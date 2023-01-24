ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Greater Akron-Canton High School Sports Awards: Meet the girls cross country runner of the year nominees

By USA TODAY NETWORK
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago

The Greater Akron-Canton High School Sports Awards, presented by Akron Children’s Hospital, is proud to announce the nominees for Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year. The winner will be announced during the live show on June 22 at Akron Civic Theatre. The show, which combines what was previously three separate shows (Akron, Canton and Portage County), is produced with the support of Meijer.

During the live show, these nominees will be honored, along with the athletes of the year in 26 other sport. Nominated athletes can receive a free ticket to the event thanks to sponsors by RSVPing here . Additional tickets may be purchased on the show’s website .

The Greater Akron-Canton High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country. Last year’s show can still be viewed online at this link . This year, one school from the area will win a $1,000 donation to its school’s athletic department. More details on that are coming soon.

Here are all the athlete of the year nominees for girls cross country:

Jayla Atkinson, Stow-Munroe Falls High School - JR

Madelyn Begert, Northwest High School - FR

Marissa Boone, Woodridge High School - SO

Megan Diulis, Revere High School - SR

Bella Graham, Marlington High School - SR

Hera Hoffee, Minerva High School - SR

Katie Lane, Mogadore High School - JR

Ellie Meech, Revere High School - JR

Kylah Meyer, Louisville High School - FR

Reese Reaman, Woodridge High School - SR

Daniela Scheffler, Lake High School - SO

Kailey Zagst, Jackson High School - SR

