ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Bethlehem Parents Charged In Toddler's OD Death: Reports

Two parents whose toddler son died of a fentanyl overdose in Bethlehem last summer now face criminal charges, reports LehighValleyLive.com. Nicole Stauffer, 45, of Bethlehem, and Christian Brewster, 25, of New York, are charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child endangerment, accor…
BETHLEHEM, PA
CBS Philly

Willingboro police release wanted poster warning community about Girl Scout Cookies

WILLINGBORO TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are sending out a warning to community members.  They released a wanted poster for Girl Scout Cookies calling the iconic Thin Mints and Carmel deLites "highly addictive items." The sign warns that these highly addictive items are being sold by young entrepreneurs who can distract citizens with their smiles and charisma. Police are asking the public to turn over these "items" adding that the department will properly dispose of them. 
WILLINGBORO, NJ
SoJO 104.9

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Cast Reuniting Soon in Cherry Hill, NJ

If you were a fan of the TV series 'Sons of Anarchy', you might not want to miss some of the cast, including star Charlie Hunnam, reuniting in South Jersey. For seven seasons, 'Sons of Anarchy' followed character 'Jax' Teller (played by Hunam) and his struggles to balance fatherhood and his involvement with an outlaw motorcycle club.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Parents charged after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A father and mother are facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of their young son last summer. Christian Brewster, 25, and Nicole Stauffer, 45, were charged Thursday after their 2-year-old child died of a fentanyl overdose in Bethlehem, according to court documents. The boy was pronounced...
BETHLEHEM, PA
CBS Philly

Animal tranquillizer xylazine sweeping Kensington streets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Kensington has been plagued by an opioid crisis for years. Now, another drug on Philadelphia's streets is making a devastating situation catastrophic.According to medical toxicologists at Temple Health, xylazine, a veterinary sedative, can be found in 90% of the city's dope supply.The video you are about to see is hard to watch."Their children are walking amongst this," Sarah Laurel said.When it comes to Pennsylvania's opioid epidemic, Kensington is ground zero."The streets are lined with garbage. You can smell infection," Laurel said. "There are hundreds of unhoused individuals without access to public restrooms, or showers, or housing, And...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Just Born in Bethlehem marking centenary year

Just Born Quality Confections is celebrating a century of sweetness, with more than 90 of those years being in Bethlehem. The third-generation, family-owned confectioner is known for its iconic brands, such as Peeps, Mike and Ike, Hot Tamales and Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews. The company soon will be honoring and thanking employees, stakeholders and the community in various events. Just Born’s longevity is rare with the average life span of a family-owned business typically lasting an average of 24 years, according to various published reports.
BETHLEHEM, PA
94.5 PST

Philadelphia Area Man Wins Thousands on The Price is Right

How many times have you stayed home from work or school because you were sick and watched The Price is Right? Too many to count, right? Yup, me too. Watching the popular CBS game show was the best part about being home sick. I would wait for 11am and turn it up so I wouldn't miss a thing. I would always think I could do much better than the contestants, especially when they would play PLINKO...my all time favorite Price is Right game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Dance studio owner accused of stealing more than $6K from Nazareth Area School District

The owner of a Warren County dance studio is being sought by authorities in connection with the theft of more than $6,000 from the Nazareth Area School District. Charissa Poklikuha, 42, who’s listed as the owner/director of 5-6-7-8 Dance in Stewartsville, is facing two counts of felony theft charges. The charges were filed by Chief Jill Mahady of the Nazareth Area School District police.
STEWARTSVILLE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy