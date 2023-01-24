Read full article on original website
Related
wbut.com
Office Of Transformation And Opportunity Created By Shapiro
Governor Josh Shapiro wrapped up his first week in office by creating a new state department with a goal of helping businesses grow. Tuesday Shapiro signed an executive order establishing the Pennsylvania Office of Transformation and Opportunity within the Governor’s Office and the Economic Development Strategy Group. “If you...
wbut.com
New Black Bear Livestream To Give Glimpse Of PA Wildlife
Those interested in getting an up-close look at Pennsylvania’s wildlife without leaving the comforts of home have even more chances to do so courtesy of the Pennsylvania Game Commission. A new livestream has been launched at a site in Pike County where a female black bear is denned with...
wbut.com
New Scholarship To Benefit Butler County Youth Leadership Program
A new scholarship program is giving another opportunity for local high school seniors to earn aid for college. The Butler County Chamber of Commerce announced they have partnered with Green Cabbage, a spend analytics company based in Cranberry Township, to develop the new scholarship. It will be awarded to four...
wbut.com
Chamber Readying For Another Friday Coffee Club
The Butler County Chamber of Commerce is once again offering an opportunity for local community members to get together. The Chamber’s Friday Morning Coffee Club is in southern Butler County Friday from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Cranberry branch of Huntington Bank. Participants will have the chance to...
wbut.com
Tourism Expands The Coffee Connection
Butler County Tourism is expanding their local coffee trail as more shops open in the area. The bureau announced their Coffee Connection has added five more coffee shops to the self-guided tour. That now brings the membership up to 16 locations. The newest five are: Maxine’s Coffee in Cranberry, Rooster’s...
wbut.com
Butler Superintendent Warns Of Tough Upcoming Budget
The Butler Area School Board took a first preliminary look Monday at anticipated budget figures for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. Superintendent Dr. Brian White outlined some of the projected numbers for next year- including substantial increases in the cost of utilities and fuel along with a 15 to 18% increase in health care.
wbut.com
I-79 Northbound Near Portersville Closed
A portion of I-79 is shut down due to a tractor trailer accident. PennDOT officials say the northbound lanes are closed in between the Portersville exit (Exit 96) and the Butler/New Castle exit to Route 422. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the northbound lane near milemarker 98 when...
wbut.com
Work Continues On Senior High; Late March Completion Expected
Even though weather conditions are less than ideal, work on the Butler Senior High School construction projects continues. The Butler Area School District Board of Directors heard an update at their Monday night meeting from the district’s construction manager on the classroom expansion project. The Board approved several change...
wbut.com
Butler and Knoch on-air tonight
The Knoch Knights travel to Kiski in a non-section match-up tonight. Tip-off is 7:30pm. Pre-game on WISR begins at 7:15pm. Butler will host Hampton tonight for a non-section match-up. Tip-off is 7:30pm. Pre-game on WBUT begins at 7:20pm. The post Butler and Knoch on-air tonight appeared first on ButlerRadio.com –...
wbut.com
Butler bowlers top Kiski/Butler Rifle wins by one shot
–The Butler boys swept Kiski Area 7-0. Eric Devore led the Golden Tornado with a 711 series and high game of 269. Rocco Rice added a 692 and a high game of 253. Butler improved to 9-0 this season. –The Butler girls defeated Kiski Area 4-3 to improve to 7-2...
wbut.com
No One Injured In I-79 Rollover Crash
Police are providing more information about a rollover crash on I-79 Monday morning. The one car crash happened just after 9 a.m. in the northbound lane of I-79 in Cranberry Township. Police say 20-year-old Julia Lewis of Pittsburgh lost control of her vehicle and went off the highway. Her car...
wbut.com
Counselors Available At Slippery Rock Following Death Of Student In Crash
Counselors have been made available to students at Slippery Rock High School following the death of one of their students in an accident. Police have not released the identity of a 15-year-old boy who died in the one vehicle crash Sunday night. The accident happened at the intersection of Route...
wbut.com
Pine Twp. Man Accused Of Attacking Woman With An Axe
A Pine Township man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a woman with an axe. The incident happened back on January 2nd at a home on Village Run Road near Wexford. Our news partners at WPXI report that 53-year-old Lee Michael Swat was seen on video carrying an axe down the stairs in the home. Police were later called to the home to treat a woman that had a gash on her leg.
wbut.com
Portion Of Greenwood Dr. Closed After Rt. 422 Accident
A portion of Greenwood Drive in Butler Township is closed due to an accident. The crash happened just before noon at the intersection of Route 422 and Greenwood Drive. Dispatchers say Greenwood Drive is shut down in between Route 422 and Benbrook Road. Crews on scene say a small generator...
wbut.com
NWS Warns Of Possible Snow Squalls
The National Weather Service is warning about the possibility of snow squalls developing later today. Temperatures are expected to stay around the freezing mark, but there is the potential for snow bands or squalls to happen in the late afternoon. The National Weather Service predicts that Butler County could see...
wbut.com
Basketball scores from Tuesday/Butler falls to Hampton
–Hampton-83 Butler-70. Donovan Carney led the Golden Tornado with 25 points. Braylon Littlejohn added 20. –Kiski Area-69 Knoch-38. Teagen Finucan led the Knights with 15 points. –Freeport-76 East Allegheny-56. Gavin Croney led the Yellow Jackets with 18. –Mars-73 Montour-67. –Grove City-58 Greenville-50. –Hickory-62 Slippery Rock-50. Girls Basketball:. –Karns City-38 Keystone-33...
Comments / 0