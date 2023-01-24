ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Pennsylvania House elects Democrat as speaker, who in turn changes to independent

(The Center Square) – After delays, motions to adjourn, and much uncertainty, the narrowly divided Pennsylvania House of Representatives chose Democrat Mark Rozzi of Berks County as Speaker of the House. Rozzi won 115 votes against Republican Carl Metzger of Somerset County, who received 85 votes. In his acceptance speech, Rozzi dropped another bombshell: He would become an independent, not caucusing with Democrats or Republicans as speaker. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
POLITICO

The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.

According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
MAINE STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Major Candidate Jumps Into Race To Take On Vulnerable Democrat

We remain 22 months out from the next major election where individuals from around the United States will go to the polls to cast their vote for President, members of Congress, and other electing officials in their local communities. That being said, many people have begun to announce their plans for offices they will run for in that election.
OHIO STATE
TheWrap

‘Morning Joe’ Says Biden, Pence Classified Docs Scandals Are Just ‘Embarrassing’ — But Trump’s Is ‘Legally Perilous’

The “Morning Joe” panel reacted to both former vice president Mike Pence and President Joe Biden’s classified documents scandals Wednesday. According to two letters Pence’s counsel sent to the National Archives, a “small number” of classified documents were discovered last week at Pence’s Indiana home. On Jan. 16, about a dozen documents were found at Pence’s home, and two days later, his team notified the National Archives, who then notified the Justice Department. FBI agents retrieved the documents from Pence’s home, and his team turned over additional boxes to the National Archives, as well.
INDIANA STATE
Edy Zoo

Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase

HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
Washington Examiner

Manchin claims McCarthy said Social Security and Medicare cuts are off the table

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) privately agreed that cuts to Medicare and Social Security are off the table when it comes to raising the debt ceiling, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) told reporters Wednesday. Manchin and McCarthy held a private meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss raising the debt ceiling, which needs...
The Independent

Democrats sidestep on Kyrsten Sinema challenger as Republicans wish she’d join the GOP ranks

Democratic disconfort was on display as senators kept mum on Representative Ruben Gallego’s decision to run against Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, despite her defection from the party last month. On the other side of the aisle, while Ms Sinema has refused to join the Republican Party, many of her GOP colleagues wish she would change her mind, given her friendliness with many of the members. Senator Mitt Romney worked closely with Ms Sinema throughout the first two years of the Biden administration. The two were lead negotiators on the bipartisan infrastructure law and the Utah Republican was...
ARIZONA STATE
newsnationnow.com

GOP rep: Pennsylvanians got ‘snookered’ by speaker deal

(NewsNation) — A bipartisan compromise to solve a major political crisis in Pennsylvania may be crumbling. Both sides had declared they were the majority in the Pennsylvania House, so they agreed on a moderate Democrat, Rep. Mark Rozzi, to serve as House speaker. Republican Rep. Jim Gregory, who nominated...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Mirror, mirror: White House flings Republican attacks back at GOP

The White House has been lashing out at Republicans lately on issues such as immigration, crime, transportation, and the economy — the very issues on which the Biden administration has been attacked itself. As President Joe Biden's team prepares for a debt ceiling fight in the weeks ahead, press...

Comments / 0

Community Policy