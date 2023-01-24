ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

Could UV Light From Nail Polish Dryers Cause Cancer?

By Cara Murez
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ThhnR_0kPJCpvG00

TUESDAY, Jan. 24, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Getting a gel manicure may be less safe than many think.

Researchers say the nail polish dryers that use ultraviolet (UV) light to cure the gel polish emit possibly dangerous rays. These rays might lead to cell death and cancer-causing mutations in human cells, they noted.

Maria Zhivagui , a researcher at the University of California, San Diego, has sworn off gel manicures after seeing results in the lab.

When she was doing her PhD, she was intrigued by gel manicures, which last longer than normal polish. "I started using gel manicures periodically for several years," Zhivagui said in a university news release.

However, "once I saw the effect of radiation emitted by the gel polish drying device on cell death and that it actually mutates cells even after just one 20-minute session, I was surprised. I found this to be very alarming, and decided to stop using it," Zhivagui added.

"To the best of our knowledge, no one has actually studied these devices and how they affect human cells at the molecular and cellular levels until now," study co-author Ludmil Alexandrov said in the release. He's a professor of bioengineering as well as cellular and molecular medicine.

Alexandrov decided to conduct the study after reading about a young beauty pageant contestant with a rare form of skin cancer on her finger.

"We began looking into it, and noticed a number of reports in medical journals saying that people who get gel manicures very frequently -- like pageant contestants and estheticians -- are reporting cases of very rare cancers in the fingers, suggesting that this may be something that causes this type of cancer," said Alexandrov. "And what we saw was that there was zero molecular understanding of what these devices were doing to human cells."

It's too soon to say for sure, researchers cautioned.

"Our experimental results and the prior evidence strongly suggest that radiation emitted by UV nail polish dryers may cause cancers of the hand and that UV nail polish dryers, similar to tanning beds, may increase the risk of early-onset skin cancer," the authors wrote. "Nevertheless, future large-scale epidemiological studies are warranted to accurately quantify the risk for skin cancer of the hand in people regularly using UV nail polish dryers."

Such studies will likely take at least a decade to complete, the authors said in the Jan. 17 issue of Nature Communications .

But the lights do damage human cells, according to the study. The dryers use a particular spectrum of UV light (340-395nm) to cure the chemicals used in gel manicures.

For the study, researchers used three cell lines: adult human skin keratinocytes, human foreskin fibroblasts and mouse embryonic fibroblasts.

The three cell types were exposed to two conditions: acute exposure and chronic exposure to the UV light device using petri dishes of cells and UV curing machines.

Cell death, damage and DNA mutations were seen under both conditions.

The team found that in one 20-minute session with the devices, between 20% and 30% of exposed cells died. Three consecutive 20-minute exposures caused between 65% and 70% of cell death.

Exposure to the UV light also caused mitochondrial and DNA damage in the remaining cells. It resulted in mutations with patterns that can be observed in skin cancer in humans, according to the study.

The same UV light is used to cure dental fillings and in some hair removal treatments, study authors said.

More information

The American Cancer Society has more on skin cancer .

SOURCE: University of California, San Diego, Jan. 17, 2023

Comments / 0

Related
EverydayHealth.com

UV Nail Dryers for Gel Manicures May Raise Skin Cancer Risk

Gel manicures are a popular option at salons because they’re so long-lasting compared with traditional varnish manicures. But a small laboratory study published January 17 in Nature Communications found that repeated exposure to UV light from the special nail dryers used for gel manicures may raise skin cancer risk, contradicting previous research that deemed the dryers safe.
New York Post

Drink up: Large study finds that not consuming enough water increases risk of death by 20%

Drink less, age more. That’s the key takeaway from a study published Monday in the medical journal the Lancet. It found that adults who aren’t hydrated enough may age faster and even have a higher risk for chronic diseases that could result in early death. Researchers from the National Institutes of Health conducted the study over a 25-year period, analyzing the medical visits of more than 11,000 adults in the US from ages 45 to 66 and then their follow-up visits at ages 70 through 90.  “Emerging evidence from our and other studies indicate[s] that adding consistent good hydration to [other]...
Living Smart

Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%

A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
Prevention

What Is Red Light Therapy? Dermatologists Explain the Potential Skin Benefits

How does red light therapy work, and what is it used for?. You’ve probably seen or heard the term “red light therapy,” whether at your dermatologist’s office or on the shelves at your favorite beauty store—or maybe you’ve even noticed celebrities like Kate Hudson, Victoria Beckham, and Chrissy Teigan touting the skincare treatment, donning glowing, red light-emitting face masks or waving red wands over their faces on social media. But what is red light therapy, exactly, and how does it work?
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Neck Wrinkles For Women Over 50

Don’t just stop your skincare routine at your jawline. As we age, our necks also reveal signs of aging and repeated UV exposure, so if more youthful-looking skin is a priority for you, including your neck into your skincare routine is a wise way to prevent wrinkles and help minimize the fine lines you may have.
CBS Boston

Study​ finds a link between high blood pressure and memory loss

BOSTON -- A new study finds a link between high blood pressure and memory loss over time. When you have your blood pressure checked, you're given a top number, the systolic pressure, and a bottom number, which is the diastolic pressure. Researchers at Northwestern measured the blood pressures of more than 2,000 people 65 or older over the course of 12 years and found that higher systolic blood pressure (the top number) is tied to a higher risk of developing dementia.  The relationship between systolic blood pressure and dementia was even stronger for people who were not taking certain blood pressure medications called calcium channel blockers.
Wyoming News

Nearly 1 in 5 American Adults Takes Sleep Meds

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 25, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly 20% of American adults use a drug to help them sleep, either occasionally or regularly, health officials reported Wednesday. Sleep medications, sold both over-the-counter and by prescription, are a common treatment for sleep problems, said senior report author Lindsey Black, a health statistician at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS). "Our report details patterns...
Zoe Dixon

Studies Link Cancer and Heart Disease to One of the Most Common Ingredients in Processed Foods

The hidden dangers of processed foods have been uncovered quite some time ago, due to the fact that they contain various agents that lead to decaying health. One of the main culprits that they commonly contain is palm oil - an ingredient linked to increased risks of cancer and heart disease. While consuming whole food is the safest way around this issue, many modern diets rely heavily on highly-processed options leaving their consumers unknowingly vulnerable.
Wyoming News

Women, Keep Moving to Help Keep Mental Decline at Bay

THURSDAY, Jan. 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A lot of people wear watches that count their every step as they try to move more. Now, a new study finds that getting more of those steps each day, along with moderate-to-vigorous physical exercise, could cut the risk of dementia and thinking impairments for women. For women aged 65 or older, each additional 31 minutes per day of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity was...
Wyoming News

Siblings of Babies Who Died of SIDS May Also Face Higher Risk

THURSDAY, Jan. 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers have long struggled to figure out what causes a seemingly healthy baby to die suddenly in the first year of life, with an array of possible genetic and environmental factors to choose from. Now a large, Danish study has found that in families where one child has succumbed to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), a younger sibling’s risk appears to quadruple. “I...
UTAH STATE
MedicalXpress

COVID toll realized: CVD deaths take big jump, especially among certain populations

The number of people dying from cardiovascular disease (CVD) in the U.S. escalated during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, from 874,613 CVD-related deaths recorded in 2019 to 928,741 in 2020. The rise in the number of CVD deaths in 2020 represents the largest single-year increase since 2015 and topped the previous high of 910,000 recorded in 2003, according to the latest available data from the Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics—2023 Update of the American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, and published today in the Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.
Wyoming News

Heart Disease When Young Could Bring Memory Issues by Middle Age

THURSDAY, Jan. 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- People who suffer a heart attack or stroke in middle age may develop memory and thinking problems earlier in life, too, a new study finds. The study, published online Jan. 25 in the journal Neurology, focused on people who had developed premature cardiovascular disease. That refers to heart disease, stroke or leg artery disease that strikes before the age of 60. The researchers...
msn.com

Ask an expert: Why is black tea bad for your health?

Bachelor of Science - BS - Dietetics/Dietitian · 1 years of experience · Canada. Drinking black tea in moderate amounts (about 4 cups daily) is likely safe for most people. However, drinking more than 4 cups of black tea daily is possibly unsafe due to the high caffeine content in black tea. These side effects can range from mild to serious and include headaches, irregular heartbeat, and even death. Pregnant and breastfeeding women are advised to take no more than 3 cups of black tea a day. People with bleeding problems, anxiety disorders, heart problems, and diabetes should use black tea in moderation and with caution.
Wyoming News

Home Workouts Help Your Brain, But Group Exercise May Be Even Better

THURSDAY, Jan. 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A good physical workout benefits an older brain. So does socializing. Put those two together and the payoff may be even bigger. Researchers in Japan found that link in a new study that looked at exercising solo and in a group. "Exercise is manageable for many older people, and we saw cognitive benefits from it compared with those who don't exercise," said study...
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
34K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy