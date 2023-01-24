ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Detroit News

Emoni Bates scores Eastern Michigan's last 29 points before halftime in loss to Toledo

Eastern Michigan star Emoni Bates had quite the first half Tuesday against Toledo, but it wasn't enough to help the Eagles secure a victory. Bates, the former Ypsilanti Lincoln who transferred to EMU from Memphis during the offseason, scored Eastern Michigan's last 29 points before halftime, but Toledo overcame a double-digit second-half deficit to pull out an 84-79 victory at Savage Arena.
TOLEDO, OH
Highschool Basketball Pro

Ypsilanti, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Canton Preparatory High School basketball team will have a game with Arbor Preparatory High School on January 26, 2023, 15:00:00.
YPSILANTI, MI
CBS Detroit

Former Belleville coach Jermain Crowell stands by actions that led to suspension

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - After being accused of violating the undue influence rule under the Michigan High School Athletic Association, former Belleville High School football coach Jermain Crowell stands by his actions and principles.The violation resulted in barring him from coaching any sport at any school in the state of Michigan for the next two academic years.The investigation allegedly started when a student at Detroit King High School said Crowell contacted him before his freshman year. Crowell also allegedly picked him up and dropped him off at practices and 7-on-7 competitions. "I want people to know you didn't hear me...
BELLEVILLE, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Is Detroit Getting Rid Of The 313 Area Code?

Detroit has a lot of popular nicknames that Michiganders and people around the world use. The top ones are "The D", "The Motor City" and "The 313". The last one is Detroit's area code and it looks like that could be changing. What Is Detroit's Area Code?. Detroit's Area code...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit Cass Tech backs up No. 1 ranking, dominates Renaissance

Detroit — Steve Hall has something special going on at Detroit Cass Tech. Cass Tech — 13-0 (4-0 PSL) and ranked No. 1 in The News Super 20 — showed why it is considered the best team in the state Tuesday night in running Detroit Renaissance out of the gym with a 112-83 victory before a packed house at Renaissance.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Dave LewAllen announces retirement after 35 years at WXYZ

(WXYZ) — Thirty-five years to the day since he walked in the door at Broadcast House, Dave LewAllen announced he will retire from 7 Action News in April. LewAllen, a pillar of Detroit television news, first joined the station as a sports reporter in 1988. After nearly 15 years covering Detroit’s professional and college teams, LewAllen transitioned to news in 2002.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Megabus returning to Detroit with expanded transit

(FOX 2) - The Megabus is coming back to Detroit, along with an expanded network of travel routes the transit option offers. After shutting down operations in the summer of 2020 over the coronavirus pandemic, the popular option for getting around the Midwest is ramping up its service once again.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Snowfall forecast for Ann Arbor, Detroit, Oakland County has a slight downward trend; Still solid ‘snowstorm’

Snow has settled into our area. The snow will continue to accumulate through early evening. The latest data trends show the top end of the snow forecast may not be reachable. Here’s the radar forecast for today into tonight. Notice the breakdown of the snow pattern this evening. This is being caused by severe thunderstorms in the southeast U.S. The severe thunderstorms thwart the transport of moisture into the northern side of the storm. This will keep the snowstorm from becoming really robust.
ANN ARBOR, MI
designdevelopmenttoday.com

Manufacturer Sells Workers with Toledo Plant

A transaction between two manufacturers sees a factory changing hands in Ohio, but that's not all. Contract manufacturer Detroit Manufacturing Systems (DMS) recently sold its plant in Toledo to Tier 1 auto supplier Mayco International. Luckily for the plant’s 300+ workers, they won’t find themselves out of a job....
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

16-year-old killed in west Toledo late Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night in a west Toledo neighborhood. At 10:19 p.m., Toledo Police responded to the 3200 block of Downing Avenue for a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim inside a residence suffering from at least one gunshot...
TOLEDO, OH
Detroit News

Detroit-style pizzeria looks for new home to avoid raising prices

Beloved Detroit-style pizzeria Michigan & Trumbull has been at its home near the famous corner in Corktown for three years. This week, however, owners announced that they're looking for a new location for the family business in an effort to avoid raising prices, and so they can continue to pay a living wage to employees and keep donating to local nonprofits via their "Good Corner" program.
DETROIT, MI
toledocitypaper.com

Roosters chicken wings opens in Sylvania

Chicken lovers unite: Rooster’s is open and ready for business. Occupying the former Ralphie’s at Starlight Plaza on Monroe Street, Rooster’s satisfies the national craze demanding wings and planks. The space was remodeled with small dining areas separated by half walls, with seating available at the bar, high top tables or low top tables and booths.
SYLVANIA, OH

