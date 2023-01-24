Read full article on original website
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.Sherif SaadTallahassee, FL
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Why transfer to FSU? Keiondre Jones asks 'why not?'
TALLAHASSEE -- Keiondre Jones wasn't look for a restart. The veteran offensive lineman loved Auburn, he grew up about 30 minutes from the SEC program, but he wanted to find a more established program given the limited amount of time he has remaining in his college career. So Florida State,...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU football NIL Tracker: Deals, collective signees
As Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) paid opportunities become more and more entrenched within the network of college athletics, we’re seeing people and groups start to adjust and figure out best practices for moving forward in the new world. In Florida, universities are unable to serve as a brokering...
CBS Sports
At 19-1, FAU is a stunning college basketball story and might be too good to be labeled a Cinderella team
It's a partly cloudy, 76-degree afternoon in Boca Raton, Florida, and Dusty May is where you can spot him most days: walking laps around Florida Atlantic's athletic facilities. May's burned a thousand-plus calories and hoofed more than 8 miles in the first half of the day, according to his Apple Watch.
South Florida DB Xavier Lucas visits FSU for Junior Day
TALLAHASSEE -- Xavier Lucas, a three-star safety from Fort Lauderdale's Dillard High, was in Tallahassee on Saturday to check out Florida State. Lucas recapped the Junior Day experience below. He said, "It was great. Like a bunch of people said. Great place to be. I look forward to coming back....
thefamuanonline.com
Chicken spots have taken over Tallahassee and we’re sick of it
With the recent grand opening of Slim Chickens on North Monroe Street and Raising Canes in the process of being built right across from Guthrie’s on West Tennessee Street, it seems that chicken is now becoming the main dish here in Tallahassee. The over-saturation is killing the taste buds of many, especially college students, who are craving anything but chicken fingers, wings, or a sandwich.
augustaceo.com
New Franchise Brews Up in Thomasville
Davis Companies, a full-service commercial real estate development firm established in Albany, Georgia, in 2014, today announced its latest business development has opened in Thomasville, 7 Brew Coffee. The refreshment franchise is known for its delicious, infused energy drinks, coffee, Italian sodas, smoothies, and teas. The drive thru coffee shop is located next to Publix and Lowes along Highway 19 in Thomasville, Georgia.
WCTV
Tree falls on home in Tallahassee due to storm
Dozens gathered at the Agustus Raa Middle School Wednesday for the road dedication to former Leon County School Board member Joy Bowen. Attorney Ben Crump threatened to sue Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state’s rejection of an African American studies course. Strong storms and heavy rain move through the...
Execution Set For Florida Man Donald Dillbeck, Cop Killer Who Brutally Stabbed Woman
Donald David Dillbeck, 59, who was convicted in the 1990 stabbing death of a woman in a Tallahassee mall parking lot, is scheduled to be executed on February 23, 2023. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the death warrant on Monday. In 1979, Dillbeck ran from
HipHopDX.com
Real Boston Richey Addresses Snitch Allegations After Interrogation Video Surfaces
Real Boston Richey has responded to allegations that he snitched after an apparent interrogation video has surfaced online. The Freebandz rapper went viral earlier in January after a vlogger named 1090 Jake uploaded paperwork that allegedly showed Richey had cooperated with law enforcement during two separate cases. One related to a Grand Theft Auto case in 2013, and another allegedly related to a murder case he was involved in at 19 years old.
AOL Corp
'Black history is not inferior': Black leaders object to Florida's 'culture war against African Americans'
Black religious leaders, including the man who said the closing prayer at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ first inauguration, sent a message to the state Monday over its rejection of the College Board's new AP African American Studies course. "Black history is not inferior, and Black history does not lack...
YAHOO!
Man shot multiple times in west Tallahassee shooting
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a west Tallahassee shooting on Saturday that left a man injured. TPD responded at approximately 6:45 p.m. to a shooting at Oakcrest Apartments, located at 110 Dixie Drive, and upon arrival encountered a man with gunshot wounds in the left thigh, calf, foot and hand. The injuries are non-life-threatening.
Florida Governor DeSantis Signs Death Warrant In 1990 Mall Parking Lot Stabbing Murder
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a death warrant and scheduled a Feb. 23 execution of Donald David Dillbeck, who was convicted in the 1990 stabbing death of a woman in a Tallahassee mall parking lot, according to documents filed at the Florida Supreme Court.
thefamuanonline.com
Whitfields know well ‘Marriage Takes Work’
When Danny and Rhoda Whitfield decided to send “nuggets” of spiritual suggestions to their married friends in celebration of their 32nd anniversary, they never imagined it would lead to an invitation to speak on a popular talk show years later. Together for 44 years, the Tallahassee couple has...
Survey confirmed tornado in Liberty County; storm damage in Leon County
A line of severe storms spawned at least one tornado confirmed via survey in Florida's Big Bend region Wednesday.
WCTV
Confirmed tornadoes hit Wakulla, Cook counties Sunday
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Bobbi Joe Edwards said he has never witnessed a storm like the one that went though his Miller Road home in Wakulla County early Sunday afternoon. ”I told my family we’re going to go lay down in the hallway,” he said. “So all of us...
greenepublishing.com
Local Badcock recognized as best in United States
Badcock owner Andy Johnston and his devoted employees have been working hard for years to be the best in the business. Their labors were recently rewarded at the Daytona Beach Badcock Dealer Show, held on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Of the 318 Badcock Home Furniture & More dealers in the United States, the Madison store took home the trophy for the top- performing store in the country.
fsunews.com
Leon High School student arrested after a weapon was found on campus
A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody at the Tallahassee Juvenile Assessment Center on Jan. 11 after a gun was found on Leon High School’s campus. He is currently being charged with possession of a firearm on the school campus, possession of a concealed weapon and grand theft of a firearm.
WCTV
Troopers make arrest in deadly hit and run
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Havana woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash over the weekend. Court records show that 42-year-old Audrey Godin is now facing charges of DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident in the death of a 66-year-old man who was crossing North Monroe Street Saturday night.
Trial date set for man in relation to death of TPD officer Christopher Fariello
A trial date has been set for a man accused of attempted murder of three family members and killing a Tallahassee Police Department officer.
National Weather Service: Confirmed tornado in Leon County Wednesday
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee confirmed Thursday afternoon that an EF-1 tornado touched down in southern Leon County Wednesday.
