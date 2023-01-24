ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Duke loses to Virginia Tech after lengthy review of throat punch leads to controversial no-call

Duke fell on the road at Virginia Tech 78-75 on Monday night in controversial fashion after a lengthy review of a potential flagrant foul ultimately led to a no-call. The incident came with 13 seconds left in the game after Michael Collins Jr. made a go-ahead basket for the Hokies. As he turned around in excitement, Collins appeared to fist pump right into the throat of Duke big man Kyle Filipowski.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WNDU

2 arraigned after shots fired into St. Joseph home

Play Like a Girl: Adams goalie Taylor Kinkade changing the standard. Changing a standard of any kind is a dream of athletes everywhere. But for one goalie on the John Adams High School varsity boys hockey team, changing standards isn't enough.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WIBC.com

Delish: Highlighting Indiana’s Five 4-Diamond Restaurants

Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and later, through folk traditions, has become a day to celebrate romance and love.Many people celebrate by exchanging handmade or store-bought “Valentines” or other tokens of affection like chocolates and flowers. Some people like to go to a fancy restaurant. To really impress your Valentine, you might consider the fanciest of restaurants.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Fire put out on East Dayton Street in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department battled flames at a house on East Dayton Street Wednesday afternoon, according to St. Joseph County dispatch. A call came in for the fire at 4:49 p.m. According to dispatch, no one was injured in the fire and flames were marked...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Emergency crews respond to fire in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a fire in the 100 block of E. Dayton Street on Wednesday afternoon. According to Battalion Chief Chris Baker, first responders were called to an empty home blaze around 4 p.m. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames within 10 minutes. The fire...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend Police searching for missing 39-year-old man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help as they search for a missing man. Pablo Ramos III, 39, was last seen on Jan. 9 near the 200 block of N. Niles Avenue wearing a black jacket with Nickelodeon characters on it, dark sweatpants, black boots, a Miami Heat beanie and a black backpack.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

School delays and closings for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

Several schools are on delay or closed on Thursday, Jan. 26. If your school is closed to in-person learning, be sure to check to see if e-learning or virtual learning is happening instead. The following schools are on delay:. Lakeland. Prairie Heights. West Noble. Whitko. The following schools are closed:
WHITE PIGEON, MI
WNDU

45th anniversary of Blizzard of '78

'I've got a second Coach Mabrey': Dara to play key roll for ND WBB despite injury. South Bend police urging residents to be vigilant amid robbery spike. First Alert Weather Forecast – 5 p.m. As Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht explains, we’re in for some lake effect snow after getting...
SOUTH BEND, IN
News Now Warsaw

Snowfall prediction: 5 to 7 inches in Warsaw Wednesday

WARSAW — Meteorologist Matt Rudkin is predicting five to seven inches of snowfall is possible in Warsaw Wednesday. Unlike many storms, this system storm will likely dump more snow to the south and to the east of Kosciusko County. Kosciusko County is under a weather advisory for much of...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Minor Injuries Reported

Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department officers investigate a single-vehicle rollover accident that happened at 4:21 a.m. Monday on CR 900N, west of Ind. 15. There were only minor injuries, according to KCSD Public Information Officer Doug Light. Icy road conditions may have been a factor.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Historic schoolhouse in Cass County to be restored

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Underground Railroad Society of Cass County (URSCC) recently purchased a historic schoolhouse in Calvin Township. Brownsville School #1 will be restored and used to display items from other public, one-room schools in Cass County. It opened in the 1840s and was integrated from the...
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Four Winds Casino still looking for employees, as hotel expansion sets date for grand opening

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Four Winds Casino staff took a walkthrough of the nearly finished hotel expansion, set to open its doors at 10:00am on March 1. “We think that we’ll be able to provide a Four Winds Style guest experience whether you’re a gamer or whether you’re a non-gamer,” said Four Winds CEO Frank Freedman. “And that’s what we’re really hoping to accomplish here.”
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Information On Sunday Crash At Old 30 & 30 Updated

Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 1:55 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Old 30 in Warsaw. Tracey L. Sleighter, 55, East Ponderosa Drive, North Webster, was the driver of a black 2019 Ford Fusion. She advised Warsaw Police Department that her vehicle was on East Old 30 near the intersection of U.S. 30. Sleighter was trying to decide if she wanted to continue south through the intersection or turn, according to a Warsaw Police Department accident report. Sleighter was focused on this decision and did not notice the traffic control signal for her lane of travel was red. She entered into the intersection and the driver side of the Fusion was hit by a black 2016 Toyota Corolla, driven by Stephen Tse, 29, Chicago.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

When sandwiches fly; Jimmy John’s delivery driver tosses sandwich at customer’s house

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new video captured on a Ring doorbell cam shows a delivery driver from a popular sandwich chain tossing a customer’s order to their door. Jimmy John’s is known for their Freaky Fast, Freaky Good sandwiches, but on Saturday night around 9 p.m. on Sutherland Lane in South Bend, this airmail delivery might not be what the longtime customer expected.
