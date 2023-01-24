Read full article on original website
wdayradionow.com
Mahoney takes over as Chairperson of Metro Flood Diversion Authority Board
(Fargo, ND) -- Leadership of the Metro Flood Diversion Authority’s Board recently changed with the new year as Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney assumed the chairperson role following the completion of Cass County Commissioner Chad Peterson’s term. “I’m looking forward to further amplifying this project in 2023 at...
wdayradionow.com
South Fargo garage fire under investigation
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a blaze on the city's south side. Around 2 a.m.Thursday morning, crews say they responded to the 14-hundred block of 4th Avenue South for the fire. Smoke could be seen coming from the garage on the property. The...
kfgo.com
Cause of fire at Fargo apartment building ruled ‘unintentional’
FARGO (KFGO) – The cause of a September fire that heavily damaged an apartment building in south Fargo was smoking on a balcony. Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson says the investigation determined that the blaze at The West Wind Apartments on 42nd St. S was unintentional. Erickson says the fire originated on a 2nd-floor balcony. The official cause was improperly discarded smoking materials. The wind was a significant factor in the Sept. 25 fire, which spread quickly. The significance of the blaze prompted a third alarm, providing in-fill at stations left empty by the large response of on-duty fire crews. The West Fargo Fire Dept. also responded to the scene.
valleynewslive.com
Parents, former staffers speak out on Fargo daycare safety concerns, complaints
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Parents and former staffers are speaking out tonight on a Fargo daycare that’s already found itself in hot water recently. This comes after a VNL investigation last week on Creative Strides on 12th Ave. S., as documents show state officials wrote four correction orders on the facility in just three months which found insufficient ratios and alleged child abuse by a staffer.
lakesarearadio.net
Becker County Sheriff Investigating Missing City of Audubon Funds
AUDUBON, MN (KDLM) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating alleged missing funds from the City of Audubon. Audubon clerk-treasurer Shallene Stephenson reported that the city was allegedly missing $7,235 in funds. According to the report filed on January 10th, Stephenson believes that the previous clerk wrote a check to herself.
wdayradionow.com
OSHA investigating fifth North Dakota Dollar General Store
(Hillsboro, ND) -- Multiple media outlets are reporting that a fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The report says the store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated by OSHA, which has confirmed to WDAY Radio of...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo City Commissioner John Strand: "We have too many guns in our culture"
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner John Strand is talking about the number of guns owned by citizens. "We have too many guns in our culture, and everywhere you go, every crowd you go in, there's people with guns, and I didn't, you know that's changed over time. It's gotten more dangerous, more dangerous, real frankly you know why, because people don't know how not to use them. They don't know how to stop an argument with their brain, and they go the route of pulling out there weapons," said Strand.
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo launches new initiative aimed at better supporting "vulnerable people" while reducing demands on first responders
(Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire Department is the first city in North Dakota to launch a new initiative aimed at supporting "vulnerable people". "The one thing that is going to end up swamping fire departments services and emergency medical services is the increase in seniors, you know nationwide. We're heading for the point where there's going to be more people over the age of 65 in the state of North Dakota than there is 18 to younger enrolled in the school system. That's a big warning sign to us that these people are going to need help," said Fire Chief Dan Fuller.
KNOX News Radio
Train-pedestrian fatal in NW MN
One person is dead after a BNSF train struck a pedestrian between the cities of Audubon and Detroit Lakes in northwest Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the accident shortly after 1:30 Monday morning. Deputies who arrived on scene located the deceased individual. The name of the victim has not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
wdayradionow.com
Cass County Veterans Services partners with Hyperbaric Treatment Center
(Fargo, ND) -- The Cass County Veterans Services Office is partnering with a local outpatient hyperbaric therapy center, Healing with Hyperbarics of North Dakota, to offer new treatment options for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety or depression, among other things. Healing with Hyperbarics of North Dakota have been...
kvrr.com
Update: Fargo man accused of starting fire in apartment arrested
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – An odor investigation at a south Fargo apartment early Monday led to one man being taken into custody after he allegedly threatened firefighters and refused to let them into his apartment. Firefighters responded to the call at the Village Park apartments at 4375 10th Avenue S....
valleynewslive.com
‘It could be difficult and costly’: Jesus statue vandalized at St. Mary’s Cathedral
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In a place where many come to worship and find peace, a vandal created chaos and unease. On a Monday, a topless and barefoot woman went on a destructive path inside the cathedral where she destroyed a statue of Jesus. “We don’t want this...
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead-based Vanna Adventure Vans adding new production facility in West Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A booming Moorhead-based van customization company is now expanding to West Fargo. "We've found it's definitely a national market. We're designing vans for literally people from all four corners of the country, east coast, west coast. down south, Florida, Arizona, Nashville, New Jersey," said Ben Gleason, the Co-Founder and CEO of Vanna Adventure Vans,
valleynewslive.com
Detroit Lakes JCPenney to close, new tenant in the works
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The JC Penney in Detroit Lakes will be closing its doors for good this spring. Jim Buus, who is part of the buildings ownership group, says JCP had been operating at 925 Washington Avenue in Detroit Lakes since the 1960′s. Buus says, in the last two years JCP has gone through bankruptcy, been acquired by new ownership and closed more than 200 stores including four in MN.
valleynewslive.com
Man reported missing from Moorhead arrested in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man who was reported missing from Moorhead last week is now in the Cass County Jail after apparently trespassing and assaulting a police officer. Fargo Police were called to the 5200 block of 23rd Avenue South just after 5:30 a.m. on January 22...
kfgo.com
Fargo man dies in snowmobile crash near Detroit Lakes
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (KFGO) – A Fargo man died Sunday after the snowmobile he was driving rolled over in a ditch northeast of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says his office received a 911 call at 5:30 p.m. reporting a single snowmobile crash near the intersection of County Highway 32 and South Cotton Lake Road in Erie Township. The caller reported that the driver of the snowmobile was 34-year-old Scott Fossum, and he was not breathing.
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Mountain Wooly Mammoth Nearing Completion
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – Detroit Mountain is getting a new addition to the fun around the kids’ playground area. The Minneapolis-based Leonic Collective in partnership with Project 412 is building a massive interactive wooly mammoth sculpture. The 8x20x12 foot mammoth’s “fur” will be made up of sticks...
voiceofalexandria.com
Three are injured in weekend crash in Otter Tail County
(Otter Tail County)--A crash in Otter Tail County has reportedly left three people injured. According to the Minnesota Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by William Baumgart, 34, of Perham, was traveling eastbound on 460th St near Gorman, while a Toyota Sequoia, driven by Karlee Nelson, 30, of Waubun, was traveling westbound on US 10 when they collided in the intersection. Baumgart and Nelson both reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in Nelson’s vehicle was also injured. All were taken to the hospital.
kvrr.com
Sun Country begins bus service from Fargo to Minneapolis-St. Paul
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sun Country Airlines is offering Landline motorcoach service five days a week from Fargo to Minneapolis beginning in March. It’s like a connecting flight to the Twin Cities for $15 one-way or $30 dollars round-trip. Passengers can check their bags in Fargo and the airline will take them to their plane in Minneapolis.
kvrr.com
Two colleges merging with others as part of NDSU budget plan
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — NDSU is planning to eliminate two of its seven colleges as the university looks to cut around ten million dollars over the next two years. That could result in 35-full time employees being cut. The colleges merging with others will be College of Math and...
