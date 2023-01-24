Three Milwaukee council districts will elect new representatives. Here's who's running.

A total of 20 candidates are competing for the three seats that remain vacant on the Milwaukee Common Council.

Some are household names . Others are running their first race for elected office.

The council seats represent Districts 1, 5 and 9, all on the city's northwest side. Those seats will have a Feb. 21 primary followed by an April 4 spring election.

At one point, there were five vacancies on the 15-member Common Council. Two seats in Districts 2 and 3 were filled in the November election.

The newly elected council members will serve the remainder of their predecessors' terms, which end in April 2024.

Below is information on the race, and who is on the ballot in each of the three remaining districts, listed in the order in which they will appear on the February primary ballot:

Why Milwaukee's Common Council has had so many vacancies

In all, the five vacancies on the 15-member council last year are the most to take place in a single term in at least the last decade — and the only openings that occurred simultaneously in that time, according to information provided by the city's Municipal Research Library.

Former District 1 Ald. Ashanti Hamilton was appointed to lead the city's Office of Violence Prevention by Mayor Cavalier Johnson, who left the District 2 seat after he was elected mayor in April .

Johnson also appointed Ald. Nik Kovac to serve as his budget director, leading to a vacancy in District 3 on the city's east side.

District 5 Ald. Nikiya Dodd stepped down at the end of November citing "serious family and medical issues." She now works as the development director at the Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy , a public charter high school in Milwaukee.

District 9 Ald. Chantia Lewis was removed from office in July after she was convicted in Milwaukee County court on two felonies related to her conduct in office.

The absences have left residents of those districts without council representation on issues large and small and put a greater strain on the remaining members.

DISTRICT 1

Zandra Bailey

Bailey said she was born and raised in Milwaukee's Rufus King neighborhood, where she still lives. Bailey said she had decided to become a "voice for our district" by running for Common Council. She said she had started a block watch after a series of break-ins, including at her own home, and had been working with other residents and organizations to address problems together.

She said she has a background in accounting that would allow her to review the city's budget.

"Our district is facing many challenges and I'm dedicating my efforts to advocate for neighbors to expedite city services and find solutions to reduce crime, reckless driving and illegal dumping," she said in a statement.

Marshall Martin

Martin is a teacher at Bay View High School, where he said he teaches citizenship and world history. He said he wants to improve the community and be an example for his students.

"Every year I get on my soapbox and talk passionately about how the government should work, how good citizens should conduct themselves, and about ways to change our city," he said in a statement. "In the last few years my students have challenged me to become the change I talk about. They challenged me to run. I took them up on it."

He said he also had experience as an officer for Dallas County probation in Texas and in the Army National Guard that, combined with his career in education, was unique.

Vincent G. Toney

Toney said he has lived in the Garden Homes area of the district since 1992 and has professional experience in the military, purchasing for a variety of industries, and in agencies that serve children, veterans and those with mental health challenges.

He said his mission is "unity in the district" by bringing residents, businesses and public agencies together to improve quality of life. He said he would support initiatives to improve education, reduce crime, advocate for economic development, encourage quality city services and promote affordable housing.

He challenged Hamilton for the District 1 seat in 2016 and 2020, taking 21% of the vote and 24% of the vote , respectively, according to city Election Commission records.

David Bowen

Bowen is a former state representative who was elected to the Assembly in 2014 after serving on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. He did not seek reelection last year following his mother's death.

In a statement announcing his candidacy , Bowen called this moment "possibly the most challenging in Milwaukee's history." He noted public safety concerns , disparities in economic opportunities and quality housing, and the city's fiscal crisis.

Andrea Pratt

Pratt said in a statement that she was inspired to run by her father, Marvin Pratt, who was acting Milwaukee mayor and the first African American to serve in the position. She said in a statement that she has lived in District 1 her entire life and understands the needs of the district.

She also highlighted her own experience working in Milwaukee Public Schools and at the City of Milwaukee, in Hamilton's office when he was on the council and since March as an equal rights specialist for the Department of Administration Office of Equity and Inclusion.

DISTRICT 5

Joe Fisch

Fisch said in a statement that he had worked in business leadership roles over his last 30 years in the area and wants to give back to the community that has supported his family now that he is an empty nester.

As a council member, he said he would work to ensure the district "has access to resources, funding, and community education to create safer streets, improved roads, and sustainable support for local businesses."

He described himself as an avid outdoorsman and said he would make preserving Milwaukee's natural habitats a top priority.

Bruce Winter

Winter said he works on his family's hobby farm in the 5th District, where he grew up and holds a haunted cornfield in October, and owns a business hauling cars to auction.

He said he would devote his time as alderman to trying to lower taxes and fees city residents pay. Winter said he was prompted to run for alderman because he felt his neighbors were unfairly treated by a city decision to approve a warehouse nearby .

He said he is opposed to expanding the city's streetcar with any city funds or tax incremental financing.

P. Thomas Thadison III "Thad"

Thadison retired as a Milwaukee police officer in January 2018 after about 25 years with the city, according to city records. He said he is a lifelong Milwaukee resident and has lived in District 5 for two decades.

He is also a program facilitator at The House of Kings and Priests, an organization "empowering young men to possess the power of authority over themselves, physically, emotionally, spiritually."

His website states that he would focus on reckless driving, gun violence, lowering property taxes, providing better city services and improving quality of life. For instance, Thadison called for increasing traffic enforcement, improving driver education and implementing stricter penalties for reckless driving.

To address gun violence, he called for local steps such as boosting funding for gun violence prevention programs and working with law enforcement to remove illegal guns from the community.

Annette Jackson

Jackson said her work as a City of Milwaukee employee has grown her passion for improving the community. She has worked as a customer service representative at Milwaukee Water Works, an administrative assistant at the Common Council City Clerk's Office and as a license specialist in the clerk's Licenses Division, according to the city Department of Employee Relations.

"Annette decided to run because she wanted to stand up and put programs in place to help our city be one of the safest and most desirable places to live because having your family and loved ones feel safe and productive is important," her statement said.

She said she has 12 grandchildren growing up in the area. Jackson said she wants to focus on reducing violence with block watch committees and cameras, cutting down on reckless driving by requesting speed bumps in areas of concern, and making the streets safer by repairing potholes and streetlight outages.

Lamont Westmoreland

Westmoreland said he is running because he feels like too many local elected officials use their positions as stepping stones to higher office. He said his highest aspiration is District 5 alderperson.

"I am running to make sure we get someone in office who understands what life is actually like in this district — and truly wants to change it," he said in a statement.

He said he founded, built and operated a residential and commercial color coating business after working as a small-business lender.

He praised the district's parks but said they needed more patrols and better utilization. He also cited concerns with vehicle break-ins, shootings, reckless driving, and absentee landlords.

Ray Banks

Banks retired as an assistant Milwaukee police chief in 2020 after nearly three decades at the city. As assistant chief, he said, he was in charge of the operations of the Administration Bureau in addition to providing "executive management, leadership, and direction to all divisions, work locations, and units therein."

He decided to run for office for the first time this cycle because he sees joining the Common Council as an opportunity to continue being part of changing the city and improving the quality of life in the district where he's lived in his home for more than two decades.

He said his career would put him in a unique position to work with police, prosecutors, community groups and other government agencies to address violent crime, reckless driving and more. Banks also said he would work with city departments to ensure residents are receiving quality services.

Jeff Spence

Spence said he wants to serve out of a belief that he has an obligation to give back.

He works at the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District and is a former longtime Milwaukee School Board member, who was defeated in a reelection bid in 2015 by community activist Wendell Harris Sr. Harris' win was due in large part to support of public unions, in particular the Milwaukee teachers union, the Journal Sentinel previously reported.

In addition to running for council, Spence is simultaneously running in April's election for an at-large seat on the School Board to replace board president Bob Peterson, who is not seeking reelection . (Spence will not necessarily become board president if he wins.) His opponent, Melissa Zombor, was recently endorsed by the Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association.

"The many skills and experiences afforded me by this community must further the cause of improving the chances for all (including our youngest) in achieving their fullest potential," he said. "I see synergies that can be better realized by serving on both the Common Council and School Board."

DISTRICT 9

Odell Ball

Ball said he wants to serve on the council to "bring positive change to the area he loves and raised his family in for close to 30 years."

He said in a statement that he has worked in community development, technology, education, and drug and alcohol abuse prevention. His teaching experience includes Milwaukee Public Schools.

He said he "seeks to restore the historic Granville area to its original prominence by establishing new family-sustaining jobs, curtailing the rise in crime, which includes the epidemic of reckless driving."

He is the husband of Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball and has three children and one grandchild.

Walt Love

Love said he is a former radio personality with more than 40 years of experience in radio, television and entertainment.

He said he has been in Milwaukee for more than 25 years and has served on a number of local boards.

On the council, he said he would use his "his vast experiences and deeply rooted commitment to the residents of District 9" to reduce reckless driving, revitalize the neighborhoods and streets, re-establish Northridge Mall as a mixed-use complex with sustainable businesses and safe entertainment, reduce violent crime and help increase funding to the city.

Donna Ross

Ross said she has lived in the district for 23 years, was a longtime grassroots organizer and worked in U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore's congressional district office from 2008 until 2019. She currently works as the executive assistant to the superintendent and Board of Education for the Brown Deer School District.

"These experiences along with her dedication and commitment to the community, as well as the greater Milwaukee area is evident in her career in service to others," a statement from her campaign said. "Working to build a renewed sense of community that encompasses the diverse and vibrant residents of the 9th Aldermanic District is her passion."

She highlighted issues of economic development of the Northridge Mall area, safety strategies such as neighborhood-level investment, neighbors' concerns about a new youth prison planned for the district and the value of constituent services.

Jasmine Tyler

Tyler said she grew up in Milwaukee's 6th Aldermanic District, attending acting classes at the African American Children's Theater, playing basketball and cheerleading.

She said she "now uses her gifts and experience through arts and sports as a tool to stop the violence in the community."

Tyler said she is a co-founder of the "We Locked IN" overnight youth biweekly program, in addition to other efforts in the community. She has worked in positions including as an executive assistant in the Milwaukee Common Council.

Crime prevention, business development and adequate health care would be her top priorities on the council, according to her website.

Larresa Taylor

Taylor described herself as a mother of three, military veteran, teacher and community advocate. She said she has been a block watch captain for more than 20 years and is a Milwaukee Public Schools teacher.

She said in a statement that she understands the need for resources and opportunities in the district.

She said she "is ready to address (residents') concerns and community needs of quality housing, employment opportunities, safe and clean neighborhoods and access to resources to help improve their quality of life."

Taylor also said she would focus on eliminating blight, supporting small businesses and overall economic development in the district.

Cherie Ray

Ray said her campaign slogan is, "It's time for change." That will come when the community works together, she said.

"I understand it takes time, patience, trust, and commitment for change to take place. I am here for it, the good, the bad, and the undesired," she said in a statement.

On the council she would want to address crime and speeding, grow businesses, create programs that address the community's needs and revitalize community solidarity. She described herself as hardworking and determined, with a passion for service and advocacy for others.

She was a legislative assistant in the Milwaukee Common Council from July through October last year, according to the city.

Amber Danyus

Danyus works on the special education team at the Milwaukee Academy of Science, a public charter school that serves children from across the city.

In a statement, she said she learned the importance of community when neighbors helped her family after their house was foreclosed on when she was young. She relied on public transportation and coaches and teachers who drove her home from sports when her parents couldn't.

She said she was inspired to run for office after working with children and families of diverse backgrounds and seeing the challenges many people face in the city and district.

“As a mother, and an educator, I am always looking for ways to make our neighborhood, our community, and our city a safer and healthier place for our kids,” Danyus said in a statement. “I strongly believe that what’s best for our children is what’s best for all of us. As Alderwoman, I want to bring the wealth of resources available in Milwaukee to the folks in my district who need them most and empower everyone to thrive.”

Russell Antonio Goodwin Sr.

Goodwin described himself as a pastor, author, actor, singer, music producer, musician, movie director, community leader, and more.

He served one term on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors from 2020 until the spring 2022 election, when he was among the write-in candidates after not submitting enough valid signatures to get on the ballot.

As a supervisor he chaired the Transportation, Public Works and Transit Committee, in addition to serving on other committees.

He said in a statement that his public- and private-sector experience would allow him to bring "a much-needed fresh perspective" to the council. He said he would be committed to improving public safety through community-oriented policing, reducing crime and reckless driving, investing in Milwaukee Public Schools, improving streets, attracting and retaining businesses, and lowering property taxes.

He said he is against the new youth correctional institution that state and city leaders are planning for the district.

