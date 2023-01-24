ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson created an emergency management office. Why and who's leading it?

 2 days ago
Dickson Police Department’s Todd Christian has been promoted to major and designated as the director of the City of Dickson’s newly created Office of Emergency Management.

A 22-year law enforcement veteran, Christian will continue to lead the department’s Special Operations Division, which oversees training, equipment and the department fleet, and will continue his role as the department’s network coordinator with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

As director, Christian will add the responsibility of creating and implementing the city’s Emergency Operations Plan in response to natural and man-made disasters.

At its Jan. 9 meeting, the Dickson City Council approved creating the Office of Emergency Management.

A Dickson County native and graduate of Dickson County High School, Christian has worked at the Dickson Police Department since Aug. 3, 2000. He previously served as the patrol lieutenant, overseeing 33 patrol officers, before becoming captain of the Special Operations Division and the generalized departmental instructor.

Prior to his career in law enforcement, Christian was a full-time firefighter with the Burns Fire Department, serving as a shift captain. Since 1990, he has volunteered with the Burns Fire Department and Dickson County Fire and Rescue.

According to the resolution creating the Office of Emergency Management, the director “shall have the authority to request the declaration of the existence of an emergency by the City Mayor," and is responsible for the “preparation of all local emergency management plans and procedures and recruitment and training of local emergency response personnel from local government departments, private, volunteer and civic groups.”

