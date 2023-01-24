ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

munciejournal.com

2nd Annual City of Champions Basketball Invitational Hosted by Muncie Central & Muncie Burris

MUNCIE, IN— Muncie’s two high schools, Muncie Central High School and Burris Laboratory School, have teamed up to host a one-day basketball invitational tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28th at the historic Muncie Fieldhouse. The 2nd Annual City of Champions tournament, presented by Pizza King, will feature the boys basketball teams from Muncie Central, Muncie Burris, Greenfield-Central, and Indianapolis Bishop Chatard.
MUNCIE, IN
103GBF

This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana

If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
INDIANA STATE
shelbycountypost.com

Collegiate Update: Southwestern graduate breaks Franklin College indoor track and field record

In just her second indoor college track and field meet, Southwestern graduate Alison Muck set a new 60-meter hurdles record for Franklin College. Competing in the Mount St. Joseph Invitational Saturday in Cincinnati, Ohio, Muck (photo) won the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.47 seconds to break the old Franklin College record of 9.58 set in 2013.
FRANKLIN, IN
Fox 59

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indiana. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. Someone bought it at Village Pantry #5623 located at 801 Southfield Dr. in Plainfield. The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan....
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.

One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Major winter storm to impact Indiana on Wednesday

Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Zach Myers shows us the snowfall in the FOX59 parking …. Zach Myers helps out his coworkers by scraping the snow off their cars in the FOX59 parking lot. Viewers report thundersnow in Johnson County. Viewers...
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana

This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

NWS: Winter Storm Warning For Nearly All of Indiana, Travel Hazards Expected

STATEWIDE — Anywhere from four to twelve inches of snow is expected to fall with a winter storm that will arrive in Indiana by late tonight. The National Weather Service says a winter storm warning will encompass portions of the state from Knox County all the way up to Steuben County, as far north as South Bend and all the way down to Bloomington and Washington.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
WESTFIELD, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled Muncie woman

UPDATE: The Silver Alert issued for Peggy Wright has been canceled. ——————————————————————————————————– MUNCIE, Ind. — Officers with the Muncie Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 71-year-old woman. Peggy Wright, 71, of Muncie, is described by MPD as a 5’2″, 140-pound white female with red hair and green eyes. Wright, […]
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

Where you can find the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Indy area this week

INDIANAPOLIS — It will be a dream come true for anyone who ever wished they were an Oscar Mayer wiener. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is hitting the Indianapolis area with relish on Thursday, January 26 to Sunday, January 29. The 27-foot-long mobile hot dog has four scheduled appearances during the mini tour. “Hotdoggers” Sizzlin’ Shelby […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

IMPD on deadly small plane crash

Police are providing an update after one person died in a small plane crash in a residential area on the south side of Indianapolis. Police are providing an update after one person died in a small plane crash in a residential area on the south side of Indianapolis. Zach Myers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Complete your home projects with Ace Handyman Services

Did you know ACE Hardware has a handyman service in the Indianapolis area? Ace Handyman Services has three independently owned franchise offices that serve the entire Indianapolis area: AHS North Indianapolis, AHS Hamilton County, and AHS Greenwood. Rebecca Simon, Franchise Owner of AHS North Indianapolis, joined us to discuss how...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

Where To Get Stuff Fixed

From stuffed animals to sewing machines, screens to stained glass—and just about anything else—this guide will lead you to a local shop that can bring it back to life. Find new favorites or rediscover old standbys that are always worth a shoutout (hey, Kimmel!). These 62 handypeople and craftspeople will give a second chance to whatever it is you want to hold on to.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

