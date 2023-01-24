ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

footballscoop.com

Jason Candle reportedly inks contract extension at Toledo

Jason Candle has been a part of Toledo football dating back to 2009 when he left his post as the offensive coordinator at Mount Union to become the tight ends coach for the Rockets. He took over the program in 2016 following the departure of Matt Campbell for Iowa State,...
TOLEDO, OH
MLive.com

Hudson Super 16 shakes up Week 7 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings

Some of the state’s best wrestlers took the mat at Hudson on Saturday for one of the season’s premier individual tournaments. Those who reached the top of the podium at the Hudson Super 16 are well on their way to ascending the steps at the state tournament, and there were a few grapplers that had exceptionally good performances.
HUDSON, MI
fcnews.org

Evan Karchner resigns at Evergreen; named new coach at Maumee

Evergreen’s head football coach this past season, Evan Karchner, has resigned from his post. He was approved as the new football coach and high school math teacher at Maumee High School earlier this week. Karchner is a 2012 graduate of Maumee. The Vikings went 3-7 and 1-6 in the...
MAUMEE, OH
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boooom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

16-year-old killed in west Toledo late Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night in a west Toledo neighborhood. At 10:19 p.m., Toledo Police responded to the 3200 block of Downing Avenue for a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim inside a residence suffering from at least one gunshot...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Bowling Green Schools Superintendent Scruci to retire

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green Schools Superintendent Francis Scruci is retiring after the school year. Scruci confirmed the news to WTOL 11 Tuesday in a text message: "I am retiring, not resigning. No plans after that at this point. Thanks for reaching out." According to multiple reports, Scruci's...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Republic Services suspends trash, recycling pick-up due to weather in Toledo region Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Garbage and recycling pick-up for Toledo and the surrounding areas is suspended for the rest of the day Wednesday. In a media release, Republic Services cited weather and the safety of drivers and customers for its decision to suspend pickup Wednesday afternoon. A winter snowstorm dumped a significant amount of snow on the area, leaving residential roads hazardous.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo's largest Asian supermarket opens on Secor Road

TOLEDO, Ohio — Kirin Asian Mart is ringing in the new year by ringing up customers eagerly shopping at Toledo's largest Asian supermarket. Although the family-owned store on Secor Road in west Toledo specializes in Asian groceries and goods, its owners aim for a wide appeal. Toledo's diversity is what drew store manager Vicky Wang's family to the Glass City to open a second supermarket around 20 years after opening their first near Ann Arbor.
TOLEDO, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati man arrested in grisly cold-case murder outside Toledo

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati suspect faces murder charges 25 years after the slaying and dismembering of a man in Michigan. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday arrested 51-year-old Richardo Sepulveda as well as a Toledo man, 49-year-old Michael Sepulveda on charges including premeditated murder, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
CINCINNATI, OH
WTOL 11

University of Toledo OUTLaw organization hosts name-change clinic

TOLEDO, Ohio — Students in the University of Toledo's College of Law School hosted a name change clinic for those living in Lucas County on Saturday. OUTLaw, an LGBTQIA+ student organization, provided free legal assistance to participants under the supervision of practicing attorneys. The organization also set up a...
TOLEDO, OH
cityofdefiance.com

GM Announced $55 Million Investment in Defiance Plant

Defiance Mayor Mike McCann addresses the gathering Friday, January 20, 2023 at General Motors Defiance Operations in Defiance, Ohio, where GM announced it will invest $918 million in four U.S. manufacturing facilities to prepare for the production of sixth-generation Small Block V-8 engines as well as for castings and components to support EV production.
DEFIANCE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Northwest Ohio expected to receive brunt of weather system

BOWLING GREEN—A storm system will arrive in northwest Ohio by midnight tonight, bringing several inches of snow and winds. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is preparing for the following:. The weather system is expected to enter northwest Ohio by as early as 11 p.m. or midnight tonight. The...
OHIO STATE

