Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

Why transfer to FSU? Keiondre Jones asks 'why not?'

TALLAHASSEE -- Keiondre Jones wasn't look for a restart. The veteran offensive lineman loved Auburn, he grew up about 30 minutes from the SEC program, but he wanted to find a more established program given the limited amount of time he has remaining in his college career. So Florida State,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU football NIL Tracker: Deals, collective signees

As Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) paid opportunities become more and more entrenched within the network of college athletics, we’re seeing people and groups start to adjust and figure out best practices for moving forward in the new world. In Florida, universities are unable to serve as a brokering...
247Sports

South Florida DB Xavier Lucas visits FSU for Junior Day

TALLAHASSEE -- Xavier Lucas, a three-star safety from Fort Lauderdale's Dillard High, was in Tallahassee on Saturday to check out Florida State. Lucas recapped the Junior Day experience below. He said, "It was great. Like a bunch of people said. Great place to be. I look forward to coming back....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Chicken spots have taken over Tallahassee and we’re sick of it

With the recent grand opening of Slim Chickens on North Monroe Street and Raising Canes in the process of being built right across from Guthrie’s on West Tennessee Street, it seems that chicken is now becoming the main dish here in Tallahassee. The over-saturation is killing the taste buds of many, especially college students, who are craving anything but chicken fingers, wings, or a sandwich.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
augustaceo.com

New Franchise Brews Up in Thomasville

Davis Companies, a full-service commercial real estate development firm established in Albany, Georgia, in 2014, today announced its latest business development has opened in Thomasville, 7 Brew Coffee. The refreshment franchise is known for its delicious, infused energy drinks, coffee, Italian sodas, smoothies, and teas. The drive thru coffee shop is located next to Publix and Lowes along Highway 19 in Thomasville, Georgia.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

Tree falls on home in Tallahassee due to storm

Dozens gathered at the Agustus Raa Middle School Wednesday for the road dedication to former Leon County School Board member Joy Bowen. Attorney Ben Crump threatened to sue Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state’s rejection of an African American studies course. Strong storms and heavy rain move through the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
HipHopDX.com

Real Boston Richey Addresses Snitch Allegations After Interrogation Video Surfaces

Real Boston Richey has responded to allegations that he snitched after an apparent interrogation video has surfaced online. The Freebandz rapper went viral earlier in January after a vlogger named 1090 Jake uploaded paperwork that allegedly showed Richey had cooperated with law enforcement during two separate cases. One related to a Grand Theft Auto case in 2013, and another allegedly related to a murder case he was involved in at 19 years old.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YAHOO!

Man shot multiple times in west Tallahassee shooting

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a west Tallahassee shooting on Saturday that left a man injured. TPD responded at approximately 6:45 p.m. to a shooting at Oakcrest Apartments, located at 110 Dixie Drive, and upon arrival encountered a man with gunshot wounds in the left thigh, calf, foot and hand. The injuries are non-life-threatening.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Whitfields know well ‘Marriage Takes Work’

When Danny and Rhoda Whitfield decided to send “nuggets” of spiritual suggestions to their married friends in celebration of their 32nd anniversary, they never imagined it would lead to an invitation to speak on a popular talk show years later. Together for 44 years, the Tallahassee couple has...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Confirmed tornadoes hit Wakulla, Cook counties Sunday

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Bobbi Joe Edwards said he has never witnessed a storm like the one that went though his Miller Road home in Wakulla County early Sunday afternoon. ”I told my family we’re going to go lay down in the hallway,” he said. “So all of us...
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL
greenepublishing.com

Local Badcock recognized as best in United States

Badcock owner Andy Johnston and his devoted employees have been working hard for years to be the best in the business. Their labors were recently rewarded at the Daytona Beach Badcock Dealer Show, held on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Of the 318 Badcock Home Furniture & More dealers in the United States, the Madison store took home the trophy for the top- performing store in the country.
MADISON, FL
WCTV

Troopers make arrest in deadly hit and run

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Havana woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash over the weekend. Court records show that 42-year-old Audrey Godin is now facing charges of DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident in the death of a 66-year-old man who was crossing North Monroe Street Saturday night.
HAVANA, FL

