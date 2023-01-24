Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
Outback Steakhouse Approved to Open in New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
New Hope, Pennsylvania: 4 Fun Things To Do, Year-RoundMelissa FrostNew Hope, PA
Flavorful local restaurant just opened in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Winter Mimosa Flights - Setter Ridge VineyardsJoJo's Cup of MochaKutztown, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Parents charged after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A father and mother are facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of their young son last summer. Christian Brewster, 25, and Nicole Stauffer, 45, were charged Thursday after their 2-year-old child died of a fentanyl overdose in Bethlehem, according to court documents. The boy was pronounced...
‘Some of the most disturbing acts I've ever seen’: Delco woman charged with abusing, torturing 4 children
A Delaware County woman is charged with subjecting four children, aged seven to 13, to two years of torture and sexual abuse in their home. Anais Munoz was arrested in New Jersey and faces more than 200 charges.
A Can of Philadelphia History: Do You Remember Frank’s Black Cherry Wishniak Soda?
I have no idea what made me think of this the other day -- do you remember Frank’s Black Cherry Wishniak soda?. If you were born and/or raised in and around Philadelphia and South Jersey, you may remember Frank's sodas from back in the day. And if you don't...
Animal tranquillizer xylazine sweeping Kensington streets
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Kensington has been plagued by an opioid crisis for years. Now, another drug on Philadelphia's streets is making a devastating situation catastrophic.According to medical toxicologists at Temple Health, xylazine, a veterinary sedative, can be found in 90% of the city's dope supply.The video you are about to see is hard to watch."Their children are walking amongst this," Sarah Laurel said.When it comes to Pennsylvania's opioid epidemic, Kensington is ground zero."The streets are lined with garbage. You can smell infection," Laurel said. "There are hundreds of unhoused individuals without access to public restrooms, or showers, or housing, And...
NJ man arrested in Pennsylvania for wife's 'violent' killing
A New Jersey man has been arrested out of state hours after he allegedly shot and killed his wife in Jersey City on Tuesday morning.
Berks Case Still Cold: Who Killed Lousia Tseng Krenzel?
It's been eight years since Lousia Tseng Krenzel was killed, and Pennsylvania State Police are still searching for answers.The 48-year-old Taiwan native was shoveling snow at her Long Lane home in rural Pike Township on Jan. 22, 2014, troopers said in a release. At about 8 p.m. that night, she…
Just Born in Bethlehem marking centenary year
Just Born Quality Confections is celebrating a century of sweetness, with more than 90 of those years being in Bethlehem. The third-generation, family-owned confectioner is known for its iconic brands, such as Peeps, Mike and Ike, Hot Tamales and Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews. The company soon will be honoring and thanking employees, stakeholders and the community in various events. Just Born’s longevity is rare with the average life span of a family-owned business typically lasting an average of 24 years, according to various published reports.
Philadelphia Area Man Wins Thousands on The Price is Right
How many times have you stayed home from work or school because you were sick and watched The Price is Right? Too many to count, right? Yup, me too. Watching the popular CBS game show was the best part about being home sick. I would wait for 11am and turn it up so I wouldn't miss a thing. I would always think I could do much better than the contestants, especially when they would play PLINKO...my all time favorite Price is Right game.
Police Need Help: 12 Children Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Officials in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating ten teenagers that have gone missing since the end of November. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees people of...
12 bullets strike man's BMW in Southwest Philly, victim drives to get help: Police
Police say 12 shots pierced the victim's BMW. The injured victim managed to drive about a mile to get help.
Dance studio owner accused of stealing more than $6K from Nazareth Area School District
The owner of a Warren County dance studio is being sought by authorities in connection with the theft of more than $6,000 from the Nazareth Area School District. Charissa Poklikuha, 42, who’s listed as the owner/director of 5-6-7-8 Dance in Stewartsville, is facing two counts of felony theft charges. The charges were filed by Chief Jill Mahady of the Nazareth Area School District police.
WGAL
Lancaster County woman sentenced to life in prison for 2021 killing
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Quarryville, Lancaster County woman was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder. Danielle Bewley, 30, was convicted of first-degree murder. Bewley shot and killed her husband, Mitchell Bewley, after luring him to a PNC Bank parking lot...
