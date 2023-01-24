Read full article on original website
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious FireZoe DixonFayetteville, AR
bestofarkansassports.com
LSU Player’s Taunt Goes Up in Smoke as Tigers Go Down in Flames + Other Insights
FAYETTEVILLE — As if getting revenge for a tough loss less than a month ago wasn’t enough, LSU’s Adam Miller supplied Arkansas basketball with some bulletin board material. Two days after he and the Tigers pulled off an upset over the then-No. 9 Razorbacks on their home...
nwahomepage.com
5 reasons Arkansas can be better in 2023
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is coming off a 7-6 season and had several returning would-be starters head to the transfer portal and three key players who had eligibility remaining enter the 2023 NFL Draft, but they can be a better football team in 2023. Please read the remainder of this...
Does Arkansas have its swagger back?
Last Wednesday, Arkansas basketball left Columbia (Mo.) frustrated, short on confidence and sputtering with a four-game losing streak. Fast forward just one week and a pair of home victories later and the Razorbacks have a much different vibe. Maybe, just maybe, the Hoop Hogs have their swagger back... The signs...
Pittman Now True Head Coach With Modern Wisdom
Razorbacks re-set program in forward-thinking manner when he got chance.
bestofarkansassports.com
With Kermit Davis Now Out of the Way as an Illegal Extra Defender, Arkansas’ Future Grows Brighter
By defeating Ole Miss 69-57 on Saturday, the Hogs won their first “Super Bowl” game of the season, according to Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman. As far as I can tell, a “Super Bowl” game is a must-win game on steroids. Unfortunately, because they sit at 2-5 in SEC play, there will be quite a few more “Super Bowl” games for this team — like, for instance, Tuesday night’s home tilt vs LSU.
Even if Nick Smith Comes Back, He Shouldn't Be Expected to Be Knight in Shining Armor
Freshman guard is an 18-year-old who doesn't deserve Razorback fans piling his shoulders with unrealistic expectations
5newsonline.com
Two Razorback basketball signees selected as McDonald's All-Americans
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two future Razorback basketball players received the honor today of being named McDonald's All-Americans. Arkansas men's basketball signee Baye Fall and Arkansas women's basketball signee Taliah Scott were each selected to the 24-player rosters for the all-star game which will take place March 28th in Houston.
menastar.com
Snow forecast for the late evening around the I-30 corridor
SHREVEPORT, La. - The tail end of the storm system responsible for Tuesday's soggy weather was moving over the I-30 corridor of northeast Texas. The Regional Radar from late Tuesday evening showed the rain in blue and snow in white. A Winter Storm Warning continues until 6 a.m. Wednesday for...
Two Arkansans win $25,000 each from Arkansas Scholarship Lottery
Two Arkansans have each won $25,000 from a new game by the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.
Arkansas witness describes silent fast-moving V-shaped object overhead
An Arkansas witness at Eureka Springs reported watching a silent, fast-moving, V-shaped object at 12:40 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Center faces probation after repeated complaints
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas residential treatment facility faces probation for continued licensing complaints. Perimeter Healthcare operates three of these facilities in Arkansas including one in Forrest City and one in the Ozarks. The Forrest City location was issued a letter of reprimand in May 2022 by the Arkansas Child Welfare Agency Review […]
KHBS
Snowfall totals for NWA & River Valley from Tuesday's storm
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Official reports are in from our National Weather Service Stations. Drake Field in Fayetteville ended at a total of 8" and Fort Smith Regional Airport finalized at 4". Here's the list of reported totals by county:. Benton:. Bentonville- 4" Larue- 4" Rogers- 5" Miller- 6" Highfill-...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley will likely see winter storm Tuesday & Wednesday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 40/29 Get Ready Weather Team continues to track a potent winter storm for the middle part of the week. A storm system is expected to dive out of the west and into Mexico before ejecting out through Texas and across the southern part of Arkansas as it heads for the northeast.
Thousands in NWA, River Valley experiencing outages amid winter snowstorm
ARKANSAS, USA — As several inches of snow blanket NWA, the River Valley, and parts of Eastern Oklahoma, the power is going out for many residents. Power crews from across the area are working to get power lines restored. We are told the heavy wet snow is causing extra weight on power line causing many lines to snap.
KHBS
ARDOT asks drivers to stay home as snow and slush cover Arkansas roads
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Snow and slush covered highways, interstates and major roads in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Many side roads across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are slushy or covered with snow, while many side roads are much worse. Tow trucks spent Tusday night on...
KHBS
Some schools closing early Tuesday due to snow
FORT SMITH, Ark. — As a snowstorm approaches Arkansas, some schools have announced they will dismiss students early Tuesday.Follow this link for a list of closings and delays. Rogers Public Schools canceled after-school activities Tuesday. This includes after-school care. It will be closed to in-person instruction altogether Wednesday, which...
KHBS
Congressman Steve Womack's son, James, arrested on a dozen charges
TONTITOWN, Ark. — James Phillip Womack, 35, son of U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas, was arrested in Tontitown overnight, according to jail records. Womack faces a dozen charges, including reckless driving, going the wrong way on a one-way street, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and fleeing.
hstoday.us
Arkansas Man Who Put His Feet on Pelosi’s Desk in Capitol Breach Found Guilty on Felony and Misdemeanor Charges
An Arkansas man was found guilty in the District of Columbia on Monday of felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Breach. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
ktoy1047.com
Grand jury charges officers in viral video
Prosecutors announced the charges on Tuesday against two former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies in the Aug. 21 arrest in the small town of Mulberry. The video showed two of the officers beating the man while a third held him on the ground. Crawford County’s sheriff has said the man attacked one of the deputies. Zack King and Levi White are charged with using excessive force. Their attorney said they deny the allegations.
Benton County man reported missing 36 years after disappearance
The Benton County Sheriff's Office says it received a recent report of a man who family members say has been missing since around 1987.
