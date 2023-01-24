Read full article on original website
SBLive Indiana high school boys basketball Power 25 rankings (Jan. 25): Attucks jumps into Top 10 after big win
Penn moves up to No. 2 while previously unranked Indianapolis Attucks jumps into the top 10 after winning the Indianapolis City Tournament. Elsewhere, Greenfield-Central also joins the rankings. • PREVIOUS RANKINGS: DEC. 20 | DEC. 27 | JAN. 3 | JAN. 11 | JAN. 17 Here's a look at the ...
munciejournal.com
2nd Annual City of Champions Basketball Invitational Hosted by Muncie Central & Muncie Burris
MUNCIE, IN— Muncie’s two high schools, Muncie Central High School and Burris Laboratory School, have teamed up to host a one-day basketball invitational tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28th at the historic Muncie Fieldhouse. The 2nd Annual City of Champions tournament, presented by Pizza King, will feature the boys basketball teams from Muncie Central, Muncie Burris, Greenfield-Central, and Indianapolis Bishop Chatard.
This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana
If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
shelbycountypost.com
Collegiate Update: Southwestern graduate breaks Franklin College indoor track and field record
In just her second indoor college track and field meet, Southwestern graduate Alison Muck set a new 60-meter hurdles record for Franklin College. Competing in the Mount St. Joseph Invitational Saturday in Cincinnati, Ohio, Muck (photo) won the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.47 seconds to break the old Franklin College record of 9.58 set in 2013.
Fox 59
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indiana. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. Someone bought it at Village Pantry #5623 located at 801 Southfield Dr. in Plainfield. The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan....
45-year anniversary of the Blizzard of ’78
It has been 45 years since the worst blizzard in Hoosier state history, the blizzard of 1978.
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
Fox 59
Major winter storm to impact Indiana on Wednesday
Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Zach Myers shows us the snowfall in the FOX59 parking …. Zach Myers helps out his coworkers by scraping the snow off their cars in the FOX59 parking lot. Viewers report thundersnow in Johnson County. Viewers...
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana
This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: IN: INDIANAPOLIS SNOW FUN
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
3 Hoosier pizza meccas land on Yelp’s 100 Best ‘zas in US and Canada list
Deep dish, thin crust, fire grilled — there’s no shortage of ways to make a pizza. Yelp is praising the wonder that is pizza in 100 different ways with its 2023 list of the top places for pizza in the United States and Canada. A trio of Indiana pizza spots made the cut, including two […]
WIBC.com
NWS: Winter Storm Warning For Nearly All of Indiana, Travel Hazards Expected
STATEWIDE — Anywhere from four to twelve inches of snow is expected to fall with a winter storm that will arrive in Indiana by late tonight. The National Weather Service says a winter storm warning will encompass portions of the state from Knox County all the way up to Steuben County, as far north as South Bend and all the way down to Bloomington and Washington.
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
Driver slides into bank of water on southeast side of Indianapolis
As snowfall picked up in Central Indiana, a driver managed to stay dry after his truck slid into a bank on Indy's southeast side Wednesday morning.
Silver Alert canceled Muncie woman
UPDATE: The Silver Alert issued for Peggy Wright has been canceled. ——————————————————————————————————– MUNCIE, Ind. — Officers with the Muncie Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 71-year-old woman. Peggy Wright, 71, of Muncie, is described by MPD as a 5’2″, 140-pound white female with red hair and green eyes. Wright, […]
Where you can find the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Indy area this week
INDIANAPOLIS — It will be a dream come true for anyone who ever wished they were an Oscar Mayer wiener. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is hitting the Indianapolis area with relish on Thursday, January 26 to Sunday, January 29. The 27-foot-long mobile hot dog has four scheduled appearances during the mini tour. “Hotdoggers” Sizzlin’ Shelby […]
Fox 59
IMPD on deadly small plane crash
Police are providing an update after one person died in a small plane crash in a residential area on the south side of Indianapolis. Police are providing an update after one person died in a small plane crash in a residential area on the south side of Indianapolis. Zach Myers...
WISH-TV
Complete your home projects with Ace Handyman Services
Did you know ACE Hardware has a handyman service in the Indianapolis area? Ace Handyman Services has three independently owned franchise offices that serve the entire Indianapolis area: AHS North Indianapolis, AHS Hamilton County, and AHS Greenwood. Rebecca Simon, Franchise Owner of AHS North Indianapolis, joined us to discuss how...
indianapolismonthly.com
Where To Get Stuff Fixed
From stuffed animals to sewing machines, screens to stained glass—and just about anything else—this guide will lead you to a local shop that can bring it back to life. Find new favorites or rediscover old standbys that are always worth a shoutout (hey, Kimmel!). These 62 handypeople and craftspeople will give a second chance to whatever it is you want to hold on to.
Weekends Only to liquidate stock and close all stores, including 2 Indy-area locations
INDIANAPOLIS – Time is running out for fans of Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress. The retailer is closing its stores and liquidating its entire stock. The company has two Indianapolis-area locations: one at 8315 Center Run Dr. in Castleton and another at 8850 S. Emerson Ave. in Greenwood. The furniture store is known for its […]
