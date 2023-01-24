ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

The people have spoken: Golfers value 2 Michigan courses among 10 best publics in USA

We often look to the "experts" when reviewing and searching for the best golf courses, so it's refreshing to cull data from "the people" to see what they think. After more than 315,000 reviews in 2022 on GolfPass.com, reviewers have spoken and two Michigan courses were among the top 10 public sites in the U.S. golfers loved the most, and six others made the top 50. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Bill’s Blog: The Blizzard of ’78 – 45 Years Ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Man dies after crash involving semitruck

MASON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Mason County Sheriff's Office has identified a driver who was involved in a crash with a semitruck on Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office said they were contacted at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday that Brian Elzinga, 63, from Grand Rapids, was pronounced as deceased. The...
MASON COUNTY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Otsego man dies after car crashes into Lake Macatawa

PARK TOWNSHIP—A 52-year-old Otsego man is dead after his vehicle went into Lake Macatawa in Ottawa County in the early morning hours on Sunday, Jan. 22. Officials from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office believe Jon Dowler’s vehicle entered the lake at approximately 2 a.m. The crash has been ruled accidental based on preliminary evidence, but the incident remains under investigation, according to Lt. Eric Westveer.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy