ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

By Dani Cook
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

There are countless reasons to invest in Apple 's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock, but Warren Buffett's faith in the tech company is one of the big ones. Since the investing star first bought the stock in 2016, its shares have shot up 424%. The consistent growth  led Buffett's holdings company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) to make Apple 38% of its portfolio, by far the biggest portion. Comparatively, the company's second-biggest holding is Bank of America at 10.5%.

In the first three weeks of the new year, Apple shares have been gradually rising, up 8.6% year to date. However, the stock is still down 13.1% year over year. Now is an excellent time to invest in this resilient and reliable company.

Here's one Warren Buffett stock to buy in 2023 and hold forever.

Apple is maximizing iPhone profits

Last year ended sourly for Apple, with its stock plunging 12% in December 2022. The fall was primarily fueled by concerns over the company's dependency on China for its iPhone production after increased COVID-19 restrictions put strains on the factory, which produces about 70% of iPhones. The stock has since recovered some, with production back to 90% capacity. However, other developments see Apple securing its future over the long term.

The iPhone accounted for 52% of Apple's revenue in 2022. While the company has other quickly growing segments, such as a booming services business, the iPhone is still its biggest asset and a compelling avenue to attract consumers to its other offerings. Thus, Apple's recent moves toward boosting iPhone profit margins are promising.

Since the start of 2023, Bloomberg has released multiple reports that Apple is working toward reducing its reliance on other tech companies . For instance, on Jan. 9, the publication revealed Apple will swap Qualcomm 's telecom chips in the iPhone with in-house versions and will do the same with Broadcom 's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips.

Moreover, Bloomberg reported on Jan. 11 that Apple will shift away from using Samsung and LG iPhone displays as early as 2024 in favor of its own custom-designed screens. The move will allow Apple to boost profits by ending costly partnerships with these companies. Because the tech giant already uses in-house chips, screens are the single most expensive iPhone component, making the decision to move to custom versions lucrative for operating income.

Apple is expanding in other markets

In addition to optimizing iPhone profits, Apple is adding another layer of protection to its business by diversifying its revenue to lessen its smartphone dependency.

According to Grand View Research, the online on-demand home services market was worth $3.7 billion in 2021 and will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% through 2030. And Apple is in a prime position to profit from that growth with its subscription-based services, Apple TV+, Music, Fitness+, News+, Arcade, and iCloud.

In fact, the company is already enjoying revenue boosts from the industry, with services revenue rising 14% in 2022, double iPhone growth. Meanwhile, services hit a 71.7% profit margin compared to products' 36.3% profit margin.

Additionally, Apple reportedly has plans to venture into the augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) markets in 2023 with the launch of a new headset. The coming device is promising, as the VR market was worth $21.8 billion in 2021 and will grow at a CAGR of 15% until at least 2030. Furthermore, the AR market is worth $25.33 billion and is expected to see a CAGR of 40.9% in the same period.

Apple is home to some of the world's most in-demand products; it's not surprising it's one of Buffett's top stocks. The company has provided investors with consistent growth over the long term, making it a stock you can buy now and hold forever.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Dani Cook has positions in LG Display. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Bank of America, Berkshire Hathaway, and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway, long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple, short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway, short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway, and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
msn.com

Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
Motley Fool

Have $3,000? These 3 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2023 and Beyond

Oracle will profit from the secular expansion of the cloud market. Magnite is a great long-term play on the CTV advertising market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ

3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock

Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
GEORGIA STATE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
265K+
Followers
122K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy