Fayetteville, AR

nwahomepage.com

5 reasons Arkansas can be better in 2023

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is coming off a 7-6 season and had several returning would-be starters head to the transfer portal and three key players who had eligibility remaining enter the 2023 NFL Draft, but they can be a better football team in 2023. Please read the remainder of this...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Does Arkansas have its swagger back?

Last Wednesday, Arkansas basketball left Columbia (Mo.) frustrated, short on confidence and sputtering with a four-game losing streak. Fast forward just one week and a pair of home victories later and the Razorbacks have a much different vibe. Maybe, just maybe, the Hoop Hogs have their swagger back... The signs...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

With Kermit Davis Now Out of the Way as an Illegal Extra Defender, Arkansas’ Future Grows Brighter

By defeating Ole Miss 69-57 on Saturday, the Hogs won their first “Super Bowl” game of the season, according to Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman. As far as I can tell, a “Super Bowl” game is a must-win game on steroids. Unfortunately, because they sit at 2-5 in SEC play, there will be quite a few more “Super Bowl” games for this team — like, for instance, Tuesday night’s home tilt vs LSU.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Two Razorback basketball signees selected as McDonald's All-Americans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two future Razorback basketball players received the honor today of being named McDonald's All-Americans. Arkansas men's basketball signee Baye Fall and Arkansas women's basketball signee Taliah Scott were each selected to the 24-player rosters for the all-star game which will take place March 28th in Houston.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
menastar.com

Snow forecast for the late evening around the I-30 corridor

SHREVEPORT, La. - The tail end of the storm system responsible for Tuesday's soggy weather was moving over the I-30 corridor of northeast Texas. The Regional Radar from late Tuesday evening showed the rain in blue and snow in white. A Winter Storm Warning continues until 6 a.m. Wednesday for...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Center faces probation after repeated complaints

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas residential treatment facility faces probation for continued licensing complaints. Perimeter Healthcare operates three of these facilities in Arkansas including one in Forrest City and one in the Ozarks. The Forrest City location was issued a letter of reprimand in May 2022 by the Arkansas Child Welfare Agency Review […]
FORREST CITY, AR
KHBS

Snowfall totals for NWA & River Valley from Tuesday's storm

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Official reports are in from our National Weather Service Stations. Drake Field in Fayetteville ended at a total of 8" and Fort Smith Regional Airport finalized at 4". Here's the list of reported totals by county:. Benton:. Bentonville- 4" Larue- 4" Rogers- 5" Miller- 6" Highfill-...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Some schools closing early Tuesday due to snow

FORT SMITH, Ark. — As a snowstorm approaches Arkansas, some schools have announced they will dismiss students early Tuesday.Follow this link for a list of closings and delays. Rogers Public Schools canceled after-school activities Tuesday. This includes after-school care. It will be closed to in-person instruction altogether Wednesday, which...
MOUNTAINBURG, AR
KHBS

Congressman Steve Womack's son, James, arrested on a dozen charges

TONTITOWN, Ark. — James Phillip Womack, 35, son of U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas, was arrested in Tontitown overnight, according to jail records. Womack faces a dozen charges, including reckless driving, going the wrong way on a one-way street, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and fleeing.
TONTITOWN, AR
ktoy1047.com

Grand jury charges officers in viral video

Prosecutors announced the charges on Tuesday against two former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies in the Aug. 21 arrest in the small town of Mulberry. The video showed two of the officers beating the man while a third held him on the ground. Crawford County’s sheriff has said the man attacked one of the deputies. Zack King and Levi White are charged with using excessive force. Their attorney said they deny the allegations.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR

