3 Must-Own Dividend Stocks

By Mark Roussin, CPA
 2 days ago

In today's video, I will discuss three must-own dividend stocks that have stood the test of time. These stocks pay safe, reliable, and growing dividends. All three companies are leaders in their respective sectors and will continue to be in the future. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is one of those leaders that is arguably one of the most well diversified among all big tech.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Jan. 20, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 23, 2023.

Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in Johnson & Johnson and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Home Depot and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link , they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

