Gold drops on strong U.S. economic data, firmer dollar
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Thursday due to a firmer dollar and strong U.S. economic data that could prompt the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer. Spot gold fell 0.8% to $1,931.37 per ounce by 1:52 p.m. ET (1852 GMT), after having slipped to as much as $1,918.49. Prices also hit their highest since April 2022 at $1,949.09 earlier in the session.
Marketmind: Chipped
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. A surge of 'soft landing' hopes for the U.S. economy on Thursday got sideswiped overnight after a dire industry readout from chipmaking giant Intel decimated its stock price after the bell. Intel dropped a whopping 10%...
U.S. bond funds draw inflows for third straight week
(Reuters) - U.S. bond funds obtained net inflows for a third straight week in the seven days to Jan. 25 as investors remained hopeful that the Federal Reserve would deliver a smaller 25 basis-point policy rate hike next week. Refinitiv Lipper data showed U.S. bond funds obtained a net $4.89...
Gold dips on firm dollar as traders brace for U.S. data
(Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Thursday as the dollar firmed, while investors braced for U.S. economic data that could provide clues on the whether the Federal Reserve would further slow the pace of its interest rate hikes. Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,936.97 per ounce by 0935 GMT, after...
Stocks, dollar gain on resilient U.S. economy
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - A gauge of global stock performance rose and the dollar strengthened on Thursday after a slew of data showed a strong U.S. economy that is decelerating with slowing inflation, suggesting the Federal Reserve can engineer a soft landing. Gross domestic product increased at a 2.9% annualized...
Walmart to raise wages for U.S. workers
(Reuters) - Walmart Inc said on Tuesday it will raise wages for its U.S. workers next month, taking its average hourly wage to more than $17.50.
Myer (ASX:MYR) shares in green- what’s next for the retailer?
Myer shares ended the trading session in green on 27 January 2023 at AU$0.97. ASX:MYR has grown 46% in January 2023 to-date (as of 27 January 2023). Myer expects to register AU$61-AU$66 million in net profit after tax during 1H23. At market close on 27 January 2023, Myer shares quoted...
Mcf Energy - Frank Giustra Acquired An About 1.2 Million Common Shares In Series Of Transactions Through Facilities Of TSX Venture Exchange
* MCF ENERGY - FRANK GIUSTRA ACQUIRED AN ABOUT 1.2 MILLION COMMON SHARES IN SERIES OF TRANSACTIONS THROUGH FACILITIES OF TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE. * MCF ENERGY - FOLLOWING ACQUISITION OF COMMON SHARES GIUSTRA NOW OWNS 18.9 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF CO , REPRESENTING ABOUT 10.26% OF COMMON SHARES OF CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Keppel REIT Announces DPU OF 2.95 Sg cents For Second Half Of 2022
* FY 2022 DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT GREW 1.7% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO 5.92 SG CENTS. * HY NET PROPERTY INCOME S$86.5 MILLION VERSUS S$88.2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Tata's Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order - sources
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Air India will on Friday seal half of an order worth billions of dollars for some 495 jets with Boeing and engine suppliers General Electric and CFM International, two industry sources said, as its new owner seeks to revive the airline and compete with much larger rivals.
Vestas CEO: We Still See A European Market That Is Expanding
* VESTAS CEO: DISAPPOINTED IN WEAK PERMITTING ACCELERATION HAPPENING IN THE EU. * VESTAS CEO: 2023 FOR US WILL BE A RAMP UP YEAR IN THE UNITED STATES. * VESTAS CEO: WE STILL SEE A EUROPEAN MARKET THAT IS EXPANDING. * VESTAS CEO: IF THE EU CANNOT AGREE ON AN...
Dong-A St Co To Acquire 2.5 Billion Won Worth Of Own Shares
* DONG-A ST CO: TO ACQUIRE 2.5 BILLION WON WORTH OF OWN SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Italy's Lottomatica mulling 'potential listing' among options for growth
MILAN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Italian gaming company Lottomatica said on Wednesday it is considering "potential strategic alternatives" to support its future growth, including a "potential listing."
Ukraine's trade deficit seen widening due to air strikes, harvest - central bank
KYIV, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The central bank expects Ukraine's trade deficit to widen considerably this year due to a smaller projected grain harvest and Russian attacks on critical infrastructure, Deputy Central Bank Governor Serhiy Nikolaichuk told reporters on Thursday.
Barclays Set To Name Cathal Deasy As Co-Head Of Global Banking - FT
* BARCLAYS SET TO NAME CATHAL DEASY AS CO-HEAD OF GLOBAL BANKING - FT Source text link: https://on.ft.com/3D7oO2z Further company coverage:.
Canadian National Railway Co reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* Canadian National Railway Co reported quarterly adjusted earnings of C$2.10 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of twenty five analysts for the quarter was for earnings of C$2.08 per share. * Revenue rose 21% to C$4.54 billion from a year ago; analysts expected C$4.48 billion. * Canadian National Railway Co's reported EPS for the quarter was C$2.10. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 0.5% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days eleven analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Canadian National Railway Co shares had risen by 2.8% this quarter. * The company reported quarterly net income of C$1.42 billion. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Canadian National Railway Co is C$160.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," 18 "hold" and 2 "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 24 at 10:01 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 2.08 2.10 Beat Sep. 30 2022 2.01 2.13 Beat Jun. 30 2022 1.75 1.93 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.38 1.32 Missed.
Warren tells FTC she is "particularly concerned" about Amgen and Indivior deals
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Sen. Elizabeth Warren, an outspoken critic of corporate consolidation, wrote to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to express concern about two pending pharmaceutical deals. In a letter dated Wednesday, Warren said that she was focused on Amgen's plan to buy Horizon Therapeutics, and addiction specialist Indivior's plan...
Japan, Netherlands to join U.S. in restricting chip equipment exports to China-Bloomberg
TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Japan and the Netherlands will soon agree to join the United States in restricting exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, Bloomberg News reported. Talks between the countries will conclude as early as Friday, with the Netherlands restricting ASML Holding NV from selling machines to...
Ten Sixty Four Posts Qtrly Production At Co-O Mine Operations 19,965 Ounces Of Gold
* QTRLY PRODUCTION AT CO-O MINE OPERATIONS 19,965 OUNCES OF GOLD. * PRODUCTION AND AISC GUIDANCE FOR FY23 AT CO-O MINE OPERATIONS REMAIN UNCHANGED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
U.S. FDA pulls authorization for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 treatment Evusheld
Jan 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator has withdrawn emergency-use authorization for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 antibody cocktail Evusheld as the treatment is not expected to neutralize the currently dominant XBB.1.5 subvariant of Omicron. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had limited Evusheld's use earlier this month for the same reason...
