'We have the right to know what happened': Family seeks video of fatal Liberty Hill shooting

The family of a 21-year-old Georgetown man fatally shot by a Liberty Hill police officer last week has asked law enforcement officials to immediately release photos, videos and statements from the scene, according to a statement released by their lawyer.

"We have the right to know what happened last Wednesday," the statement said about Jackson Lieber's death. "Each day that passes creates more unease and concern that important information is being withheld purposefully to keep us in the dark. If there is nothing to hide, then there is no reason to withhold information from us."

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting and have not said why the officer shot Lieber, a Georgetown resident who officials say was unarmed. They had no immediate response to the family's request on Monday. The Rangers also have not released videos from body cameras or dash cameras at the scene despite a public information request from the American-Statesman.

More: Officials: Unarmed man slain by Liberty Hill officer after trespassing, getting into argument

Lieber had been involved in a car crash and then walked to a nearby Williamson County home on FM 1869 and got into an argument with some of the residents on Jan. 18, a Department of Public Safety spokesman has said. The Texas Rangers are a division of the DPS.

Police arrived after receiving a 911 call from residents, the DPS spokesman said. Liberty Hill police officer Esteban Gomez-Sanchez fatally shot Lieber outside the home and has been placed on administrative leave, police said.

Lieber's family said in their statement on Monday that knowing what happened at the scene would help them in "processing, grieving and finding peace with our new reality."

"Our hearts are heavy in a way we could never have imagined," the statement said. It said words that accurately reflected who Lieber was included "son, "brother", "friend," "valedictorian," "musician," "athlete," "motivator" and "encourager."

Lieber was the valedictorian of his class at Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Temple and also was a student at a university, said the family's lawyer, Robert Ranco. Ranco said he couldn't confirm where Lieber had attended college classes.

"He was a bright light of positivity in our lives and others who knew Jackson," the family's statement said.

"We appreciate the outpouring of love and support from our friends, Jackson's friends, our neighbors and even from many people with whom we are not personally acquainted. … We would like to especially acknowledge the love and support we have felt from our military family, friends and colleagues."

More: Official: DPS trooper shoots, kills female driver in Round Rock after chase

Ranco has asked anyone with information to contact him at 512-220-1800 or at Robert@TexasJustice.com .

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: 'We have the right to know what happened': Family seeks video of fatal Liberty Hill shooting