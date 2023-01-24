ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

23% of Consumers Admit to Committing 'Friendly Fraud' When Disputing Transactions

By Lyle Daly
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vi8k8_0kPJCJ7M00

Image source: Getty Images

What happened

A whopping 23% of consumers admitted to disputing purchases as fraud, even though they received the item and were satisfied with the purchase, according to Sift's Q4 2022 Digital Trust & Safety Index . This is commonly known as friendly fraud or first-party fraud, because the cardholder is the one committing fraud. The average value of a chargeback was $192.53 in 2022. Merchant Fraud Journal expects that chargebacks will cost merchants over $100 billion in 2023.

So what

Credit cards and debit cards offer a dispute process for cardholders to report issues with transactions. Legitimate reasons to file a dispute include:

Save: This credit card has one of the longest intro 0% interest periods around

More: Save while you pay off debt with one of these top-rated balance transfer credit cards

  • Unauthorized charges: Someone used your credit card without your permission.
  • Billing errors: A merchant mistakenly charged you. For example, you canceled your gym membership, but it was charged anyway the next month.
  • Problems with a purchase: This covers orders that aren't delivered, quality issues, and other purchase issues.

Some consumers take advantage of these protections to get fraudulent refunds. "As the economy cools down from historic highs, consumers are looking to save money however they can, luring many to resort to first-party fraud," said Sift Trust and Safety Architect Brittany Allen in a press release announcing the survey results .

Friendly fraud is a source of frustration for businesses, as they lose money when customers file chargebacks. It also affects shoppers, because merchants need to raise prices to account for fraudulent disputes.

Visa has announced it will update its dispute program on April 15, 2023 to help merchants fight friendly fraud. While this is designed to limit fraud, it's possible that changing the dispute process to help merchants could make it harder on consumers with legitimate card disputes.

Now what

The dispute process that credit cards and debit cards offer is a valuable protection for consumers. If you're the victim of fraud, or there are problems with your purchase, you could get your money back. But it's important to know when and how to dispute a charge .

If you spot an unauthorized charge on your credit card, first double check to confirm that it's fraud. Business names on a credit card statement don't always match store names. Sometimes legitimate purchases look like fraud for this reason. If you're sure that it isn't a purchase you made, that's a valid reason to file a dispute.

For billing errors and problems with a product, contact the merchant first to see if you can resolve the issue with them. Some consumers don't realize this, but unless it's fraud, you're supposed to reach out to the merchant before disputing a transaction. If you and the merchant can't come to an agreement, that's when you can file a dispute and let your credit card company take the lead.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team. Lyle Daly has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Final three days to claim cash from $350million T-Mobile settlement as company hit by second huge data breach

THE deadline to score payments from the multimillion-dollar T-Mobile settlement is in just three days. Eligible customers can grab $25 cash payments, while California residents are entitled to $100. The telecommunications company agreed to settle the $350million lawsuit stemming from the 2021 criminal cyberattack. This is where a breach exposed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Upworthy

Clever woman figured out how to get the name and address of the person who stole her credit card

There was a massive jump in credit card fraud in America in 2021 due to the pandemic. According to CNET, fraud involving credit cards jumped 69% from 2020 to 2021, affecting 13 million Americans and costing $9 billion. In a world where online transactions are part of everyday life, it’s hard to completely protect your information. But, by staying vigilant and monitoring your accounts you can report fraud before it gets out of hand. A TikTok user by the name of Lauren (@absolutelylauren) from San Diego, California, got a notification that there was a $135 charge on her card at Olaplex’s online store that she hadn’t made. Olaplex sells products that repair excessively damaged hair. Before reporting the charge to her credit card company she asked her family members if they used her card by mistake. “I don’t wanna shut my card down if it’s just my mom ordering some shampoo,” Lauren said in the video. “Definitely not my two younger brothers, they’ve got good hair but they don’t color it.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
msn.com

Here's What Happens if You Deposit More Than $10,000 in Cash Into Your Bank Account

Depositing cash in your bank account is a normal activity for many people. Whether you make cash tips at your job or receive birthday money from your grandma, putting your cash in a bank account is a great way to keep it safe. However, your bank will report your activity to the IRS if you make a large cash deposit over a certain dollar amount.
GOBankingRates

7 Reasons Nobody Writes Checks Anymore

A check is written, signed and dated instructions for a bank to transfer funds. To mail one, you have to wrap that piece of paper in a second piece of paper and then stick a third piece of paper on...
TheStreet

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
265K+
Followers
122K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy