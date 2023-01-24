BmoreArt’s Picks: January 24-30

This Week: Baltimore Clayworks streams Adam Chau artist talk, Faith Ringgold and Betye Saar opening reception at David Driskill Center, Mandy Morrison opening reception at The Peale, The Foundations of What opening reception at Catalyst Contemporary, Zöe Charlton opening reception at Maryland Art Place, Two Wings performs at the BMA, Spellbinder Salon at The Crown, and Linda Popp opening reception at Gallery Blue Door — PLUS MacDowell Fellowship applications due and more featured opportunities!

Tuesday, January 24 • 2-2:30pm

presented by Baltimore Clayworks

Ceramic artists are at the heart of Baltimore Clayworks. Artists are at the center of the mission of Baltimore Clayworks, and provide the organization with talent and innovation to inspire our community and to enliven the artistic impact of ceramics in our region. Their professional and personal networks provide a kaleidoscope of interactions with peers, galleries, and academic institutions, which keep the organization at the forefront of contemporary ceramic art.

Meet Adam Chau

The Lunar Project, started by curator Adam Chau in 2019, is a series of exhibitions across the United States featuring artists that celebrate the Asian New Year. Fourteen artists are invited to create a work inspired by the animals from the Asian zodiac – a rabbit for the year 2023 – which will be exhibited at Baltimore Clayworks. It is important to note that multiple cultures are represented in this project, thus far including China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Myanmar, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Thursday, January 26 • 6pm | Ongoing through May 22

@ David Driskill Center

We are pleased to share the opening of our Spring 2023 exhibition, RINGGOLD | SAAR: Meeting on the Matrix. Curated by graduate students in the University of Maryland Department of Art History and Archaeology, including: Maura Callahan, Ashley Cope, Montia Daniels, Joohee Kim, Caroline Kipp, Cléa Massiani, Maggie Mastrandrea, Dominic Pearson, Gabrielle Robinson-Tillenburg, with support from Dr. Jordana Moore Saggese and the Driskell Center staff. For further historical, thematic context to the exhibition and the intersecting practices of both artists, the curators created a compendium website containing additional prints from the Center’s collection, essays, interactive features, audio tours, and archival materials, forming connections between key works, in and beyond the gallery. Please visit https://go.umd.edu/rinngold-saar-matrix or driskellcenter.umd.edu for more information.

RINGGOLD | SAAR: Meeting on the Matrix will open with an in-person reception on Thursday, January 26th at 6pm EDT, and will be on view in our physical space through May 22nd 2023.

For decades, Faith Ringgold (b. 1930) and Betye Saar (b. 1926) have incorporated printmaking as a vital component of their multidisciplinary practices, yet their mutual connection to printmaking remains underrecognized. RINGGOLD | SAAR: Meeting on the Matrix highlights the print work of these two landmark artists, providing a window into the material and conceptual explorations at play in their distinct practices. Both artists have uniquely utilized the matrix—the printmaking surface which transfers ink onto paper or fabric—as a site of possibilities for experimentation, storytelling, and activism.

This exhibition is sponsored by The David C. Driskell Center, the Maryland State Arts Council, the Elizabeth Carter Foundation, The Art Gallery at the University of Maryland, and Arts for All. Additional support was provided by the Department of Art and the Department of Art History and Archaeology.

Special thank you to Amadi Boone, ACA Galleries, Cleophus Thomas, Lewis Tanner Moore, Julie Farr, Kevin Cole, Curlee R Holton, John Williams, and the Petrucci Family Foundation Collection of African-American Art.

Many thanks also to The David C. Driskell Center Staff, the Department of Art and Archeology at the University of Maryland, Taras Matla, Quint Gregory, Marco Polo Juarez, Alicia Perkovich, Clare Daly, Nan Zhong and Aaron Rice.

Thursday, January 26 • 6-8pm

@ The Peale

Journey of the Invader Spirit is an exploration of industrialism and environmentalism through Mandy Morrison’s distinct multimedia artworks. Baltimore’s urban landscape, the cosmos, and Brazil’s rich rainforest collide in this exhibition, initiating a conversation about late-stage capitalism, spirituality, and the human condition.

The 501(3)c artist collective Peat and Repeat is running a crowdfunding campaign for Mandy’s Journey of the Invader Spirit. The Peale is also mentioned in the campaign, and the hope is to raise money for both the exhibit AND the organization.

Thursday, January 26 • 6-8pm | Ongoing through March 4

@ Catalyst Contemporary

Catalyst Contemporary presents, “The Foundations of What,” a group exhibition that pushes and questions the boundaries of contemporary sculpture while addressing deep-seated concerns about the truths that underlie our visual perceptions, our cultural principles, and relationships to one another. Artists include Jose Arellano, Alberto Cavalieri, Kei Ito, Gard Jones, Giulia Livi, Caryn Martin, Sebastian Martorana, James von Minor, and Geoff Robertson.

The title, “The Foundations of What,” draws direct attention to each artists’ questioning and even subversion of accepted principles and underlying assumptions about our world. They address diverse cornerstones of reality from uniquely personal perspectives. The “what” referenced in the title is essentially a new place – a geography of experience, dismantled, redrawn, and removed through many lenses.

Thursday, January 26 • 6-9pm | Ongoing through March 18

@ Maryland Art Place

Maryland Art Place is pleased to present Smokey Hallow, a solo exhibition of projected videos, sculptures, and prints by Baltimore artist Zoë Charlton. Smokey Hollow is a homage to an African-American community that was founded in the 1890s in Tallahassee, Florida, the artist’s hometown which inspired Charlton’s new body of work. The video animates a 60” statue of a pregnant woman attributed to the Bangwa in Cameroon that was purchased in 2014 from an antique store north of Baltimore, MD. In the projection, the statue journeys across a broad landscape, birthing Black suburban communities behind her and consuming natural resources in her path.

Join us for a reception on Thursday, January 26 between the hours of 6 pm and 9 pm at Maryland Art Place located at 218 West Saratoga St.

Bio: Zoë Charlton makes large-scale figure drawings, primarily of women adorned with culturally loaded objects and covered in dense collaged landscapes. Charlton received her MFA degree from the University of Texas at Austin and participated in residencies, including Artpace Residency (TX), McColl Center for Art + Innovation (NC), Ucross Foundation (WY), the Skowhegan School of Painting (ME), and the Patterson Residency at the Creative Alliance (MD). Her work has been included in national and international exhibitions including The Delaware Contemporary (DE), the Harvey B. Gantt Center (NC), Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art (AR), Studio Museum of Harlem (NY), Contemporary Art Museum (TX), the Zacheta National Gallery of Art (Poland), and Haas & Fischer Gallery (Switzerland).

She is a recipient of a Pollock-Krasner grant (2012) and a Rubys grant (2014). Museum collections include The Phillips Collection (DC), Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art (AR), Birmingham Museum of Art (AL), and Studio Museum in Harlem (NY). She is a co-founder of Kindred Creative Residence + Agro-ForesT, based in Fletcher, VT. Kindred CRAFT is a BIPOC LGBTQIA+ led, inclusive collective of farmers, artists, educators, and activists committed to teaching sustainable living through regenerative agriculture, community outreach, and arts education. Charlton is a tenured, Full Professor and Director of Graduate Studies in The School of Art at George Mason University.

Thursday, January 26 • 6:30-8pm

@ Baltimore Museum of Art

Following sold out engagements at Carnegie Hall and The Kennedy Center, jazz pianist, composer, and artist Jason Moran and mezzo-soprano and composer Alicia Hall Moran will create a special rendition of their acclaimed Two Wings: The Music of Black America in Migrationperformance. Renowned author and scholar Farah Jasmine Griffin will read from her works on the Great Migration, Billie Holiday, and more, as the Morans share their own family lore, both harrowing and inspiring. Weaving together music from rhythm and blues to gospel, classical, Broadway, work songs, rock, and more, the Morans will be joined by some of the most exciting musicians working in Baltimore and beyond.

Thursday, January 26 • 8pm

@ The Crown

Join us for a night of performance, poetry, song, & ritual at The Crown! This occasional pop-up salon series brings together artists from various corners of the Baltimore scene for unforgettable, one-night-only, singularly spellbinding bills!

This month’s salon features works by…

…Rahne Alexander!

…Theresa Columbus + Mystery Guest!

…Sylvia Jones!

…Megan Livingston!

…Joseph Mulhollen!

…Rae Red & Cliff Doby/Rain!

…and your host, Jake Bee (a.k.a. Dreambaby)!

Saturday, January 28 • 4-6pm | Ongoing through March 18

@ Gallery Blue Door

Statement: The title for this exhibit is from an essay by Zora Neale Hurston……….we are each “a jumble of small things priceless and worthless.” I use these small things to convey stories about relationships with family, place, love, faith, nature, self, time, and other themes. I describe myself as a narrative found object assemblage artist. During the process I go beyond my personal stories and the narrative becomes universal as I feel our stories are all connected. I hope that something from my story will cause you to reflect on your own narrative and perhaps influence you in a positive way. Reflection on personal narratives in order to better understand self and others is a powerful experience that continues to draw me to my studio and my work.

< Calls for Entry >

deadline February 1

posted by Fine Arts Work Center

Since its creation 50 years ago, the Fine Arts Work Center Fellowship has become one of the leading residency programs in the world.

Each year, the Work Center offers 20 seven-month residencies to a juried group of emerging visual artists, fiction writers, and poets. Each Fellow receives an apartment, a studio (for visual artists), and a monthly stipend of $1,250 plus an exit stipend of $1,000. Residencies run from October 1 through April 30. During this time, Fellows have the opportunity to pursue their work independently in a diverse and supportive community of peers.

The Fine Arts Work Center has hosted more than 1,000 Fellows since 1968, nurturing an accomplished and far-reaching alumni network. The impact of the experience is best illustrated by the extensive list of awards Fellows have gone on to win, including the Guggenheim Fellowship, MacArthur Fellowship, Prix de Rome, Pulitzer Prize, and the Nobel Prize in Literature.

deadline February 1

Founded in 2013 and now in its tenth year, The StudioWorks Artist-in-Residence Program at the Tides Institute & Museum of Art (TIMA) offers residency opportunities to visual artists from the U.S. and abroad to deepen and develop their practice within a community setting. Our studios, museum and housing are located within the historic downtown and working waterfront of Eastport, Maine and overlook the U.S./Canada boundary. TIMA’s downtown StudioWorksbuilding contains private studios, common work areas, and a ground floor printmaking and letterpress studio. TIMA is also developing a nearby larger scale North Church Project Space which provides additional studio workspace and exhibition opportunities. See recent article in The Atlantic about the StudioWorks program and its impact on community: How Artists Build the Spirit of a Town.

The StudioWorks program mission, supported by two national awards from ARTPLACE and many additional funders, is to place the arts in the center of the community, utilizing the arts and artists to foster, engage, and create a vital and vibrant downtown. A StudioWorks residency provides an artist with a unique experience to play an active role in our creative community and region through socially engaged projects, educational outreach or public programming. By the end of 2022, 90 artists from 21 different states (plus Washington, D.C.) and five foreign countries will have participated in the program. For a list of alumni of the StudioWorks Artists in Residence Program click here: Alumni.

Housing for visiting artists is provided in two adjacent buildings, the GAR Hall / Royal Art Lodge and the Rathlin House, located one block away from StudioWorks and the museum. For a view of the Tides Institute & Museum of Art’s Eastport campus and a description of its buildings and places, click here: Buildings &. Places and Campus Map.

deadline February 5

posted by SE Center for Photography

The Abandoned Landscape. Rural or urban, desert or jungle, ancient to recent. The SE Center is looking for photographers who appreciate the ravages of time and create compelling images reflecting those effects around us. Color or BW, analog, digital or antique processes, photographers of all skill levels and locations are welcome..

Our juror for The Abandoned Landscape is Constance Lewis. Constance Lewis holds a Fine Art degree in Photography from the San Francisco Art Institute, where she studied under noted California photographer Henry Wessel. Constance then moved from San Francisco to France to study photographic conservation. Soon after returning to the United States, Constance founded Opal Gallery, an artist collective that exhibited the work of notable photographers such as David Johnson, Josephine Sacabo, Bernard Plossu and Yannick Vigouroux. Her independent curatorial work includes exhibitions in Paris, San Francisco, New York, Atlanta, New Orleans, and Mississippi.

35-40 Selected images will hang in the SE Center’s main gallery space for approximately one month with the opportunity to be invited for a solo show at a later date. In addition, selected images are featured in the SE Center social media accounts (FB, IG, Twitter) and an archived, online slide show. A video walkthrough of each exhibition is also featured and archived.

deadline February 5

posted by The Artists Gallery

Our Call For Artists is now open and the DEADLINE OR ENTRY is February 5, 2023.

The show runs from March 2-March 26 , 2023 with a reception and awards presentation on March 5, from 2-5pm with a rain date of March 12, from 2-5pm.

Check the gallery website for the prospectus and additional information.

Artists’ Gallery in Old Ellicott City is a member-owned gallery.

Gallery Hours: Wednesday 11 to 3 PM, Thursday, Friday, Saturday 11 to 6 PM and Sunday 11 to 5 PM

Artists’ Gallery, 8197 Main Street Ellicott City, Maryland 21043 443-325-5936

Website: www.artistsgalleryec.com.

deadline February 10

MacDowell provides time, space, and an inspiring environment to artists of exceptional talent. A MacDowell Fellowship, or residency, consists of exclusive use of a studio, accommodations, and three prepared meals a day for up to six weeks. There are no residency fees.

MacDowell Fellows are selected by our admissions panels, which are comprised of a revolving group of distinguished professionals in each artistic discipline who serve anonymously for three years.

Please review the Application Guidelines below before beginning the application process. If you have questions about applying to MacDowell, please contact the admissions office at admissions@macdowell.org.

deadline February 10

posted by Allegany Arts Council

This 9th Annual Allegany National Photography Competition & Exhibition (ANPCE), sponsored by the Allegany Arts Council, will meld the region’s rich concentration of photographic artists with an influx of national photographers in a juried competition offering $6,500 in cash prizes.

Show Dates

The exhibition will run from April 1-22, 2023, in the Saville and Schwab Galleries of the Allegany Arts Council in Cumberland, MD. Cumberland is located in the scenic and historic Mountain Maryland region, roughly midway between Baltimore and Pittsburgh.

The Public Opening and Awards Ceremony is scheduled Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 6-8 PM.

Background

The ANPCE has grown to become one the largest and most respected juried shows in the country. Since its inception in 2015, photographers from all 50 states have entered work, seeking national recognition and the opportunity to win cash awards.

In 2022, the show attracted 819 entries from 252 photographers nationwide, with 65 works making the final cut for exhibit in the ANPCE physical and on-line galleries.

Juror

Some of the country’s foremost fine-art authorities have juried the show. The 2023 juror is Todd J. Tubutis, Director and Curator of the Art Museum at West Virginia University in Morgantown, WV. Previously, he was the Associate Director of the Sheldon Museum of Art at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the Executive Director of Blue Sky Gallery, a non-profit venue in Portland, OR, dedicated to international contemporary photography. He is also a former exhibition project director at the Field Museum in Chicago. He has taught and conducted research in cultural and visual anthropology in the U.S., Canada, and Hungary.

Previous ANPCE jurors have included Karen Irvine of the Museum of Contemporary Photography in Chicago; Dan Leers of the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh, PA; Shannon Thomas Perich of the Smithsonian’s Photographic History Collection; David Oresick of the Mattress Factory; Stephen Perloff, founder and editor of The Photo Review; and nationally recognized photographers Brownie Harris and Kenneth Garrett.

Applicants may enter no more than six (6) entries, with no maximum per category.