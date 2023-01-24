Read full article on original website
footballscoop.com
Jason Candle reportedly inks contract extension at Toledo
Jason Candle has been a part of Toledo football dating back to 2009 when he left his post as the offensive coordinator at Mount Union to become the tight ends coach for the Rockets. He took over the program in 2016 following the departure of Matt Campbell for Iowa State,...
MLive.com
Hudson Super 16 shakes up Week 7 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings
Some of the state’s best wrestlers took the mat at Hudson on Saturday for one of the season’s premier individual tournaments. Those who reached the top of the podium at the Hudson Super 16 are well on their way to ascending the steps at the state tournament, and there were a few grapplers that had exceptionally good performances.
Storm forecast, timeline for Ann Arbor, Detroit, Jackson shows who flirts with 6 inches of snow
A decent sized snowstorm is going to move across southeast Lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Far southeast Lower Michigan will be on the northern edge of meaty shovelfuls of snow. Here is the timeline and snowfall forecast just for our part of Lower Michigan. The...
fcnews.org
Evan Karchner resigns at Evergreen; named new coach at Maumee
Evergreen’s head football coach this past season, Evan Karchner, has resigned from his post. He was approved as the new football coach and high school math teacher at Maumee High School earlier this week. Karchner is a 2012 graduate of Maumee. The Vikings went 3-7 and 1-6 in the...
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boooom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
Legacy of Bowling Green's Myles' Pizza Pub lives on at Half Time Pizza
SYLVANIA, Ohio — In 2016 – after 39 years of feeding hungry college kids, townies and visitors – Myles’ Pizza Pub on Wooster Street in Bowling Green closed its doors. But that wasn’t the end of the line for the famously loaded with toppings pizza.
fox2detroit.com
2 arrested after headless body found in Michigan field in 1997
LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - More than 25 years ago, the headless body of a man was found under a thin layer of snow in a Michigan field. A Lenawee County farmer found the body in Lenawee County's Blissfield Township on Nov. 19, 1997. Police said the hands were also cut off.
wvxu.org
Ohio is seen as a test state for solar farms. An increasing number of counties are banning them
Ohio led the nation in solar and wind farm rejections in 2022, according to an author and podcaster tracking such data. Robert Bryce says more than 40 Ohio townships banned either wind or solar, or both, in 2022. He says that's a direct result of Senate Bill 52, which gives local governments control. Butler County is one county banning them.
16-year-old killed in west Toledo late Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night in a west Toledo neighborhood. At 10:19 p.m., Toledo Police responded to the 3200 block of Downing Avenue for a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim inside a residence suffering from at least one gunshot...
Bowling Green Schools Superintendent Scruci to retire
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green Schools Superintendent Francis Scruci is retiring after the school year. Scruci confirmed the news to WTOL 11 Tuesday in a text message: "I am retiring, not resigning. No plans after that at this point. Thanks for reaching out." According to multiple reports, Scruci's...
WTOL-TV
45 years after the Blizzard of '78, winter storm brings heavy snowfall, memories of infamous blizzard
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an earlier Blizzard of '78 retrospective that aired on Jan. 27, 2022. As if in homage to Midwestern meteorological memory, Wednesday's snow storm coincides with the 45th anniversary of the infamous Blizzard of '78. The 1978 blizzard is well...
Republic Services suspends trash, recycling pick-up due to weather in Toledo region Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Garbage and recycling pick-up for Toledo and the surrounding areas is suspended for the rest of the day Wednesday. In a media release, Republic Services cited weather and the safety of drivers and customers for its decision to suspend pickup Wednesday afternoon. A winter snowstorm dumped a significant amount of snow on the area, leaving residential roads hazardous.
cleveland19.com
Stone Foltz hazing death settlement is largest in Ohio public college history
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Stone Foltz was just a sophomore at Bowling Green State University when he died as a result of hazing in March of 2021. Today, his parents Shari and Cory along with their attorney are announcing publicly the largest ever settlement with a state college or university for a hazing death.
Unusual Facts About Toledo You Never Knew
Toledo, Ohio is a city located on the western end of Lake Erie, known for its rich history and cultural heritage. But did you know that Toledo has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
Toledo's largest Asian supermarket opens on Secor Road
TOLEDO, Ohio — Kirin Asian Mart is ringing in the new year by ringing up customers eagerly shopping at Toledo's largest Asian supermarket. Although the family-owned store on Secor Road in west Toledo specializes in Asian groceries and goods, its owners aim for a wide appeal. Toledo's diversity is what drew store manager Vicky Wang's family to the Glass City to open a second supermarket around 20 years after opening their first near Ann Arbor.
Cold case: 2 brothers arrested in Ohio in connection with headless, handless body found in Michigan farmer's field in 1997
Two brothers who live in Ohio have been arrested in connection with a decades-old cold case murder in Michigan. A body was found in a Lenawee County field without a head or hands in 1997.
Fox 19
Cincinnati man arrested in grisly cold-case murder outside Toledo
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati suspect faces murder charges 25 years after the slaying and dismembering of a man in Michigan. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday arrested 51-year-old Richardo Sepulveda as well as a Toledo man, 49-year-old Michael Sepulveda on charges including premeditated murder, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
University of Toledo OUTLaw organization hosts name-change clinic
TOLEDO, Ohio — Students in the University of Toledo's College of Law School hosted a name change clinic for those living in Lucas County on Saturday. OUTLaw, an LGBTQIA+ student organization, provided free legal assistance to participants under the supervision of practicing attorneys. The organization also set up a...
cityofdefiance.com
GM Announced $55 Million Investment in Defiance Plant
Defiance Mayor Mike McCann addresses the gathering Friday, January 20, 2023 at General Motors Defiance Operations in Defiance, Ohio, where GM announced it will invest $918 million in four U.S. manufacturing facilities to prepare for the production of sixth-generation Small Block V-8 engines as well as for castings and components to support EV production.
crawfordcountynow.com
Northwest Ohio expected to receive brunt of weather system
BOWLING GREEN—A storm system will arrive in northwest Ohio by midnight tonight, bringing several inches of snow and winds. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is preparing for the following:. The weather system is expected to enter northwest Ohio by as early as 11 p.m. or midnight tonight. The...
