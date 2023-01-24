Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Confirmed: Apple will be ditching the physical buttons with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra
Leave it to Apple to do away with a major hardware feature. After successfully abolishing the SIM tray and the headphone jack, it seems the Cupertino company has now set its sights on… physical buttons?. We have been hearing reports that Apple’s next iPhone 15 lineup will be introducing...
9to5Mac
iOS 16.3 for iPhone now available to everyone: Here’s what’s new
After a month of beta testing, Apple is releasing iOS 16.3 to iPhone users everywhere today. This update includes a new way to secure your Apple ID, changes to Emergency SOS, and more. There’s also a brand new wallpaper that Apple has designed in honor of Black History Month.
Apple owners could get up to $395 from $50million settlement – see exact product to qualify for money
A CLASS-ACTION lawsuit could earn you up to $395 if you bought a faulty laptop. Apple users who bought specific models of the MacBook could be eligible for the payment. The lawsuit - which was filed in 2022 - alleges that MacBooks sold between 2015 and 2019 had defective butterfly keyboards, according to court records.
The Verge
Apple’s latest M2 iPad Pro is back down to its lowest price
B&H Photo has a great deal on the 11-inch iPad Pro that has the new M2 processor. The 128GB Wi-Fi version of the tablet in space gray costs $729 (originally $799), which matches the lowest price that we’ve seen so far. We last saw this price cut in mid-December right before the holidays, and B&H Photo is currently the only place you can get it (unless you ask, say, Best Buy to price match).
9to5Mac
MacBook Air vs 2023 Pro: Here’s how the new M2 laptops compare
Apple’s MacBook lineup has been overhauled between the new MacBook Pro arriving with M2 Pro and Max chips to start out 2023 and the MacBook Air with M2 chip that launched in 2022. Follow along for our in-depth look at the MacBook Pro vs Air to see what’s new and different between these laptops.
A Tesla buyer says she effectively lost $10,810 overnight after the carmaker slashed prices
Forty people contacted Insider to express dissatisfaction about missing out on Model 3 and Model Y price cuts. One said they felt "cheated."
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull in late November lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
9to5Mac
Battle of the Blocks: Here’s how the new Mac mini stacks up against the Mac Studio
Apple’s next-generation Mac mini with the M2 or new M2 Pro chip is here. It’s got more powerful CPUs and GPUs, up to 32GB RAM, up to 3 external displays, 8K output via HDMI, WiFi 6E, and the base models are even more affordable. The new desktop joins the more powerful Mac Studio, making the lineup more diverse. But is the Mac Studio overkill for most people with the new Mac mini to consider? Here’s an in-depth Mac mini vs Mac Studio comparison for how everything shakes out.
ZDNet
Don't waste your money on these Apple products: January 2023 edition
2022 was a busy year for Apple, with the company updating pretty much everything, from the iPhone, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, and the iPad and iPad Pro. And with a January 2023 refresh of the Mac Mini and MacBook Pro, kitting these out with the latest-generation Apple Silicon M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max, the line up is stronger than ever.
game-news24.com
Microsoft will keep selling Windows 10 Home, Pro from beginning January
Windows can’t sell the downloads from the 31th January. The move shouldn’t come as much as surprise Windows 11 has been around for a long time and Microsoft plans to stop supporting Windows 10 on October 14th, 2025. The Verge saw updates from Microsoft’s online store so it could stop selling Windows 10 Home and Pro downloads by the end of the month.
9to5Mac
Kuo: Apple halts work on its custom Wi-Fi chip to prioritize 3nm Apple Silicon engineering
Apple is halting the development of its own custom Wi-Fi chip in an effort to direct more attention to Apple Silicon processors. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the “slowdown of processor upgrades” is a concern for Apple. Therefore, it wants to devote more resources to the development of 3-nanometer chips for Apple Silicon products.
Tested: Brydge ProDock offers instant connectivity for desktop setups, at a price
The Brydge ProDock is effectively a modern take on a product Apple launched way back in the mists of time (well, 1992): The Macintosh Duo Dock. The idea is to be able to instantly switch between using a Mac laptop as a mobile and desktop device. There have been a...
9to5Mac
Apple explains how M2 Pro Macs are ready for 8K displays
With today’s availability of the 2023 Mac mini and MacBook Pro, two machines with the ability to drive 8K displays, Apple has published guidance on how to use these high-resolution displays with your Mac. In addition, these new Macs support higher 4K refresh rates up to 240Hz and expanded support for variable refresh rates (VRR).
9to5Mac
Apple drops COVID-19 test requirement, could WWDC expand in 2023?
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of companies around the world to change the way they work, and that includes Apple. However, as the situation is now more under control, Apple is changing its policies for employees again, who will no longer need to test for COVID-19 before going to the office.
9to5Mac
Is the 2023 Mac Pro dead on arrival? [Opinion]
The Mac Pro has effectively been defined as two things. First, the most powerful Mac in Apple’s line-up. Second, the most expandable machine, but it’s looking increasingly like neither will apply to the 2023 Mac Pro. And if you take away both of the unique selling points of...
torquenews.com
Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!
Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
9to5Mac
Advanced Data Protection has created a problem for HomePods, here’s how to fix it
In December, Apple launched a big expansion of its end-to-end encryption for iCloud in the US with the feature rolling out worldwide with iOS 16.3. As it turns out, Apple has shared there’s a HomePod bug where they can’t be set up or updated if Advanced Data Protection has been enabled and the smart speaker isn’t running at least HomePod software 16.2. Fortunately, there are two ways to fix it, here’s how.
9to5Mac
WhatsApp Mac app: Catalyst beta now available to all
A beta of a Catalyst-based WhatsApp Mac app was made available back in June last year, but only to a limited number of users via TestFlight. The app is now available to all Mac users, though is still officially considered a beta version …. The main WhatsApp Mac app is...
Phone Arena
You can now buy refurbished iPhone 13 models from Apple
As exciting as the iPhone 14 lineup is, one thing cannot be overlooked: Apple really placed an emphasis on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The vanilla iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus on the other hand left many users underwhelmed and for a good reason. They are almost identical to last year’s iPhone 13 lineup.
9to5Mac
This Mac app lets you link different Dock settings to different display setups
MacOS includes a few different options for customizing the Dock, such as changing the positioning, adjusting the size, and choosing between showing and hiding it. These settings, however, can’t be linked to different display configurations. HiDock is a new app from developer Rafa Conde that aims to solve this...
Comments / 0