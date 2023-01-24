Read full article on original website
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
Unusual Facts About Raleigh You Never KnewTed RiversRaleigh, NC
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
Cary to Host First Public Meeting on Proposed Indoor Sports Complex: Here's What to KnowJames TulianoCary, NC
Triangle leaders leverage ADUs for affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
CBS Sports
Duke loses to Virginia Tech after lengthy review of throat punch leads to controversial no-call
Duke fell on the road at Virginia Tech 78-75 on Monday night in controversial fashion after a lengthy review of a potential flagrant foul ultimately led to a no-call. The incident came with 13 seconds left in the game after Michael Collins Jr. made a go-ahead basket for the Hokies. As he turned around in excitement, Collins appeared to fist pump right into the throat of Duke big man Kyle Filipowski.
WNDU
2 arraigned after shots fired into St. Joseph home
Play Like a Girl: Adams goalie Taylor Kinkade changing the standard. Changing a standard of any kind is a dream of athletes everywhere. But for one goalie on the John Adams High School varsity boys hockey team, changing standards isn't enough.
WIBC.com
Delish: Highlighting Indiana’s Five 4-Diamond Restaurants
Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and later, through folk traditions, has become a day to celebrate romance and love.Many people celebrate by exchanging handmade or store-bought “Valentines” or other tokens of affection like chocolates and flowers. Some people like to go to a fancy restaurant. To really impress your Valentine, you might consider the fanciest of restaurants.
Massive H.S. Sports Complex Expected to Generate $65M Annually
A huge high school athletics facility that would attract schools from around the country could generate $65 million in annual revenue, according to the developer. A 230,000-square-foot sports complex coming to the small Indiana town of Mishawaka is expected to be the latest youth sports facility aimed to generate tourism revenue.
abc57.com
Fire put out on East Dayton Street in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department battled flames at a house on East Dayton Street Wednesday afternoon, according to St. Joseph County dispatch. A call came in for the fire at 4:49 p.m. According to dispatch, no one was injured in the fire and flames were marked...
WNDU
Emergency crews respond to fire in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a fire in the 100 block of E. Dayton Street on Wednesday afternoon. According to Battalion Chief Chris Baker, first responders were called to an empty home blaze around 4 p.m. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames within 10 minutes. The fire...
WNDU
South Bend Police searching for missing 39-year-old man
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help as they search for a missing man. Pablo Ramos III, 39, was last seen on Jan. 9 near the 200 block of N. Niles Avenue wearing a black jacket with Nickelodeon characters on it, dark sweatpants, black boots, a Miami Heat beanie and a black backpack.
95.3 MNC
School delays and closings for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
Several schools are on delay or closed on Thursday, Jan. 26. If your school is closed to in-person learning, be sure to check to see if e-learning or virtual learning is happening instead. The following schools are on delay:. Lakeland. Prairie Heights. West Noble. Whitko. The following schools are closed:
WNDU
45th anniversary of Blizzard of '78
'I've got a second Coach Mabrey': Dara to play key roll for ND WBB despite injury. South Bend police urging residents to be vigilant amid robbery spike. First Alert Weather Forecast – 5 p.m. As Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht explains, we’re in for some lake effect snow after getting...
nwi.life
Interventional cardiologist performs first PFO closure at Franciscan Health Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Indiana – Franciscan Health Michigan City in December performed the first patent foramen ovale (PFO) closure procedure in the hospital’s history, thanks to the addition of a new interventional cardiologist to the Franciscan Physician Network. Interventional cardiologist Kamal Sadat, MD, and his team performed the procedure...
News Now Warsaw
Snowfall prediction: 5 to 7 inches in Warsaw Wednesday
WARSAW — Meteorologist Matt Rudkin is predicting five to seven inches of snowfall is possible in Warsaw Wednesday. Unlike many storms, this system storm will likely dump more snow to the south and to the east of Kosciusko County. Kosciusko County is under a weather advisory for much of...
Icy road blamed for crash near Cassopolis
One person was hospitalized after a crash west of Cassopolis Wednesday morning.
Developer Takes a High-End Approach to Low-Income Housing in South Bend
Jordan Richardson was working as a developer in South Bend, Indiana, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, emphasizing social disparities and highlighting the impact of a family’s social environment on their well-being and quality of life. “I saw some things that, in my mind, were directly correlated to poverty, especially...
WNDU
South Bend police urging residents to be more vigilant amid robbery spike
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is dealing with a serious rash of robberies. The department’s public information bulletin lists eight separate hold-ups that took place over the past four days. Half of all the robberies were carried out during a two-and-a-half-hour period on Sunday...
Times-Union Newspaper
Minor Injuries Reported
Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department officers investigate a single-vehicle rollover accident that happened at 4:21 a.m. Monday on CR 900N, west of Ind. 15. There were only minor injuries, according to KCSD Public Information Officer Doug Light. Icy road conditions may have been a factor.
WNDU
Historic schoolhouse in Cass County to be restored
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Underground Railroad Society of Cass County (URSCC) recently purchased a historic schoolhouse in Calvin Township. Brownsville School #1 will be restored and used to display items from other public, one-room schools in Cass County. It opened in the 1840s and was integrated from the...
abc57.com
Four Winds Casino still looking for employees, as hotel expansion sets date for grand opening
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Four Winds Casino staff took a walkthrough of the nearly finished hotel expansion, set to open its doors at 10:00am on March 1. “We think that we’ll be able to provide a Four Winds Style guest experience whether you’re a gamer or whether you’re a non-gamer,” said Four Winds CEO Frank Freedman. “And that’s what we’re really hoping to accomplish here.”
Times-Union Newspaper
Information On Sunday Crash At Old 30 & 30 Updated
Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 1:55 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Old 30 in Warsaw. Tracey L. Sleighter, 55, East Ponderosa Drive, North Webster, was the driver of a black 2019 Ford Fusion. She advised Warsaw Police Department that her vehicle was on East Old 30 near the intersection of U.S. 30. Sleighter was trying to decide if she wanted to continue south through the intersection or turn, according to a Warsaw Police Department accident report. Sleighter was focused on this decision and did not notice the traffic control signal for her lane of travel was red. She entered into the intersection and the driver side of the Fusion was hit by a black 2016 Toyota Corolla, driven by Stephen Tse, 29, Chicago.
Fire at Southwest Michigan brewery causes ‘total loss,’ chief says
PAW PAW, MI -- Firefighters responded to a fire at a brewery that resulted in a total loss, according to a fire official. The fire happened at Lucky Girl Brewing Co., 34016 M-43, after midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 24, Paw Paw Fire Chief Jim DeGroff IV told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. “We...
WNDU
When sandwiches fly; Jimmy John’s delivery driver tosses sandwich at customer’s house
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new video captured on a Ring doorbell cam shows a delivery driver from a popular sandwich chain tossing a customer’s order to their door. Jimmy John’s is known for their Freaky Fast, Freaky Good sandwiches, but on Saturday night around 9 p.m. on Sutherland Lane in South Bend, this airmail delivery might not be what the longtime customer expected.
