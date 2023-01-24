ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOLR10 News

MSU bulks up o-line with Cade’s transfer

SPRINGFIELD– On the collegiate front, Ryan Beard secured some serious muscle to bulk up the Bears offensive line next season. Redshirt sophomore Erick Cade announced on social media, Monday, he’s transferring from Ole Miss to Missouri State. The 6’6, 345 pound man-child enrolled with the Rebels in 2021, but never saw the field in his […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss men's basketball player involved in fatal car incident, per report

Ole Miss freshman men’s basketball player Malique Ewin was reportedly involved in a fatal automobile accident that resulted in the death of a man visiting the school’s campus. Ewin has missed the Rebels’ last 3 games. Coach Kermit Davis has cited “personal reasons” for the freshman’s absence....
OXFORD, MS
abc17news.com

How evaporative cooling cooled down parts of Central Missouri

Tuesday night saw a majority of Mid-Missouri getting some sort of precipitation. For most, the night began with a light drizzle, then switched to showers, and eventually snowfall. However, some areas stayed just enough above freezing to hold off the snow for a longer duration of time. The areas in mention are those surrounding Columbia Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday

Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
MISSOURI STATE
WJTV 12

Ole Miss police investigate crash that killed campus visitor

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Police at the University of Mississippi are investigating a crash that killed a campus visitor. According to university officials, the one-vehicle crash happened on January 13. They said the crash involved a student which resulted in the death of a visitor to the campus. The victim sustained severe injuries and was […]
OXFORD, MS
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Court hearing on Monday for Former Missouri state representative suing Columbia public schools

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Missouri State Representative Chuck Bayse is sticking to his word and suing Columbia Public schools. The lawsuit comes after Bayse claims he was not added to the list of candidates for Columbia's Board of Education Race in April.  PoaltByq-Verified-Petition-Basye-v.-Columbia-Public-Schools-1.18.23-FINALDownload Michelle Baumstark, spokesperson for CPS, previously said Bayse needed to make an appointment to file on December The post Court hearing on Monday for Former Missouri state representative suing Columbia public schools appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Winter storm heading to mid Missouri Tuesday night into Wednesday

Our next weather maker is going to impact all of mid-Missouri starting Tuesday late in the evening. Joe Farrell posted a forecast update Monday morning, read it here. This is a small update for Tuesday as the forecast only has minor tweaks from Monday evening. Winter Storm Alerts have been...
MISSOURI STATE
KRMS Radio

Laurie Resident Hits Powerball Jacketpot

A resident in Laurie is a few dollars richer today matching all five of the white power ball numbers earlier this month. Officials with the Missouri Lottery say the un-named player was attempting to win the $1 Million dollar base prize, but added a Power Play and doubled it to $2 Million dollars.
LAURIE, MO

