ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

New Chicago flyover experience under construction at Navy Pier

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JVMGd_0kPJ9d4a00

New Chicago flyover experience under construction at Navy Pier 00:44

CHICAGO (CBS)-- How would you like to fly over Chicago while barely leaving the ground?

An aerial view of the city is being turned into a new ride at Navy Pier.

The company Pursuit already has flyover experiences in Las Vegas and Canada.

Riders will feel like they're flying as they hang suspended from moving seats with their feet dangling below as they watch films on a 65-foot wrap around screen.

It will replace the IMAX theater and is expected to open in spring of 2024.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

2-year-old traveler visiting 48th national park in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 2-year-old who really gets around will be in Chicago.Journey Castillo is from San Antonio, and she has the right name. She's already visited 47 national parks.She's in Chicago to visit number 48 - the Indiana Dunes.Journey and her parents chronicle their adventures on social media and hope her travels will encourage kids and families everywhere to enjoy the great outdoors. 
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

McHugh Construction begins work on FlyOver, the ultimate flying ride opening at Chicago’s Navy Pier

McHugh Construction announces it has begun construction of the 48,000-square-foot space that will house FlyOver, a new flight ride attraction at Chicago’s Navy Pier. Expected to open Spring 2024, FlyOver replaces Navy Pier’s longtime IMAX theater, located near the Centennial Wheel on the west end of the pier. McHugh began demolition of the existing space in June 2022 in preparation for building out the 60-foot-high, 80-foot-wide space.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Food Fight: Chicago's best BBQ rib tips

When it comes to barbecue, you go to Texas for brisket, North Carolina for pulled pork and Kansas City for a slab. But in Chicago we don't need those fancy cuts. We take the chewy cartilaginous ends of the rib rack, known as tips, and turn them into gold — often paired with a side of juicy links.
CHICAGO, IL
US105

Red-Eyed Chicago Mothman Spotted Again at O’Hare Airport

A Chicago fireman stationed at O'Hare International Airport recently reported a terrifying encounter with the infamous Illinois Mothman. If you've never heard any tales about Mothman, aka Bat-Man, let's get you up to speed. Mothman is a winged creature that is said to have the body of a man and...
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

Office in Downtown Chicago still an upward battle. But how about the suburbs?

Office in Downtown Chicago is still an upward battle, with few signs of it returning to pre-pandemic occupancy any time soon. Though Chicagoland continues to face similar obstacles, there are more glimmers of light, based on the Q4 Chicago Suburbs Real Estate Insight Report by JLL. While Chicagoland ended the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Old Navy closes for good on State Street

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's closing time for another State Street store.Old Navy closes for good at 8:00 Tuesday night. The retailer has been in that space in the Loop since 2012.So far, there are no plans to relocate, so shoppers will have to visit other Old Navy locations.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

New restaurant taking over the former Tavern on Rush space

CHICAGO — The former location of Tavern on Rush in the Gold Coast is about to have a new tenant. Per a news release sent out Thursday morning, The Bellevue is set to open late this Spring at 1031 North Rush Street in Chicago. Tavern on Rush closed its doors on October 26 of last year. […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Joe Donlon, Phil Keoghan talk 'Tough As Nails' and go through paces of a CFD recruit

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You probably know Phil Keoghan as the host of the long-running and award-winning show, "The Amazing Race," on CBS. On Wednesday night, you saw Keoghan's new show – "Tough As Nails." It celebrates people who have critical – and tough – jobs. Keoghan was in Chicago last week. It was one of two cities he visited to promote "Tough As Nails" – the other was Pittsburgh. He talked with CBS 2's Joe Donlon about highlighting those workers who get their hands dirty to keep the country running – and more. This is an excerpt from their conversation:...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago leaders celebrate Lunar New Year, Year of the Rabbit

CHICAGO (CBS) – City and county leaders paused for a Lunar New Year honor.A traditional lion dance welcomed in the Year of the Rabbit during a celebration at the Cook County Building.The ceremony also singled out County Commissioner Josina Morita and Ald. Nicole Lee (11th) as the first Asian American women to serve in those roles.The city will also make the Year of the Rabbit with a big parade in Uptown on Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Megabus returns to Chicago Wednesday with low fares

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Megabus is back! In partnership with Miller Transportation, the Megabus will connect Chicago with 23 cities, including Indianapolis, Louisville, and Columbus.Tickets on most routes are $17.50 one way, but we found a fare from Chicago to Gary for only one dollar.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lincoln Park Zoo sharing photos of 3 new lion cubs

CHICAGO (CBS) – Here's something to start your day off on a good note. Check out these baby pictures from the Lincoln Park Zoo.The three lion cubs were born about two weeks ago to mom, Zari.They're still out of sight from the public while mom and the cubs continue to bond.The zoo says they'll know the sex of the cubs in another month or so when they have their first exam.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Lunar New Year parades planned amid California shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Asian American communities in Chicago are preparing to celebrate the Lunar New Year, two parades are scheduled this weekend.But after the shootings in California, safety is a top priority. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reports from Chinatown reports on how those shootings are affecting the community.Lanterns are strung up throughout Chinatown as a symbol of hope and light during Lunar New Year celebrations. And while Asian American leaders tell me this community is reeling from these shootings, they expect celebrations this weekend to not be completely clouded by sadness."I really expect this weekend will still be joyful just...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Here's the Latest Timeline, Snowfall Projections as Winter Weather Returns to Chicago

Editor's Note as of Jan. 25: Our updated weather timeline can be found here. Our original story continues below. While most of the attention is being paid to a weather system that could snarl commutes on Wednesday morning in Illinois and Indiana, that’s merely round one of several rounds of snow that could fall in the region through this weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chatham woman yet to be paid back nearly 3 years after a contractor ripped her off

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chatham woman thought she got justice. A City of Chicago program helped her dominate in court against a contractor that ripped her off.But CBS 2 has learned her win didn't stop others from losing. Morning Insider Lauren Victory took us inside the homeowner's disappointment."The water would come in and I'd see the lines behind the walls," said Chasiti Bragg.She discovered that leak came from her roof, which was damaged in a 2019 hailstorm."When I finally got the insurance check, I vetted three companies," Bragg said. "Or so I thought."She went with a recommendation by a friend:...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
141K+
Followers
31K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy