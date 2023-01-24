ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Jersey 101.5

Blood pressure pills recalled due to increase cancer risk

Check your blood pressure medication. Baltimore-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling Quinapril tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity, found during testing which can increase the risk of cancer. Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor needed for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure. Nitrosamines are common...
MedicalXpress

Why some surgeons are prescribing opioids to patients' spouses

Strict safety protocols for prescribing opioids may have an unintended consequence: Some surgeons seem to be prescribing opioid painkillers to the spouses of patients undergoing surgery, according to a recent study led by researchers from Harvard Medical School and the Hospital for Special Surgery published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
msn.com

The CDC has abandoned pain patients. Its new opioids guidelines are all for show.

How many innocent lives must be harmed before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changes course on prescription opioids? The CDC recently released opioid guidelines, a recommendation for physician prescribing practices, and an update to the original 2016 document, which wrongheadedly attempted – and failed – to solve the opioid crisis by preventing physicians from prescribing pain medication to patients.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Don’t smoke pot if you’re old, experts warn

(WTVO) — Health experts are warning Baby Boomers they can’t smoke marijuana the way they used to in the ’60s, as more seniors using cannabis and ending up in the emergency room. “They think they know from the sixties and seventies, I know how to do marijuana,” said Harris Stratyner, Clinical Associate Professor of Psychology […]
studyfinds.org

Having ADHD in adulthood strongly linked to development of anxiety, depression

BATH, England — Adults living with severe ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience depression and anxiety than those with high levels of autistic traits, according to a new study. While scientists have linked autism to mental health issues in the past, this is first project ever to conclude...
Healthline

How Do Adderall and Meth (Methamphetamine) Differ?

While Adderall is similar to “meth,” they aren’t identical chemicals. Methamphetamine can be used to treat ADHD but only under careful doctor supervision. Prescriptions for drugs to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are on the rise in the United States. According to the data, amphetamines have...
WITF

Drug users mixing Fentanyl with an animal tranquilizer has devastating effect

The opioid crisis in this country and Pennsylvania would generally follow this timeline – the use of prescription drugs – mostly those that alleviated pain – skyrocketed. Many became addicted to opioids by raiding a medicine cabinet or buying prescription drugs on the street. They then turned to heroin, which was cheap on the streets and not just available in inner cities. Those who sold or distributed heroin, were always looking for ways to make more money so they begin lacing heroin with synthetic drugs like Fentanyl, which could be made inexpensively. Fentanyl was also much more powerful than heroin and was deadly.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Healthline

Fentanyl Myths vs. Facts: How to Recognize Fentanyl Overdose Symptoms

Like other opioids, fentanyl can suppress breathing and lead to unconsciousness or death. However, there are many myths about how fentanyl overdose happens. We’ve heard extensive coverage about the danger of illegal fentanyl use over the past few years in the United States — including the role that fentanyl has played in the rising drug overdose epidemic.
The List

Why ADHD Goes Undiagnosed In So Many Women

ADHD is more common than you may think. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, six million U.S. children were diagnosed with the disorder from 2016 to 2019. However, this number is extremely disproportionate. Data shows that in comparison to 13% of boys being diagnosed with ADHD, only 6% of girls were diagnosed with ADHD in these three years — less than half. This bias continues into adulthood, with 5.4% of men receiving an ADHD diagnosis compared to 3.4% of women (via ADDitude).
HealthDay

In States Where Recreational Marijuana Legalized, Less Demand for Prescription Codeine

MONDAY, Jan. 23, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- New research suggests that there's one potential way to reduce demand for prescription codeine: legalizing recreational cannabis. Exactly what brought scientists to that conclusion? States that legalized cannabis use saw a significant reduction in pharmacy-based distribution of codeine, an opioid with a high potential for misuse.
Wyoming News

Nearly 1 in 5 American Adults Takes Sleep Meds

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 25, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly 20% of American adults use a drug to help them sleep, either occasionally or regularly, health officials reported Wednesday. Sleep medications, sold both over-the-counter and by prescription, are a common treatment for sleep problems, said senior report author Lindsey Black, a health statistician at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS). "Our report details patterns...
HealthDay

Many Turn to Weed to Ease Chronic Pain in States Where It's Legal

People using cannabis to treat chronic pain tend to cut their use of other painkillers, including prescription opioids. Chronic pain patients said that their use of opioids and other prescription painkillers declines by half when they use medical marijuana. However, they are also more likely to eschew non-drug pain management...

