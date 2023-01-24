Indian foods author aims to make everyday meals more digestible

More than 25 years of cooking throughout India, In Hong Kong, and in the U.S. has taught Ruta Kahate that keeping foods simple and healthy is the best bet.

She follows this guideline at her restaurant, Ruta’s Vibrant Indian Café, in the Crossroads Collective on Milwaukee’s east side, where she serves curry bowls, naanwitches (sandwiches made with naan bread), baked goods with an Indian twist, and unique beverages; and in her most recent cookbook, “6 Spices, 60 dishes,” (Chronicle Books, $24.95) in which she features dishes with an Indian spin that are healthy, easy to make and can slip into any menu.

Kahate, who lives in Shorewood with her husband and two daughters, said she follows the principles of Ayurveda in her cooking.

"Ayurveda's primary objective is proper digestion, assimilation and elimination of the food you eat. And for this to occur it recommends a balanced diet, which of course seems self-evident. But Indian cooking achieves this balance through fresh ingredients and use of spices to aid digestibility in food.

"I am no trained Ayurvedic practitioner, but having grown up with these principles I know how to combine ingredients to achieve an optimum diet. I aim for a balance of the six tastes identified by Ayurveda (sweet, sour, salty, pungent, bitter, astringent) in every meal. This is achieved using the properties of the ingredient itself or by adding that element or taste using a spice.

"At my café I like to serve healthy, light, fresh tasting curries and nanwitches, and to achieve that Ayurvedic balance on each plate by serving sides of fresh and pickled vegetables, chutneys and spice rubs along with each dish,” she said.

Kahate, who opened her restaurant in 2021 during the pandemic, said she also uses these principles in the recipes in her cookbook because they result in foods that are not only healthy but also delicious.

A long journey of learning

She learned to cook at a young age from her parents; especially her mother, who she said was an “extremely versatile and curious cook.” She described her mother’s meals as being big on fresh vegetables and low on meat.

Kahate was also introduced to different foods and cooking methods over the years when she lived and worked in all four corners of India; most recently in Goa, a tropical state in western India with coastlines along the Arabian Sea. She also lived in Hong Kong for two years, where, although she didn’t cook professionally, she was influenced in international cooking. She also lived and worked in California’s Bay Area.

Over the years she’s run a variety of restaurants, from small to large; has run cooking schools, an organic farm, led culinary tours to India, and has worked as a food consultant.

Kahate said she and her family moved to Milwaukee in search of a new adventure after living in California for more than 20 years.

“We were ready for the next change. We wanted a family friendly city and a beautiful city. I also wanted weather. I wanted snow," she said.

“We loved Shorewood and the school system for our girls, and we loved the physical beauty of the city. We have always lived in beautiful places. The people here are also so friendly, and the city has such a nice vibe.”

She said Milwaukee’s food scene was also an attraction.

“The food scene reminded me of the Bay Area in the '90s when people were so excited about food. Now Milwaukee has that excitement,” she said.

Adding 'a magic little spice'

Kahate said the many places she has lived and cooked have given her ideas for recipes, some of which have been included in her recent cookbook. She’s also written two previous books.

Her first book was "Quick-Fix Indian" (Andrews McMeel Publishing); her second "5 Spices 50 Dishes" (Chronicle Books.)

In her 5 Spices book she focused on the seasonings cayenne, coriander, cumin, turmeric and mustard seed. Her newest book adds asafetida to the list, and has all new recipes.

“I didn’t use asafetida in the first book because it was a pretty esoteric spice. It wasn’t always available. … Now it’s available. It’s one of my favorite spices.

“It’s also called devil's dung. … You can do so many things with it, and it packs a punch. If you add it to cruciferous vegetables or beans, it will make the ingredients less gassy. When I was pregnant and I had problems with gas, I swallowed a little bit of it and it was instant relief. It’s a magic little spice for that.

“The other thing is its flavor. If you add it to oil, it has this amazing aroma as well as the flavor of garlic and onions. … It gives you flavor and digestibility. I thought the time had come to introduce something a little quirky” in my recipes, she said.

In her book she notes that this spice is so important to cooks in India that the country imports $9 billion worth of it yearly.

