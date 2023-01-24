ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

Many People Sold Their Homes Without a Real Estate Agent When the Market Was Hot. Is That Still a Good Idea?

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3anDOf_0kPJCOWz00

Image source: Getty Images

The great thing about hiring a real estate agent to sell your home is getting the help of an expert to oversee the process from start to finish. A real estate agent can help you market your home, land on the right listing price, and negotiate with buyers and their real estate agents on your behalf.

Plus, there's something to be said for not having to go through the process of selling a home alone. If you hire a real estate agent, you'll have someone to walk you through what could end up being a stressful endeavor (even a smooth home sale process can result in some amount of disruption to your everyday life).

But there's a clear downside to hiring a real estate agent -- having to pay them a commission. Real estate agents don't work for free, and often, you'll pay a fee that amounts to 5% or 6% of your home's sale price.

This means that if you sell your home for $400,000, you could easily lose $20,000 to $24,000 due to having to pay a real estate agent. That's money you won't be able to put into your savings account or use for the purchase of a new home.

Meanwhile, many home sellers made the decision to forgo a real estate agent in 2021 and even during the first half of 2022, since the housing market gave them a clear upper hand. But is that a good bet in 2023? It may not be.

More: Check out our picks for the best mortgage lenders

The housing market isn't as hot

There's still not enough inventory on the housing market to fully meet buyer demand, and that gives sellers today a general upper hand. But let's be clear -- sellers do not have the same glaring advantage over buyers they did in 2021, and even at the beginning of 2022. And it's important to consider that when deciding whether to hire a real estate agent.

Over the past number of months, home price gains have slowed substantially. And while buyer demand hasn't disappeared, it's waned. We can thank higher mortgage rates for that.

Meanwhile, we could see an additional decrease in buyer demand this year as recession fears get into people's heads. And given all of this, it could pay to hire a real estate agent this year -- even if housing inventory doesn't pick up all that much.

A fee that could pay for itself

The only real downside to hiring a real estate agent is the fee you'll have to pay. And that fee could be substantial. But if you hire a real estate agent who's really great at what they do, that fee might pay for itself.

Going back to our example, let's say you end up losing $20,000 to a real estate agent fee in the course of a home sale. But let's say that by using an agent, you end up getting $30,000 more for your home than you would've gotten had you sold it yourself. All told, you're coming out ahead financially -- and you'll have potentially spared yourself some stress along the way.

Remember, selling a home can not only be a tough process, but it can also be a time-consuming one. And if you have a job and other responsibilities, you might need help to see it through. While it may have made sense to skip the real estate agent in 2021, when mortgage rates and housing inventory were so low that buyers were practically begging for homes, today's market conditions are very different. So hiring a real estate agent could really work to your benefit.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 18

Matt Randall
2d ago

I sold house in WI without a real estate agent. it's not hard if you have a buyer and agree on a price. you just have to initial a bunch if paperwork and you're good to go

Reply
6
L.V.
2d ago

Real estate realtors are movie stars.The entire industry is a self made scheme that adds to the cost of housing.If you like the house you will buy it no matter what a realtor says.Just a scam

Reply(3)
5
Related
Tech Times

Why Everyone is Pulling Funds Out of the Stock Market and Investing Into Real Estate

When considering investing, most people traditionally turn to the stock market to grow their hard-earned money. A recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans own stocks in some way, shape, or form. While the stock market may be a comfortable go-to option for investors, real estate is quickly becoming a portfolio darling for investors seeking to reduce risk, pull away from the market's volatility, and find better returns.
housebeautiful.com

Zillow Just Predicted the Hottest Housing Markets for 2023—and They Might Shock You

New year, new you, and new city, to boot? According to Zillow, the answer is yes. The real-estate platform just released its list of the 10 hottest markets in 2023—and the results might surprise you. Shooting to the very top of the list is Charlotte, North Carolina, which Zillow ranked based on its home value growth and increase in owner-occupied residences. Meanwhile, Cleveland and Pittsburgh received the coveted second and third spots, respectively, because both are high in projections for time on market and new jobs per new home built.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
msn.com

Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
Money

Here's How Low Mortgage Rates Could Drop in 2023, According to One Expert

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Mortgage rates more than doubled in 2022, but hopeful homebuyers may soon see some relief from sky-high borrowing costs. Nadia Evangelou, senior economist and director of forecasting at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), is forecasting...
msn.com

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
265K+
Followers
122K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy