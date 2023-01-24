ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

Could Ethereum Hit $5,000 in 2023?

By Anders Bylund
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Once upon a time, what historians call November 2021, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was worth more than $4,890 per digital coin. Then a bitter crypto winter set in, driving Ethereum prices all the way down to $896 last summer.

Today, the roller-coaster ride stands at the $1,633 station. Can the largest and oldest blockchain platform for smart contracts reach new all-time highs of $5,000 or more in 2023?

The short answer is, "maybe." The most honest answer I can give you is, "probably not; ask again next year."

To see the long answer, and my recommendations for Ethereum investors, keep reading.

The final destination

I expect cryptocurrencies and smart contracts to disrupt economic systems around the world. The next generation of banking, money transfers, insurance, and asset management will look radically different. Go-betweens are dropping out of the equation, transactions will be faster and more automated, fees are going lower, and I'm just scratching the surface of what a decentralized financial system will look like.

Ethereum is one of the oldest and most respected cryptocurrencies on the market, with a larger group of app developers and projects than its younger rivals. It is also under active development, as seen in last summer's Merge and an ambitious long-term road map. So as the crypto market evolves, Ethereum should stay in the vanguard.

Given this potentially spectacular future, Ethereum should gain a lot of value over time. And $5,000 should be an early stop on a long ride up. Growth investing superstar Cathie Wood of Ark Invest fame expected Ethereum to reach "triple-digit" prices before 2030. That prediction may sound outdated since she published it nearly one year ago, but Wood has also doubled down on her long-term faith in Ethereum more recently.

Speed bumps in the road ahead

However, those promising targets are pointing a few years into the future. Ethereum looks like a robust long-term investment, but I can't guarantee that it will make you a fortune in 2023.

Decentralized finance is in its infancy, with as many stumbles as success stories. The Ethereum 2.0 development is incomplete after The Merge, leaving many crucial technology improvements for future platform upgrades. In addition, investors and consumers need time to rebuild their general trust in cryptocurrencies after multiple cash-burning scandals in 2022. And we are still waiting for sectorwide catalysts such as a firm regulatory system for crypto trading and ownership or large-scale involvement by banks and institutional investors.

The $5,000 price target is more than triple Ethereum's current price. Meeting it this year is a tall order, requiring many uncertain events to work out in Ethereum's favor -- and quickly.

So Ethereum may very well double in price this year, and maybe even triple. Crypto winters melting into a new spring can have that effect. At the same time, the gains can also take years to develop and Ethereum's price might dip again along the way.

How to invest in Ethereum this year

In other words, it's not a good idea to bet the literal farm on Ethereum right now. Building your holdings more patiently makes far more sense, allowing you to take advantage of the current price dip, as well as the potential potholes of the future.

Investing in Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies is really not different from buying stocks. Get-rich-quick schemes rarely work out in your favor, while patiently building your portfolio for the long haul is the real secret to lasting wealth.

Therefore, I recommend picking up some Ethereum coins (or fractions of coins) in several buys across 2023. If it reaches that tantalizing $5,000 level, you'll celebrate getting in early enough to triple some of your first investments. And if the price chart dips again, your celebration will be just as heartfelt when Ethereum zooms past $5,000 to Cathie Wood's triple-digit targets in a few years.

It's just a matter of time and patience. Life in Wall Street's fast lane can be slow sometimes.

Anders Bylund has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
NASDAQ

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
u.today

XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ETH defies sell pressure, thanks to…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In a CNBC TV18 report, Edul Patel, CEO, and co-founder of Mudrex noted that about four months after the successful switch to a proof-of-stake network, Ethereum has accomplished another important milestone. According to Etherscan, more than 16 million ether (ETH) have been deposited into the Beacon Chain staking contract on Ethereum.
dailyhodl.com

Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch

Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
cryptogazette.com

The “Real” Bitcoin Move Is Yet To Come – New BTC Price Targets

More and more analysts are saying that the real move for Bitcoin is around the corner. Check out some of the most bullish reports below and find out what we can expect from the king coin. Bitcoin expects massive price moves. The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this...
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide: Analyst Says Apex Crypto In For 'Very Interesting' Rally Or Short-Term Pullback

Major coins traded in the red on Tuesday, as the global cryptocurrency market cap slid 3.58% to $1.03 trillion, as of 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading below $23,000. Ethereum ETH/USD was trading down over 6% at $1,530. Dogecoin DOGE/USD dipped nearly 8% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.082.
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
265K+
Followers
122K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy