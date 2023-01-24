Apple’s next-generation Mac mini with the M2 or new M2 Pro chip is here. It’s got more powerful CPUs and GPUs, up to 32GB RAM, up to 3 external displays, 8K output via HDMI, WiFi 6E, and the base models are even more affordable. The new desktop joins the more powerful Mac Studio, making the lineup more diverse. But is the Mac Studio overkill for most people with the new Mac mini to consider? Here’s an in-depth Mac mini vs Mac Studio comparison for how everything shakes out.

1 DAY AGO