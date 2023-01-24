ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
H.S. Hoops Lookahead: State-ranked Floydada, New Deal boys to clash

By Stephen Garcia, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 2 days ago
The New Deal boys basketball team has been on the wrong end of two district heartbreakers this season. Tuesday, the Lions will get their first chance at avenging one.

New Deal, ranked No. 15 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 2A poll, hosts No. 14 Floydada in a game moved up because of potential adverse travel conditions in the South Plains. The teams are set to tip off at 5:30 p.m., following a girls game with its own significance.

The Lions (17-6 overall, 5-2 district) were projected by the TABC to win District 4-2A and have been ranked a majority of the season. The fact they enter the week in third place and still in the state's top 15 is a testament to the razor-thin margin in the league.

Both of New Deal's district losses came in overtime, with the Whirlwinds (24-5, 6-1) taking the league opener 79-78 Dec. 20 in Floydada. The Lions also lost 67-66 in double overtime at Olton, which sits alone atop the district. The No. 13 Mustangs beat Floydada 72-68 Jan. 13 in Olton.

So with each of the trio protecting its home court, the Lions have to feel good about the rest of their schedule. They host Olton next Tuesday.

All-region performer Jason Brazell leads New Deal, which is coming off a 77-50 win at Lockney. The Whirlwinds, who have gotten it done with a full-court pressure defense, eclipsed the century mark for the sixth time in a 116-27 victory over Sudan on Friday.

Abran Castillo (20 points per game) leads a group of five Floydada players averaging at least 9.8 points.

Boys games to watch

Frenship at Midland High (Tuesday) — An early matchup of first-place teams will be the Tigers' second of three consecutive road games. Frenship (22-3, 3-0) started the stretch with a win at Odessa Permian on Friday.

Panhandle at Farwell (Tuesday) — The Steers are up to No. 5 in 2A, but they're more concerned with a battle of two district unbeatens Tuesday. Neither team has lost more than five games overall.

Brownfield at Dimmitt (Tuesday) — The parity in this district is off the charts, and these two teams are right in the middle of it. They enter as the No. 3 and 4 seeds, with Brownfield one game back of first place.

Girls games to watch

Panhandle at Farwell (Tuesday) — The Ettes protected their home floor and Farwell will look to do the same. No. 8 Panhandle beat the 10th-ranked Lady Blue 48-35 in the first district meeting Jan. 6.

Idalou at Childress (Tuesday) — The Lady Cats of Childress sit in second place through the first half of district, still chasing Idalou. Idalou won the first matchup 63-40 at home Jan. 6.

Lorenzo at Borden County (Friday) — The district-leading Lady Hornets (15-9, 8-0) aren't in the state's top 25, but it would be hard to deny them if they get a second win over Borden County. The No. 16 Lady Coyotes (21-15, 6-1) fell to Lorenzo 57-53 on the road Jan. 3.

Littlefield at Muleshoe (Friday) — The Lady Cats are open Tuesday and will head into this matchup at 8-0 in district. They'll try to take another step toward a league championship against Muleshoe, which enters the week in second place but faces an improved Lamesa squad Tuesday.

