
Truck rear-ends motorized bike traveling in the dark on Route 62 in Smith Township
An accident involving a semi and a motorized bicycle shut down U.S. Route 62 in Southwestern Mahoning County late Monday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post says a Freightliner ran into the bicycle which was traveling without lights along Route 62 in Smith Township shortly after 8:30 p.m. The...
Westmoreland County home erupts into flames after batteries caught fire in trash
IRWIN, Pa. — It’s an item almost everyone has in their home. In remotes or electronics, you typically have to change the batteries once a year. “The first and third Wednesday of every month at our facility, we have a vendor who accepts alkaline batteries for proper disposal,” said Mike Skapura with Westmoreland Cleanways & Recycling.
1 injured after car goes over embankment, into creek in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — One person was injured after their car went over an embankment and into a creek in Washington County. According to Washington County 911, the two-vehicle crash happened at around 1:36 p.m. at Cross Creek Road and Clark Avenue in Cross Creek Township. One of the...
