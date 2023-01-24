ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

game-news24.com

The third seeded devastating lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open

After winning the Australian Open ten years after the second victory, she reached the semifinals of the tennis championship. In the final half, Azarenka outplayed third seed Jessica Pegula from the USA in two sets. Australian Open. 1/4 finals Victoria Azarenka Jessica Pegula (USA) 6:4, 6:1. Not that Pegula was...
thecomeback.com

Novak Djokovic responds to shocking embellishment allegations

Tennis star Novak Djokovic responded to allegations that he’s faking an injury during this year’s Australian Open. The multi-time Grand Slam winner doesn’t seem concerned with outside opinions. Considering his other stances, that’s not surprising, but Djokovic responded candidly to claims that he was embellishing an injury.
tennisuptodate.com

Djokovic uses post match interview in tribute to Federer: "Tennis misses him, for sure"

Novak Djokovic received a huge applause when he asked for the Australian crowd to give one to Roger Federer as both he and the sport of tennis miss him. It's been a while since Federer last played at the Australian Open and he'll never play again due to him bidding farewell to the sport last year. He's missed by many including Djokovic who referenced him in his speech after the win over Andrey Rublev. It's another semi-final for him in Melbourne, a place where he never lost a semi-final.
NBC Sports

2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores

His stock in Melbourne has only risen after Nadal, the defending champion and top seed, was injured and ousted in the second round by American Mackenzie McDonald. The next day, the No. 2 seed, Norwegian Casper Ruud, was knocked out by American Jenson Brooksby. Djokovic won three consecutive Australian Opens...
atptour.com

SF Preview: 'Dominant' Djokovic Meets Surprise Package Paul

Serbian seeks 10th Melbourne crown; Paul contests first Slam semi-final. There are few things new to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open, where he is now two wins away from a record-extending 10th singles title. But he will experience a first in Friday's semi-finals when he takes on American Tommy Paul.
theScore

Unseeded Linette into Australian Open semis, will face Sabalenka

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Two days after advancing to her first Grand Slam tournament quarterfinal, unseeded Magda Linette has gone one better and is into the Australian Open semifinals. The 30-year-old Linette beat Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 7-5 on Wednesday, adding the former No. 1 to the list of top...
CBS Sports

2023 Pegasus World Cup odds, predictions: Surprising picks from horse racing expert who nailed Belmont

A world-class day of racing at Gulfstream Park in Florida on Saturday culminates with the 2023 Pegasus World Cup, the last run for Cyberknife. The 4-year-old colt is a five-time winner and has a pair of Grade 1 victories after winning the Haskell Stakes and Arkansas Derby. He'll take on a loaded 2023 Pegasus World Cup field that will battle for a $3 million purse. Post time is set for 5:40 p.m. ET and the latest 2023 Pegasus World Cup odds list Cyberknife as the 5-2 favorite, with Proxy (9-2), Skippylongstocking (5-1) and Defunded (6-1) among the other 2023 Pegasus World Cup horses. Before locking in any 2023 Pegasus World Cup picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling.
CBS Sports

Eagles vs. 49ers prediction, odds, spread, start time: 2023 NFC Championship Game picks by model on 16-6 roll

The first conference championship matchup between two quarterbacks under the age of 25 will take place Sunday when Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers visit Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 NFC Championship Game. The 23-year-old Purdy, who was the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has guided San Francisco (15-4) to seven straight victories since taking over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) as the team's starter, including last week's 19-12 triumph over Dallas. Hurts, 24, has gone 15-1 in his second full season as the No. 1 signal-caller for Philadelphia (15-3) after guiding the club to a 38-7 win over the New York Giants in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs 2023.
