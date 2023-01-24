Grayson joins the ranks of Kentucky Main Street cities

The eastern Kentucky community of Grayson is now a part of the Kentucky Main Street program. It’s aimed at helping to revitalize historic downtown areas and enhance economies. Rupert’s Department Store first opened along Main Street in 1939. Owner Tim Wilson said his business offers customer service and a supply of family clothing and shoes.“I think it depends on what you offer people and your service and your sales and really depend on people finding what they want there,” said Wilson.The Kentucky Main Street program has 24 communities across the state. Wilson said downtown businesses could benefit from grant funds to go toward modernizing storefronts.“Most businesses don’t have the economic base to spend extra money on that because generally, it takes everything just to restock their store every season, just with merchandise,” said Wilson.The longtime businessman noted he found a ledger in the attic of the Grayson store, indicating there was a dry goods store in the same location in 1899.**In a sea of partisan news, WEKU is your source for public service, fact-based journalism. Monthly sustaining donors are the top source of funding for this growing nonprofit news organization. Please join others in your community who support WEKU by making your donation.