CBS Sports
Michigan State vs. Iowa live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
The Michigan State Spartans haven't won a matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes since Feb. 25 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. MSU and Iowa will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Detroit News
Emoni Bates scores Eastern Michigan's last 29 points before halftime in loss to Toledo
Eastern Michigan star Emoni Bates had quite the first half Tuesday against Toledo, but it wasn't enough to help the Eagles secure a victory. Bates, the former Ypsilanti Lincoln who transferred to EMU from Memphis during the offseason, scored Eastern Michigan's last 29 points before halftime, but Toledo overcame a double-digit second-half deficit to pull out an 84-79 victory at Savage Arena.
Fox17
Jessie Lemonier, who played 7 games for Detroit Lions last year, dies at 25
Jessie Lemonier, a linebacker who played for the Lions in seven games in 2021, has died at the age of 25. The team made the announcement Thursday. The 25-year-old went undrafted after going to Liberty and was signed to the Lions in September 2021 to the practice squad. He was...
Ypsilanti, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Canton Preparatory High School basketball team will have a game with Arbor Preparatory High School on January 26, 2023, 15:00:00.
Former Belleville coach Jermain Crowell stands by actions that led to suspension
BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - After being accused of violating the undue influence rule under the Michigan High School Athletic Association, former Belleville High School football coach Jermain Crowell stands by his actions and principles.The violation resulted in barring him from coaching any sport at any school in the state of Michigan for the next two academic years.The investigation allegedly started when a student at Detroit King High School said Crowell contacted him before his freshman year. Crowell also allegedly picked him up and dropped him off at practices and 7-on-7 competitions. "I want people to know you didn't hear me...
Christmas Eve lotto purchase lands Detroit man $2 million win
LANSING, MI -- When a Detroit man told his wife that winning $2 million would be a life-changing moment for them, he didn’t realize just how soon it would be before he would be able to prove it. That’s because the same night he made that claim, he won a $2 million prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Jackpot Millions game.
Is Detroit Getting Rid Of The 313 Area Code?
Detroit has a lot of popular nicknames that Michiganders and people around the world use. The top ones are "The D", "The Motor City" and "The 313". The last one is Detroit's area code and it looks like that could be changing. What Is Detroit's Area Code?. Detroit's Area code...
Detroit News
Detroit Cass Tech backs up No. 1 ranking, dominates Renaissance
Detroit — Steve Hall has something special going on at Detroit Cass Tech. Cass Tech — 13-0 (4-0 PSL) and ranked No. 1 in The News Super 20 — showed why it is considered the best team in the state Tuesday night in running Detroit Renaissance out of the gym with a 112-83 victory before a packed house at Renaissance.
Tv20detroit.com
Dave LewAllen announces retirement after 35 years at WXYZ
(WXYZ) — Thirty-five years to the day since he walked in the door at Broadcast House, Dave LewAllen announced he will retire from 7 Action News in April. LewAllen, a pillar of Detroit television news, first joined the station as a sports reporter in 1988. After nearly 15 years covering Detroit’s professional and college teams, LewAllen transitioned to news in 2002.
fox2detroit.com
Megabus returning to Detroit with expanded transit
(FOX 2) - The Megabus is coming back to Detroit, along with an expanded network of travel routes the transit option offers. After shutting down operations in the summer of 2020 over the coronavirus pandemic, the popular option for getting around the Midwest is ramping up its service once again.
Detroit’s long history of evicting Black people for profit
There’s a human cost to the city’s failure to enforce its new right to counsel ordinance
Snowfall forecast for Ann Arbor, Detroit, Oakland County has a slight downward trend; Still solid ‘snowstorm’
Snow has settled into our area. The snow will continue to accumulate through early evening. The latest data trends show the top end of the snow forecast may not be reachable. Here’s the radar forecast for today into tonight. Notice the breakdown of the snow pattern this evening. This is being caused by severe thunderstorms in the southeast U.S. The severe thunderstorms thwart the transport of moisture into the northern side of the storm. This will keep the snowstorm from becoming really robust.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Shopping at your local thrift store can be a great way to spend a part of your day. There's always something to find for everyone and for some amazing deals too!
Centre Daily
Couple wins ‘life-changing’ prize with Michigan Lottery ticket bought on Christmas Eve
The day before Christmas, a husband and wife went out to buy some Michigan Lottery tickets. At least one of those tickets was a $20 Jackpot Millions scratch ticket with a top prize worth $2 million. “When we got in the car after buying our tickets, I looked at the...
designdevelopmenttoday.com
Manufacturer Sells Workers with Toledo Plant
A transaction between two manufacturers sees a factory changing hands in Ohio, but that's not all. Contract manufacturer Detroit Manufacturing Systems (DMS) recently sold its plant in Toledo to Tier 1 auto supplier Mayco International. Luckily for the plant’s 300+ workers, they won’t find themselves out of a job....
16-year-old killed in west Toledo late Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night in a west Toledo neighborhood. At 10:19 p.m., Toledo Police responded to the 3200 block of Downing Avenue for a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim inside a residence suffering from at least one gunshot...
onedetroitpbs.org
The history of HOT 107.5 WGPR, Michigan’s first Black-owned FM radio station
When hip hop aficionados want to listen to their favorite music in Southeast Michigan, where do they turn? They can turn the radio dial to HOT 107.5 WGPR FM, Detroit’s only all-hip-hop radio station. But the radio station wasn’t always playing the latest hip hop hits. In celebration...
Detroit News
Detroit-style pizzeria looks for new home to avoid raising prices
Beloved Detroit-style pizzeria Michigan & Trumbull has been at its home near the famous corner in Corktown for three years. This week, however, owners announced that they're looking for a new location for the family business in an effort to avoid raising prices, and so they can continue to pay a living wage to employees and keep donating to local nonprofits via their "Good Corner" program.
Legacy of Bowling Green's Myles' Pizza Pub lives on at Half Time Pizza
SYLVANIA, Ohio — In 2016 – after 39 years of feeding hungry college kids, townies and visitors – Myles’ Pizza Pub on Wooster Street in Bowling Green closed its doors. But that wasn’t the end of the line for the famously loaded with toppings pizza.
toledocitypaper.com
Roosters chicken wings opens in Sylvania
Chicken lovers unite: Rooster’s is open and ready for business. Occupying the former Ralphie’s at Starlight Plaza on Monroe Street, Rooster’s satisfies the national craze demanding wings and planks. The space was remodeled with small dining areas separated by half walls, with seating available at the bar, high top tables or low top tables and booths.
