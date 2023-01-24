ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Chamber's 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?' hits harder than most linebackers

By Jim Higgins, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
If the hitting in the NFL playoffs isn't vicious enough for you, step right up to the double-overtime slugfest that is "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?," the Edward Albee drama that underlined the battle in the battle of the sexes.

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's new production, directed by Keira Fromm, opened Saturday at the Broadway Theatre Center's Studio Theatre, a stage that's not much bigger than a boxing ring — though steel cage match is just as apt a metaphor for this show.

Albee's 1962 play won a Tony Award, and would have also won a Pulitzer Prize for drama, if the prissy trustees of Columbia University hadn't overruled the jury. Many readers will remember the 1966 film adaptation starring Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor, which won Oscars for Taylor and Sandy Dennis.

What was controversial in the early 1960s — sexual talk and vulgar language (though little profanity) — is less so now. What remains shocking is the ferocity with which middle-aged couple George (James Ridge) and Martha (Laura Gordon) attack each other verbally, and occasionally physically. He's a history professor at a small New England college; she's the daughter of the college president, which she never lets him forget. After a late-night party, she invites young biology professor Nick (Casey Hoekstra) and his wife Honey (Kate Romond) over for drinks.

George and Martha draw the younger couple into their toxic games. Martha goads George by attacking his manhood, figuratively and literally, flirting with and even pawing Nick in front of him. The passive-aggressive George is slow to burn, but when he does, the flame scorches. All four characters will have some painful secret exposed or fantasy punctured during their drunken hours together.

Ridge is commanding as George, who is tougher than he looks and steelier than the billing Martha gives him. He must speak close to three gazillion words in this epic performance (about three hours long, including two short intermissions), but each one is crisp and has intent. With his current hair and beard, and given his character's caustic manner, he reminded me often of George Carlin. As with Carlin, every Ridge speech as George, no matter how circumlocutory, was destined to end with a stab wound.

To me, Gordon is at her best as Martha in her angriest moments and her broken ones. When she tells George, "Oh, I like your anger. I think that's what I like about you most. Your anger," that struck me as a key to understanding the entire play.

Hoekstra's animal vitality is an important stimulus for both older characters. Romond nails the seemingly fragile Honey.

Much about "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" reflects its early '60s period, including the endlessly flowing hard liquor and the gendered roles of the wives. But Albee's play struck me as uncannily prescient in the scene where historian George attacks biologist Nick's work with chromosomes, mocking Nick as the new wave of men taking over. Run that speech past any history professor today in a college where the president and trustees have STEM fever.

Under their fights and corrosive rituals, could George and Martha actually still love each other? After the painful final scene, I am not willing to answer that question with a "no."

If you go

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre performs "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" through Feb. 12 at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway. For tickets, visit milwaukeechambertheatre.org/woolf or call (414) 291-7800.