Her recent book includes some recipes that use just one of the six spices, while others include all six. Some recipes also include directions for Instant Pot cooking; there are also serving tips and stories about her culinary experiences.

“This time I wanted to also showcase the Instant Pot because now everybody uses it. I want people to use this book on a daily basis. You can take one dish and add it to your daily repertoire and it will fit in beautifully.”

For Kahate, her restaurant and cookbooks are family projects.

“I tested all the recipes in my cookbooks myself. I tried out the flavors on my family,” she said, and added that her daughters have been involved in her cooking ventures since they were young and that her husband, who works in advertising, is also involved.

Will there be a 7 spices 70 recipes book?

“Maybe. I have so many ideas, I could be writing another book right now,” she said.

Kahate will launch her book Feb. 3 at a cooking class at the public market. She will also be teaching a class on Jan. 25 but that class is sold out. For more information see: milwaukeepublicmarket.org.

Recipes

This recipe, which uses four of the six spices in the book, pairs lamb with beets, onions and tomatoes for a hearty main dish.

Roasted lamb with beets

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Tested by Joanne KempingerDemski

3 tablespoons plain whole-milk yogurt

1 green chile, quartered lengthwise

2 tablespoons ground coriander

1 tablespoon grated ginger

1 tablespoon grated garlic

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

1 pound leg of lamb, cut into 1½ inch pieces

1 small bunch (about 10½ ounces) beets with green attached

2 tablespoons mustard oil (available at ethnic or Indian food stores)

2 cups sliced yellow onions

1½ cups finely chopped tomatoes

1 cup water

In large bowl mix together the yogurt, chile, coriander, ginger, garlic, salt, cayenne, cumin and turmeric. Add the lamb and rub the marinade all over well. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour or overnight. The longer the lamb marinates, the better.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Separate the greens from the beets and rinse both well. Chop the greens finely. Set aside.

Peel and cut beets into 1-inch cubes. Bring a pan of water to a boil and blanch the beets for 1 minute. Do not let them cook all the way. Drain.

Heat oil in a wok over medium-high heat and sauté onions until they turn dark brown, about 10 minutes. Add lamb and the tomatoes and stir. Add the beets, greens and water. Transfer to an ovenproof dish. Cover, and bake 1 hour. Uncover and continue baking until the lamb is tender the sauce thickens, about 30 minutes. Serve warm.

*****

This vegetarian side dish, made in a wok, uses three of the spices in the book; including asafetida, which is the spice Kahate did not include in her previous book on spices. It pairs sorghum with vegetables to create a colorful dish.

Sorghum pilaf with purple cauliflower

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Tested by Joanne Kempinger Demski

1 cup whole sorghum

6 cups water

1½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided

½ teaspoon ground turmeric, divided

½ head purple cauliflower (if not available, regular cauliflower can be used)

1 medium carrot

4 large leaves kale, collard greens or cauliflower

2 tablespoons peanut oil

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

¼ teaspoon asafetida (available at ethnic or Indian food stores)

1 cup chopped yellow onion

2 tablespoons minced ginger

1 tablespoon minced green chile

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Rinse sorghum, add water to cover, and soak 8 hours. Drain and place in a stockpot. Add the 6 cups water, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon turmeric and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer. Cover and cook until sorghum is tender, about 30 minutes. Drain any excess water.

Cut the cauliflower into ¼-inch florets and the carrots into ¼-inch pieces. Stack the leaves and cut them lengthwise into two, then roll into a cylinder and slice crosswise into thin pieces.

Heat oil in a wok over medium heat. When the oil just begins to smoke, add the mustard seed. When they are done sputtering, add the asafetida, the remaining ¼ teaspoon turmeric, and the onion, ginger and chile. Saute until the onion has colored slightly, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the cauliflower, carrots, greens and ½ teaspoon salt. Cover and steam until vegetables are crisp-tender but still retain their bright colors. This might take 3 to 6 minutes.

Add sorghum, the remaining ½ teaspoon salt, and the lemon juice and mix gently but thoroughly. Serve hot, cold or at room temperature. Can be stored in tightly covered container in refrigerator four to five days.