Read full article on original website
Related
Easing prescription rules for opioid treatment meds did not increase overdose deaths, study finds
A new study shows that reducing restrictions on buprenorphine, a medication that can treat opioid use disorder, did not lead to an increase in overdose deaths involving the treatment. The findings may help allay concerns that making buprenorphine more widely available could lead to more overdose deaths. Buprenorphine and similar...
Prescriptions for anti-addiction drug buprenophine fall among teens
Between 2015 and 2020, the proportion of teens receiving buprenorphine prescriptions fell by 45%. Buprenorphine is one of three medications approved to treat opioid addiction.
MedicalXpress
Overdose deaths involving buprenorphine did not proportionally increase with new prescribing flexibilities: Study
The proportion of opioid overdose deaths involving buprenorphine, a medication used to treat opioid use disorder, did not increase in the months after prescribing flexibilities were put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study. These data provide evidence that may help to inform buprenorphine prescribing policies.
Is a loved one addicted to opioids?
Opioid abuse is a significant problem in the United States, and individuals need to recognize the signs of opioid use to get help for themselves or their loved ones. In a recent story, we revealed that Pennsylvania was third in overdose deaths. One of the most common signs of opioid...
Blood pressure pills recalled due to increase cancer risk
Check your blood pressure medication. Baltimore-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling Quinapril tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity, found during testing which can increase the risk of cancer. Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor needed for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure. Nitrosamines are common...
DEA warns that ADHD over prescription could be as bad as opioid crisis in stinging letter to pharma
The DEA has expressed concerns to ADHD medication manufacturers that 'aggressive marketing practices' may be contributing to excessive prescriptions.
MedicalXpress
Why some surgeons are prescribing opioids to patients' spouses
Strict safety protocols for prescribing opioids may have an unintended consequence: Some surgeons seem to be prescribing opioid painkillers to the spouses of patients undergoing surgery, according to a recent study led by researchers from Harvard Medical School and the Hospital for Special Surgery published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
msn.com
The CDC has abandoned pain patients. Its new opioids guidelines are all for show.
How many innocent lives must be harmed before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changes course on prescription opioids? The CDC recently released opioid guidelines, a recommendation for physician prescribing practices, and an update to the original 2016 document, which wrongheadedly attempted – and failed – to solve the opioid crisis by preventing physicians from prescribing pain medication to patients.
Don’t smoke pot if you’re old, experts warn
(WTVO) — Health experts are warning Baby Boomers they can’t smoke marijuana the way they used to in the ’60s, as more seniors using cannabis and ending up in the emergency room. “They think they know from the sixties and seventies, I know how to do marijuana,” said Harris Stratyner, Clinical Associate Professor of Psychology […]
‘Gas station heroin’ is being sold legally as a dietary supplement. Here’s what you should know
The FDA warns that misuse of the drug could lead to serious health risks.
A 12-year old girl was diagnosed with hormonal imbalances — in reality, she had a 3-pound tumor on her ovary
The young patient saw a doctor for worsening abdominal pain, and because her period had abruptly stopped for two years.
studyfinds.org
Having ADHD in adulthood strongly linked to development of anxiety, depression
BATH, England — Adults living with severe ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience depression and anxiety than those with high levels of autistic traits, according to a new study. While scientists have linked autism to mental health issues in the past, this is first project ever to conclude...
Healthline
How Do Adderall and Meth (Methamphetamine) Differ?
While Adderall is similar to “meth,” they aren’t identical chemicals. Methamphetamine can be used to treat ADHD but only under careful doctor supervision. Prescriptions for drugs to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are on the rise in the United States. According to the data, amphetamines have...
Drug users mixing Fentanyl with an animal tranquilizer has devastating effect
The opioid crisis in this country and Pennsylvania would generally follow this timeline – the use of prescription drugs – mostly those that alleviated pain – skyrocketed. Many became addicted to opioids by raiding a medicine cabinet or buying prescription drugs on the street. They then turned to heroin, which was cheap on the streets and not just available in inner cities. Those who sold or distributed heroin, were always looking for ways to make more money so they begin lacing heroin with synthetic drugs like Fentanyl, which could be made inexpensively. Fentanyl was also much more powerful than heroin and was deadly.
Healthline
Fentanyl Myths vs. Facts: How to Recognize Fentanyl Overdose Symptoms
Like other opioids, fentanyl can suppress breathing and lead to unconsciousness or death. However, there are many myths about how fentanyl overdose happens. We’ve heard extensive coverage about the danger of illegal fentanyl use over the past few years in the United States — including the role that fentanyl has played in the rising drug overdose epidemic.
Why ADHD Goes Undiagnosed In So Many Women
ADHD is more common than you may think. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, six million U.S. children were diagnosed with the disorder from 2016 to 2019. However, this number is extremely disproportionate. Data shows that in comparison to 13% of boys being diagnosed with ADHD, only 6% of girls were diagnosed with ADHD in these three years — less than half. This bias continues into adulthood, with 5.4% of men receiving an ADHD diagnosis compared to 3.4% of women (via ADDitude).
Opioids don’t do enough for chronic pain sufferers. Expand alternative treatments | Guest Opinion
The search for alternative treatments for chronic pain has begun to push the very boundary of what constitutes treatment, physician Haider Warraich writes.
In States Where Recreational Marijuana Legalized, Less Demand for Prescription Codeine
MONDAY, Jan. 23, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- New research suggests that there's one potential way to reduce demand for prescription codeine: legalizing recreational cannabis. Exactly what brought scientists to that conclusion? States that legalized cannabis use saw a significant reduction in pharmacy-based distribution of codeine, an opioid with a high potential for misuse.
Nearly 1 in 5 American Adults Takes Sleep Meds
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 25, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly 20% of American adults use a drug to help them sleep, either occasionally or regularly, health officials reported Wednesday. Sleep medications, sold both over-the-counter and by prescription, are a common treatment for sleep problems, said senior report author Lindsey Black, a health statistician at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS). "Our report details patterns...
Many Turn to Weed to Ease Chronic Pain in States Where It's Legal
People using cannabis to treat chronic pain tend to cut their use of other painkillers, including prescription opioids. Chronic pain patients said that their use of opioids and other prescription painkillers declines by half when they use medical marijuana. However, they are also more likely to eschew non-drug pain management...
Comments / 0