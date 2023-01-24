OKC Thunder mailbag: Talking play-in push, NBA trade deadline and more

The vibes are good in Thunderville.

Oklahoma City is 8-3 in January with the second-best net rating in the NBA, behind only the Nuggets — which the Thunder beat Sunday night.

The Thunder (23-24) has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per 100 possessions in the new year.

So, what’s next? The NBA trade deadline is a little more than two weeks away, and the All-Star break is a week after that. Play-in/playoff talk is heating up and lottery talk is dissipating.

With that, let’s get to some mailbag questions.

@OKC2025NBAChip: Do you think we make any moves before the trade deadline?

Betting against a trade is always smarter than betting on a trade, but if the Thunder does something, I expect it’ll be a minor move along the margins. Something like a salary-cap trade to net a second round pick or renegotiating traded pick protections — like OKC did with Miami before the 2022 deadline.

The Thunder isn’t trading for John Collins or any other splashy name who might be on the move.

Any trade Sam Presti makes will be future-focused. This play-in/playoff race has been a fun ride for everyone, but Presti isn’t going to bolster this roster with a win-now trade.

Presti and Co. have been patient and calculated throughout the Thunder’s rebuild, and you can see why. It’s working. They’re not going to change course at the first sign of success.

@LouisMGreen: Re (Darius Bazley): 1. Has the light come on for how Mark (Daigneault) wants him to play? 2. Have any concrete reasons been given for his falling out of the rotation; or 3. Is it just our speculation of the team's intent not to re-sign him?

This is a good follow-up to the first question. Because if any Thunder player gets traded, I expect it’ll be Bazley.

When it comes to Bazley, it’s almost like you have to separate him into two players: Bazley the toolsy, versatile defender, and Bazley the ball-stopping, ill-fitting offensive player.

The defense is legit. Bazley is a 6-foot-8 forward who thrives as a switchy defender. He has good shot-blocking instincts paired with elite athleticism. Bazley’s defense will keep him in the NBA.

It’s the offense that clouds his future with the Thunder. The Thunder, at its best, zips the ball around with five guys who can see the floor and make quick decisions.

Bazley is not that kind of player. To his credit, he’s shooting a career-high 43% from the field, including 35% from 3-point range, but most of his buckets come against the flow of the offense.

He drives to the rim, but he’s not finishing well upon arrival. Bazley is shooting 54% from 0-to-3 feet. Only Lu Dort and Lindy Waters III have been worse.

Mark Daigneault hasn’t explicitly said why Bazley has been in and out of the rotation. In fact, Daigneault has praised Bazley for keeping a positive attitude.

But if you’re looking for reasons, it’s because the Thunder no longer has to play Bazley 30 minutes a night. There’s younger, more promising talent on the roster.

And yes, it’s only speculation that the team won’t re-sign him when he becomes a restricted free agent this summer. But I’d say it’s strong speculation. And he could be traded before it gets to that.

@Connor_Anderson: Is there anything new you’ve heard regarding the new arena?

Nothing new, but here’s what our Steve Lackmeyer wrote when asked about it two weeks ago: “I am 99% certain that if voters support building a new arena for the Thunder, it will be built at the former Cox Convention Center site that is now home to Prairie Surf Studios. And yes, this means the city needs to work with this successful start-up to find a new home. The studios are a success story with soundstages being used by movies and the Sylvester Stallone series "Tulsa King."

Here’s how I ranked Paycom Center among NBA arenas.

@leah_bh: Have you talked to Poku recently? I wonder how he's doing with his injury. I'm sure it's a big letdown after the great start to the season.

No, injured players typically aren’t made available to the media.

Pokusevski suffered a non-displaced fracture in his leg in late December. The Thunder said Poku would be reevaluated in six to eight weeks. The next update might come around the All-Star break.

Poku is still a ways off. It’s not a certainty he’ll return this season.

It’s bad timing. He was having the best season of his career. By far.

@not_rogan: I would be interested to see Lu Dort guarding Shai (in) practice. Not a question, just sayin'.

Same. I doubt they’re doing much of that during the season, but it’d be fun to watch them go at it in training camp.

@mkokc: Now that we're playing ourselves out of the Victor (Wembanyama) sweepstakes, will Sam bring Vasilije Micić over next season in some ninja-level move?

I’ve said it a hundred times and I’ll say it again: Vasilije Micic has the best agent in sports. Micic never strays from the basketball news cycle, and he’s leveraged NBA dalliances into bigger and better contracts in Europe.

The Thunder has the rights to the 29-year-old Serbian guard, who’s one of the best players in the world who’s not in the NBA.

If Micic is ever coming to the NBA, it might be this summer. He’s 29 and the Thunder is on the verge of competing.

But is the Thunder going to clear a roster spot for him? Is Presti going to promise him a big role, which Micic has lobbied for? Is a former EuroLeague MVP going to mesh well next to a superstar like SGA? Does Micic want to play in Oklahoma City? If he wants to play elsewhere, wouldn’t the Thunder be better off leveraging his rights in a trade?

I don’t see it happening. Too many questions.

@Shane_Magness91: If the Thunder stay in contention throughout the remainder of the season, should Shai's minutes distribution be shifted? It's obviously working well now, but I struggle with the idea of him sitting the first 6-7 minutes of the fourth quarter in a postseason game.

The clockwork nature of SGA’s minutes is about the only thing you can count on in Daigneault’s rotation.

SGA plays the entire first quarter, the second half of the second quarter, the entire third quarter, and the last six to seven minutes of the fourth quarter, as Shane noted.

Rotations always tighten up in the playoffs. Even now, Daigneault will sometimes go back to Gilgeous-Alexander earlier than usual in the fourth quarter of close games.

If the Thunder is in the playoffs/play-in, I would expect SGA to play 40ish minutes per game. Maybe he sticks to the same rest schedule in the second quarter and only sits the first two minutes of the fourth quarter.

@PepsiUnited: Let's assume the Thunder/Clippers pick is outside of (the) top-10. Would you be willing to give up Houston's 2024 top-4 protected pick in order to move up? If so, what's the lowest pick you'd make this trade for?

Experts like the depth of this draft, but this is a hard question for me because I’m no draft expert. I usually don’t start digging into the draft until April.

I’d say no by default, because I don’t know who I’d be trading up for.

I’d also say no because the Rockets are a mess — talented, but aimless and unorganized.

I think the Rockets will be really bad again next season. And even if they finish with the worst record in the league (again), there’s a 48% chance that their pick would convey to the Thunder.

The Thunder has lost that coin flip before, but it would gladly take a redo.